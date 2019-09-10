BMW Shows the New Face of The 4-series with the BMW Concept 4

BMW released a preview of the BMW Concept 4 for the Frankfurt Auto Show today. The concept features a large vertical grille that will become the new face of the BMW 4-series. The slim headlights have no glass cover allowing a sculptured look to the LED elements. The 4-series features a stretched out hood, long wheelbase, and short overhangs to give an elegant and sporty appearence while the wheel arches contribute to a powerful stance.

BMW did not give any hints as to the powertrain, but the 4-series currently comes in 248 horsepower, 320 horsepower, and 425 horsepower flavors.

This low slung concept is clearly an early look at the next 4-series refresh coming in about a year.