  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    2020 Hyundai Venue to Debut in NY

      ...  another crossover to slot below Kona

    Hyundai announced the name of their new crossover, the Hyundai Venue, that will debut at the New York International Auto Show in three weeks.   The Venue will slot below the Hyundai Kona in their lineup, bringing their total crossover count to 6.   The Venue follows the new Hyundai Kona, a redesigned Hyundai Santa Fe, and the new three-row Hyundai Palisade .

    Hyundai's crossover sales rose by 24% in 2018 while car sales dropped 13%. 

    The Venue will debut in New York at the Jacob Javits Center on April 17th.

    Source: Hyundai Media

    smk4565

    I think the Kona looks good as does the Sonata.  Whoever is doing their styling is hitting the mark.  How many of these crossovers can they make though.  Venue, Kona, Tucson, Sante Fe, Palliade, and maybe I missed one of there could be more coming.

    ocnblu

    Dude the Kona is tiny and on the edge of usefulness because of it...  I will be waiting to see how a CUV even smaller will work in the USA... I could see it working in Europe... but America?

    riviera74
    1 hour ago, ocnblu said:

    QFT.  The new Venue belongs in Europe or Asia, not here.

    ocnblu
    5 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    It will probably be Nissan Kicks in size. 

    Kicks...........................Kona

    wheelbase 103.1...........102.4

    total interior volume  93.9..........94.1

    cargo room seat up  25.3................19.2

    cargo room seat down  32.3.............45.8 (how this is measured might be different between OEMs)

    Kicks and Kona are pretty darn close in size

    Drew Dowdell
    17 minutes ago, ocnblu said:

    Hmm. The kona feels bigger, but numbers are numbers.

