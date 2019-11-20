VW ID. Space Vizzion Rolls out a Wagon on the MEB Platform

Los Angeles - Volkswagen has rolled out the 7th vehicle on the MEB platform at the Los Angeles Auto Show. Known as the ID. Space Vizzion, it is an all-electric wagon concept that previews a potential production vehicle for North America and Europe. It has a super efficient drag coefficient of 0.24 and carries and 82 kWh battery for a range of up to 300 miles.

The concept car is powered by a 275-horsepower motor mounted in the rear. A second motor could me mounted up front giving a total system output of 365 hp and all-wheel drive.

Inside, the ID Space Vizzion is chock full of modern touches such as an augmented reality heads up display, new "AppleSkin" material is used in the seats and doors. The color spectrum of the infotainment system also changes according to the selected background lighting color. If the ID. SPACE VIZZION detects a stressful situation, such as rush hour traffic jams, the system suggests switching to a relaxation mode in which a calming ambient lighting shade is activated.

No word yet on when and if the ID. Space Vizzion is coming to market, but with the expansion of Chattanooga already underway to build the ID cars, the ID Space Vizzion's production counterpart could be here sooner rather than later.