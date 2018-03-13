In a couple of weeks, the New York Auto Show will be underway with automakers showing their various wares. Toyota will be using the show to reveal the 2019 RAV4. Today, the company dropped a shadowy teaser of the next-generation compact crossover.

To our eyes, the overall shape looks somewhat familiar to the Jaguar F-Pace crossover. We're expecting some details from the FT-AC concept to appear on the new RAV4. Toyota will likely move the RAV4 onto their New Global Architecture (TNGA) platform which should improve handling. Since Toyota has been ignoring the trend to small turbocharged engines, we wouldn't be shocked if the current 2.5L four-cylinder sticks around. Expect a hybrid variant to be available as well.

Source: Toyota