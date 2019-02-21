Kia plans to electrify the Geneva Auto Show with a new all-electric concept car. They released a teaser image today ahead of the show on March 5th.

The concept is said to be a design to make the heart beat faster. While Kia kept in mind consumer concerns for driving range, they also are focusing on performance and an emotional design.

In the teaser image, we see a bold front end design with a sculpted hood and LED headlight surround. Tiny antenna on either side are likely rear facing cameras in place of rear view side mirrors. Strong wheel arches give the vehicle a sporty stance.

We'll have more from Kia when the car debuts on March 5th.