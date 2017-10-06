2017 Tokyo Motor Show: 2018 Toyota Century Enters Its Third-Generation With Hybrid Power

The Japanese-market Toyota Century is an interesting vehicle in its own right. There have been only two-generations of Toyota's flagship since it was first introduced back in 1967 and it has carried the Japan's elite and infamous. 2017 marks the 50th anniversary of the sedan and Toyota felt it was time to introduce the next-generation Century.

The basic Century shape hasn't changed much throughout its 50-year life. It retains the slab-side shape of its predecessor along with a new grille design, LED headlights, and a slightly raised roof.

But under the skin lies some big changes. Toyota is swapping the V12 engine that has been part of the Century since 1997 for a new 5.0L V8 paired with Toyota's Hybrid System II system. There isn't many details as to power figures, but some believe this powertrain is similar to the one found in the last-generation Lexus LS 600h L. That powertrain produced a total output of 438 horsepower - 162 more than the V12. The new model is expected to be quieter as well thanks to new tires, engine mounts, and an active noise canceling system.

For a vehicle that's more about being driven than driving it, the Century does very well in this regard. Seats come upholstered in wool, with leather being an option. The rear seats adjust and provide an adjustable leg rest. A giant LCD panel provides controls for the seats, climate control, and 20-speaker audio system.

Drivers of the Century benefit from a number of active safety features such as automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, automatic high-beams, and lane-departure warning.

Toyota is classifying this model as a prototype when it debuts at the Tokyo Motor Show later this month, but we wouldn't be surprised if the production model looks exactly the same.

