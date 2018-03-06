Geneva 2018: 2019 Lexus UX 200 and 250h Joins the Downsizing Trend

Lexus' crossover lineup has a new family member in the form of the UX. We've already given some details on the exterior last week, but now we have details on the rest of the vehicle.

The UX is the first Lexus model that is underpinned by Toyota's GA-C (Global Architecture-Compact). This platform, which also underpins the Toyota C-HR, promises to have lowest center of gravity in the class.

The UX 200 uses a new 2.0L Dynamic Force four-cylinder engine that is said to improve thermal efficiency by 40 percent. This in turn means better fuel economy. Horsepower is rated at 168. A new Direct Shift CVT uses an additional gearset to make acceleration feel more linear and quicker. The UX 250h takes the 2.0L four-cylinder and pairs with two electric motors for a total output of 176 horsepower. The 250h will be the only UX model to come with AWD.

One interesting feature exclusive to the UX 250h is Predictive Efficient Drive. This system is said to analyze various data points to boost regenerative braking functionality where a driver has been known to stop frequently to increase regeneration charge for the batteries.

An F-Sport package will be available and include a number of visual tweaks, revised springs and anti-roll bars, and optional adaptive dampers.

The interior features a minimalistic and simple dash design with two rows of buttons on the center stack. Quilted leather upholstery will be available as an option, along with a trim pattern inspired by a type of Japanese paper called washi.

The 2019 Lexus UX arrives in the U.S. sometime this fall.

Source: Lexus

