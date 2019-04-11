Acura Launches Handcrafted PMC Edition TLX in New York

Acura is releasing the new Acura TLX PMC Edition at the New York International Auto Show next week. The PMC Edition combines the sports prowess of the A-Spec line with the premium technical features of the Advance Package. It will also share the super high-tech nano paint technology used on the NSX which takes a total time of 5 days in the paint shop.

Built in Marysville Ohio, the TLX PMC Edition will be handcrafted by the same engineers who build the Acura NSX. Equipped with the direct injected V6 and SH-AWD, the limited production run cars will start around $50,000.

Some of the PMC exclusive features are:

Valencia Red Pearl nano pigment paint

Unique PMC Edition numbered serial plaque

Gloss black 19-inch split-5-spoke wheels with black lug nuts

Gloss black roof panel

Gloss black door handles

Gloss black diamond pentagon grille with body-colored grille surround

Dual 4-inch black chrome exhaust finishers

Premium black Milano leather seats with Alcantara™ inserts, black piping and red stitching

Perforated leather-wrapped steering wheel with red stitching and paddle shifters

Red stitching on door panel, center console, and armrest

Premium floormats with metal A-Spec badging

The TLX PMC Edition goes on sale Summer 2019 with an MDX version to follow. We'll have more for you about the Acura TLX PMC Edition from the New York International Auto Show on April 17th.