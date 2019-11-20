Jump to content
  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Kia Unleashes the Seltos

      ...Brings Ruggedness to the entry level SUV segment...

    15639_2021_Seltos (1).pngLos Angeles - Kia unveiled the 2021 Kia Seltos at the Los Angeles Auto Show today. The Seltos brings a new level of ruggedness and refinement to the entry level crossover segment.  The Seltos slots between the Kia Soul and Kia Sportage in the brand's lineup.  It has a longer wheelbase than is typical and a long hood to give it a sense of size though in a small package.  Front and rear skid plates and black wheel arches emphasize off-road capability, and the standard AWD on the base model makes that capability a reality. 

    The Seltos is powered by either a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated engine producing 146 horsepower and 132 lb.-ft of torque or an up-level 1.6-liter Turbo that produces 175 horsepower and 195 lb.-ft of torque. Power is routed to the front or all wheels by a CVT on the 2.0 or a 7-speed DCT on the 1.6T. 

    The body is composed of 61 percent advanced high-strength steel and further enhanced with 374 feet of structural adhesives to offer a stiff structure without increasing weight. 

    Inside there is an available 10.25 inch touchscreen, Bose sound system, Apple Car Play and Android Auto, and multi-Bluetooth capability allowing for two phones to be connected to the infotainment system at the same time. 

    Safety technology includes Kia's available "Kia Drive Wise" safety suite that includes things like blind spot monitoring, smart cruise control, lane keep assist, lane follow assist, forward collision avoidance, and driver attention warning.

    15662_2021_Seltos.jpg

    The base LX AWD will have a starting price below $22,000 and the FWD SX will have a similar starting price.   

    Source: Kia

    smk4565

    Better than the Buick Encore GX and at a better price.  But all these little crossovers are starting to look the same.

    USA-1

    Here we go again Kopycat Kia...a Range Rover Evoque knock off front end and Ford Escape back end with the top of taillights trailing up the side...front is so obvious even the way the Evoque has a higher hood that drops down onto the lower qtr. panels and grille.

    What's with the huge black plastic blank below the headlights? Doesn't look functional and looks horrible! Headlight redesign at the last minute? LOL!

    image.png.9cf08b22cddf03af3b58acfa4116b8ae.pngimage.png.fec8f95dbe5c1d5b639503deb5c24cce.png

    ocnblu

    Looks like a strong package for the segment.  A little weird in the front, but then... so is the Trailblazer.  I do like the non-chin dragging front bumper.  I had my Compass airdam itched up a little bit, and that was from entryway dips, not offroading.  Kind of reminds me of an old-skool Sportage from back in the day, which I think was a friendly little pup of a CUV.  Could have a decent AWD system too (inference because of its worldwide sales scope).  In concrusion, I think it will be a formidable competitor in the segment.  I'd really like to see a size/capability comparison between this, the Trailblazer and the Compass.  I understand the Seltos has about 7.2 inches ground clearance.

    surreal1272

    Exactly how drunk are you @USA-1? There is little to no resemblance to the Escape. 

    “Oooh, it wraps around the side like a dozen other CUVs are doing these days”  

     

    Same applies to the Evoque reference. Yes there is a similar “sleekness” to the headlight design. Big deal. All makes are copying someone else these days, even GM (feel free to compare some Silverado lights with the F-150). At least the Kia will last longer than that POS Land Rover. 

     

    6AABEF16-9B3F-4A59-AC6A-533AEB5639AF.jpeg

    69C17A03-16DB-4634-9964-78743C746095.jpeg

    ocnblu
    2 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    Better than the Buick Encore GX and at a better price

    Curious how you can conclude this.  This will compete more with the Trailblazer than the Encore.  I do agree a 3-cylinder engine is strange in the Buick, and I have no doubt the Chevy will have the same powertrain options.  Sigh.  Everything is getting so weird.  The Kia Seltos retains more of a comfortable, traditional layout.  I would get the turbo, but I am a little leery of dual clutch transmissions... it feels odd in the Tucson.

    Robert Hall

    Seltos.  Makes me think of Mentos.  Probably related to the new baby Hyundai CUV whose name escapes me. 

    ocnblu
    2 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    Seltos.  Makes me think of Mentos.  Probably related to the new baby Hyundai CUV whose name escapes me. 

    This is bigger than the Venue.  The Venue is smaller than the Soul.  Seltos is a notch bigger than Soul.

    kia-seltos-x-line-urban-concept.jpg

    USA-1

    USA-1 165

    Posted (edited)

    We all know you're hammered drunk on the daily so there's that. 

    Totally copied the LR look in the front not just the "sleekness" of the headlights look at the hood and how it ties in only LR has that signature design on all their vehicles. Only difference in back is that the Kia looks like it got rear ended by a Hyundai. LOL

    Kia and the LR both will prob. throw a rod about the same time Kia is not much if at all better than the Land Rover.

    USA-1
    1 hour ago, surreal1272 said:

    Exactly how drunk are you @USA-1?

    “Oooh, it wraps around the side like a dozen other CUVs are doing these days” 

    Same applies to the Evoque reference. Yes there is a similar “sleekness” to the headlight design. At least the Kia will last longer than that POS Land Rover.

     

    regfootball
    2 hours ago, ocnblu said:

    This is bigger than the Venue.  The Venue is smaller than the Soul.  Seltos is a notch bigger than Soul.

    kia-seltos-x-line-urban-concept.jpg

    Now all the Kia crossover soup has me confused. 

    Another direct hit on the market by Hyundai / Kia.  Interior looks decent.  Base motor has sh-t for torque. 

