Geneva 2018: 2019 Lexus UX 200 and 250h Joins the Downsizing Trend

Lexus' crossover lineup has a new family member in the form of the UX. We've already given some details on the exterior last week, but now we have details on the rest of the vehicle.
The UX is the first Lexus model that is underpinned by Toyota's GA-C (Global Architecture-Compact). This platform, which also underpins the Toyota C-HR, promises to have lowest center of gravity in the class.
The UX 200 uses a new 2.0L Dynamic Force four-cylinder engine that is said to improve thermal efficiency by 40 percent. This in turn means better fuel economy. Horsepower is rated at 168. A new Direct Shift CVT uses an additional gearset to make acceleration feel more linear and quicker. The UX 250h takes the 2.0L four-cylinder and pairs with two electric motors for a total output of 176 horsepower. The 250h will be the only UX model to come with AWD.
One interesting feature exclusive to the UX 250h is Predictive Efficient Drive. This system is said to analyze various data points to boost regenerative braking functionality where a driver has been known to stop frequently to increase regeneration charge for the batteries.
An F-Sport package will be available and include a number of visual tweaks, revised springs and anti-roll bars, and optional adaptive dampers.
The interior features a minimalistic and simple dash design with two rows of buttons on the center stack. Quilted leather upholstery will be available as an option, along with a trim pattern inspired by a type of Japanese paper called washi.
The 2019 Lexus UX arrives in the U.S. sometime this fall.
Source: Lexus
Press Release is on Page 2
All-New Lexus UX Crossover Makes Its World Debut in Geneva
- The first-ever Lexus compact luxury crossover
- Bold “Urban Explorer” design
- First Lexus built on the new GA–C global platform
- UX 200 features all-new 2.0-liter engine coupled with Direct Shift Continuously Variable Transmission
- UX 250h combines new gas engine with 4th generation hybrid system
GENEVA, March 6, 2018 – Following recent launches of its stunning new LC flagship coupe, LS flagship sedan and three-row RX luxury utility vehicle, Lexus is opening a new gateway into the brand with the UX, its first-ever compact luxury crossover. Making its world debut at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, the UX introduces a bold new design, ultra-efficient new powertrains and innovative luxury features.
“The first-ever Lexus UX is designed for the modern urban explorer seeking a fresh, contemporary and dynamic take on luxury driving,” said Chika Kako, executive vice president of Lexus International and chief engineer of the UX. “We designed the UX to appeal to buyers in their 30s who seek not only what is new and exciting, but what is also relevant to their lifestyles.”
The UX is the first Lexus to use the brand’s GA-C (Global Architecture – Compact) platform. The super-rigid structure and low center of gravity help the UX deliver exemplary handling agility and ride comfort, along with a distinctive driving personality.
The 2019 Lexus UX will be available in two versions: the UX 200 introduces a new 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine coupled with a new Direct-Shift continuously variable transmission (CVT), while the UX 250h pairs the same 2.0-liter gas engine with a new fourth generation hybrid drive system. New technology that networks with navigation allows the UX 250h to proactively optimize hybrid operation by learning, and adapting to the driver’s routes and driving habits.
Your content will need to be approved by a moderator