Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Acura Launches Handcrafted PMC Edition TLX in New York

      ...Handbuilt in the same facility as the NSX..

    Acura is releasing the new Acura TLX PMC Edition at the New York International Auto Show next week.  The PMC Edition combines the sports prowess of the A-Spec line with the premium technical features of the Advance Package.   It will also share the super high-tech nano paint technology used on the NSX which takes a total time of 5 days in the paint shop.

    Built in Marysville Ohio, the TLX PMC Edition will be handcrafted by the same engineers who build the Acura NSX. Equipped with the direct injected V6 and SH-AWD, the limited production run cars will start around $50,000. 

    tlx_nsx_gif.gif

    Some of the PMC exclusive features are:

    • Valencia Red Pearl nano pigment paint
    • Unique PMC Edition numbered serial plaque
    • Gloss black 19-inch split-5-spoke wheels with black lug nuts
    • Gloss black roof panel
    • Gloss black door handles
    • Gloss black diamond pentagon grille with body-colored grille surround
    • Dual 4-inch black chrome exhaust finishers
    • Premium black Milano leather seats with Alcantara™ inserts, black piping and red stitching
    • Perforated leather-wrapped steering wheel with red stitching and paddle shifters
    • Red stitching on door panel, center console, and armrest
    • Premium floormats with metal A-Spec badging

    The TLX PMC Edition goes on sale Summer 2019 with an MDX version to follow. We'll have more for you about the Acura TLX PMC Edition from the New York International Auto Show on April 17th. 

    Source: Acura Media

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    dfelt

    WOW 😮 We get an Acura PMC TLX SH-AWD SH-AWS with special paint. :P 

    I think Acura could get a few more letters on the back. :lol:

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    3 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    WOW 😮 We get an Acura PMC TLX SH-AWD SH-AWS with special paint. :P 

    I think Acura could get a few more letters on the back. :lol:

    Well, it's also hand built and has all of the top possible packages that otherwise can't be mixed together today.  So it really is an ultimate TLX.   I saw a TLX coming at me the other day at dusk and it really does have a striking face with those headlights. 

    • Thanks 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



  • Similar Content

    • Drew Dowdell
      Acura Planing Product Blitz
      By Drew Dowdell
      Pebble Beach could mark the debut of a nearly production-ready version of the Acura Precision concept. The concept debuted at the 2016 Detroit Auto Show and previewed Acura's Precision Crafted Performance design theme first seen in production on the 2019 Acura RDX.  While there are (hopeful?) rumors that the 4-door coupe will wear the name Legend, there is not enough evidence to support them. What that means for Acura's aging RLX sedan is anyone's guess. 
      Also coming is an updated Acura TLX with a Type-S version, a new Acura MDX, and rumor has it even the ZDX may be making a return.  All of these could debut over the next 12 to 18 months, but Pebble Beach is in August, so we'll just have to sit tight until then.
       
    • Drew Dowdell
      Acura News: Acura Planing Product Blitz
      By Drew Dowdell
      Pebble Beach could mark the debut of a nearly production-ready version of the Acura Precision concept. The concept debuted at the 2016 Detroit Auto Show and previewed Acura's Precision Crafted Performance design theme first seen in production on the 2019 Acura RDX.  While there are (hopeful?) rumors that the 4-door coupe will wear the name Legend, there is not enough evidence to support them. What that means for Acura's aging RLX sedan is anyone's guess. 
      Also coming is an updated Acura TLX with a Type-S version, a new Acura MDX, and rumor has it even the ZDX may be making a return.  All of these could debut over the next 12 to 18 months, but Pebble Beach is in August, so we'll just have to sit tight until then.
       

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      February 2019: American Honda
      By Drew Dowdell
      Acura Sales Climb 11% as American Honda Posts Strong February Results
        Mar 1, 2019 Acura brand trucks set new February mark as RDX also gets record and MDX rises in double digits Honda HR-V sets February sales record, its best month since a June 2018 flood strapped supplies Honda Accord sales rise 2.5% in tight sedan market Honda CR-V gains 1.7%, surpassing 26,000 sales American Honda Total
      115,139
      -0.4%
      Cars
      51,262
      -6%
      Trucks
      63,877
      +4.6%
      Total
      102,926
      -1.6%
      Cars
      47,847
      -5.5%
      Trucks
      55,079
      +2.1%
      Total
      12,213
      +11.3%
      Cars
      3,415
      -11.7%
      Trucks
      8,798
      +23.9%
        "We're off to a good start in 2019 with notable gains for both cars and light trucks, bolstered by the arrival of our all-new Passport SUV," said Henio Arcangeli Jr., senior vice president of the American Honda Automobile Division. "Our terrific product lineup is helping grow sales in all key segments of our business and we are achieving this success by maintaining a disciplined approach to supply and incentive spending."
       
       
      BRAND REPORT  
      Sales Highlights
      Honda maintained a strong sales pace in February, with core models Accord and CR-V posting gains and HR-V setting a record, while the brand-new Passport SUV had its first full month of sales.
      Despite on-going sedan market headwinds, Accord gained 2.5% on sales of 20,254 units, continuing its retail sales leadership in the midsize segment. HR-V sales rose 4.4% in February on sales of 7,093 units, a new February record and its best month since the full impact of a flood that stopped production for four months last year. CR-V gained 1.7% in February, cresting 26,000 units for the month, while Pilot posted a strong month with sales of nearly 11,000 units. Sales of electrified models (over 4,500 units) remained strong with Insight topping 1,500 units to lead industry sales for dedicated hybrid models. Model Notes
      Honda began 2019 as the retail #1 passenger car brand in America, with Accord the retail best-selling midsize sedan for the 4th straight month and Civic entering its 4th year as America's retail best-selling car.
       
       
      CR-V continues as the retail #1 CUV in America, while approaching nearly a 20% share in segment.
       
       
       
      BRAND REPORT  
      Sales Highlights
      Acura continued to gain traction as sales climbed more than 11% for the month. Acura trucks, up 24%, set a new February record. Sedans remained strong as ILX and TLX continue to outperform their segments in retail sales.
      RDX sales jumped 31.8% in February on sales of 4,965 units, a February record and the 9th consecutive month of record sales. MDX had a robust month, gaining 14.9% on sales of 3,833 units. ILX sales were up 15.8%, despite inventory issues related to the ramp-up of the refreshed 2019 model. Model Notes
      Coming off its best year ever, the new RDX has continued as the #1 retail-seller in segment, the #2 retail-selling luxury SUV and the #3 model in all of luxury.
       
      Acura began 2019 with retail sales up 10% while key competitors experienced declines.
       
       
       

  • Social Stream

  • Who's Online (See full list)

    There are no registered users currently online

  • My Clubs

About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...