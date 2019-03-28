2020 Hyundai Venue to Debut in NY

Hyundai announced the name of their new crossover, the Hyundai Venue, that will debut at the New York International Auto Show in three weeks. The Venue will slot below the Hyundai Kona in their lineup, bringing their total crossover count to 6. The Venue follows the new Hyundai Kona, a redesigned Hyundai Santa Fe, and the new three-row Hyundai Palisade .

Hyundai's crossover sales rose by 24% in 2018 while car sales dropped 13%.

The Venue will debut in New York at the Jacob Javits Center on April 17th.

