    BMW Shows the New Face of The 4-series with the BMW Concept 4

      ...My what a big grille you have...

    BMW released a preview of the BMW Concept 4 for the Frankfurt Auto Show today.  The concept features a large vertical grille that will become the new face of the BMW 4-series. The slim headlights have no glass cover allowing a sculptured look to the LED elements. The 4-series features a stretched out hood, long wheelbase, and short overhangs to give an elegant and sporty appearence while the wheel arches contribute to a powerful stance.

    BMW did not give any hints as to the powertrain, but the 4-series currently comes in 248 horsepower, 320 horsepower, and 425 horsepower flavors. 

    This low slung concept is clearly an early look at the next 4-series refresh coming in about a year.

     

    Source: BMW Media

    dfelt

    Cat Butt or Buffalo Butt, that is what that new grill comes across to me as.

    Clearly NOT GOOD BMW.

    ccap41

    The profile is absolutely beautiful but that grille is so unbelievably awful. 

    This is outstanding. 

    1340087855_BMWConcept4028.jpg

    249537563_BMWConcept4009.jpg

    balthazar

    Telling that theres no head-on front shot.

    BMW has no stylistic rudder. The basic shape is good here, but the grille/front fascia and whatever it's giving birth to out its rear needs an overhaul.

    Doesn't really matter; another concept soon to be tarped in the warehouse, forever.

    smk4565

    Great side profile, the horsepower part they got right, the grille is way wrong.  That grille won't make production though.

    riviera74
    35 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Great side profile, the horsepower part they got right, the grille is way wrong.  That grille won't make production though.

    Are you sure about that?  That grille made the new X8.   What makes you think that BMW will stop at the X8?

    smk4565

    They should make a grille that is as high as the top of the roof that you can see through.  A 5 foot high grille is probably good for crash protection.

    dfelt

    This is just all kinds of WRONG, WRONG, WRONG!

    FAILURE on the X8 and clearly still is here!

    BMWConcept4018.jpg

    ccap41
    16 hours ago, balthazar said:

    Telling that theres no head-on front shot.

    BMW has no stylistic rudder. The basic shape is good here, but the grille/front fascia and whatever it's giving birth to out its rear needs an overhaul.

    Doesn't really matter; another concept soon to be tarped in the warehouse, forever.

    There are front shots, you just have to flip through the pictures. 

    15 hours ago, riviera74 said:

    Are you sure about that?  That grille made the new X8.   What makes you think that BMW will stop at the X8?

    This looks much larger than THAT grille. 

    Drew Dowdell
    16 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    Great side profile, the horsepower part they got right, the grille is way wrong.  That grille won't make production though.

    That's the current 4-series horsepower. 

    smk4565
    1 hour ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    That's the current 4-series horsepower. 

    Oh right, well I think the 3-series is 255 hp and 385 hp, that I assume will carry over, probably 475 in the M3/M4.  Power we know won’t be an issue with a BMW.  

