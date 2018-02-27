Geneva 2018: Lexus' UX is Quite Bold

We'll have more details on the UX when it debuts on March 6th.

The UX will sit underneath the NX in the Lexus family, becoming the new entry-level model. The UX's exterior might be Lexus' most polarizing design to date. Up front sits a massive spindle grille, raked front headlights, and deep cuts into the bumper. The side profile shows off squared-off wheel wells and sculpting along the side. Lexus dropped a short video which gives us a sneak peek into the UX's interior, looking somewhat similar to the LC with a wide infotainment screen and a small row of buttons for the climate control.

A week out before the start of the Geneva Motor show, Lexus has decided to pull the curtain back on their showing, the new UX crossover.

February 27, 2018: The eagerly anticipated Lexus UX urban compact crossover has broken cover with the release of the first official image and video clip ahead of its world debut at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show on March 6th.

These first visuals reveal the UX’s bold and stylish design that blends expressive bodywork with a compact size. Its crossover credentials are signaled by its muscular haunches and high beltline, yet underneath the skin there’s an all-new platform that gives the UX exceptional body rigidity and a low center of gravity for exceptional handling.

The look inside the cabin combines a highly focused driver’s cockpit with a wide and inviting passenger space. With its brave design and intuitive technology features, the UX will serve as a gateway model for Lexus in a dynamic and growing part of the market.

The Lexus Press Conference will be hosted by the new Head of Lexus Europe, Pascal Ruch, and will take place on March 6th at 10AM on the Lexus stand at the Palexpo in Geneva.