2017 Tokyo Motor Show: 2018 Toyota Century Enters Its Third-Generation With Hybrid Power

The Japanese-market Toyota Century is an interesting vehicle in its own right. There have been only two-generations of Toyota's flagship since it was first introduced back in 1967 and it has carried the Japan's elite and infamous. 2017 marks the 50th anniversary of the sedan and Toyota felt it was time to introduce the next-generation Century.
The basic Century shape hasn't changed much throughout its 50-year life. It retains the slab-side shape of its predecessor along with a new grille design, LED headlights, and a slightly raised roof.
But under the skin lies some big changes. Toyota is swapping the V12 engine that has been part of the Century since 1997 for a new 5.0L V8 paired with Toyota's Hybrid System II system. There isn't many details as to power figures, but some believe this powertrain is similar to the one found in the last-generation Lexus LS 600h L. That powertrain produced a total output of 438 horsepower - 162 more than the V12. The new model is expected to be quieter as well thanks to new tires, engine mounts, and an active noise canceling system.
For a vehicle that's more about being driven than driving it, the Century does very well in this regard. Seats come upholstered in wool, with leather being an option. The rear seats adjust and provide an adjustable leg rest. A giant LCD panel provides controls for the seats, climate control, and 20-speaker audio system.
Drivers of the Century benefit from a number of active safety features such as automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, automatic high-beams, and lane-departure warning.
Toyota is classifying this model as a prototype when it debuts at the Tokyo Motor Show later this month, but we wouldn't be surprised if the production model looks exactly the same.
Source: Toyota
Press Release is on Page 2
Toyota to Debut Next-generation Century at Tokyo Motor Show 2017
Toyota City, Japan, October 4, 2017―Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is scheduled to showcase the new Century (to be released in the middle of 2018) at the 45th Tokyo Motor Show 2017, taking place from October 25 through November 5 at Tokyo Big Sight. The theme of this year's show is "Beyond the Motor."
The new 3rd generation Century carries on the tradition of master craftsmanship and high-quality monozukuri (all-encompassing manufacturing) while realizing high-demand environmental performance and a design layout that pursues passenger comfort. The interior and exterior design injects new charm into the Century in line with its heritage. Moreover, the new Century features advanced equipment and comfort amenities only suitable for a luxury limousine.
Specifically, the Century is now powered by a 5.0-liter V8 hybrid system for outstanding fuel efficiency. In addition, the wheelbase has lengthened, the height difference between the scuff plate and floor has decreased, and the height of the door opening has increased, all of which are refinements improving the rear seat riding experience. The intricately glamorous and chic exterior is highlighted by traditional Japanese design elements used throughout the car including the grille and black trim on the rear combination lamps. The interior features a raised ceiling design and exclusive fabric while the adjustable rear seats (with massage function), are upgraded with a power leg rest for first-class comfort and a sophisticated riding experience.
Main Features
1. Regal presence suitable for a representative Japanese luxury sedan embodying the concepts of legacy and evolution
Layout
- Increase in vehicle length, wheelbase, and tread exudes a roomy and dignified style.
- Ample comfort is provided to rear seat passengers through the increased space created by the expanded wheelbase. Additionally, the rear seat riding experience has been improved through the decreased height difference between the scuff plate and the floor and the increased height of the door opening.
Exterior design
-
The heritage of the Century can be seen at first glance from the front of the vehicle where the grille, lamps, and other elements blend seamlessly together creating a simple and modern aesthetic.
- The grille has a dual structure with a crown pattern applied behind the vertical grid and clearance lamps.
- The combination of three projector headlamps and LED Array AHS produce a clear and distinctive appearance.
-
While maintaining elegance in a horizontal foundational posture, the underbody, which dips slightly rearward, combined with the ascending rear cabin, secures the rear seat space and creates a supple movement when viewed from the side.
- By straightening the slope of the C pillar, the design focus of the cabin shifts to the rear, heightening the importance of the rear in appearance.
-
A refined sense of unity is evoked through the blackening of the of the trim of the rear combination lamps
- Glamor is evoked from the three-dimensional lens of the rear combination lamps that emit a light of harmony.
Interior design
-
A raised ceiling and the application of a traditional pattern befitting a vehicle of the highest class
- In the rear seat area, heather-patterned upholstery is applied from the backs of the front seats to the door panel trim, emphasizing horizontal space. The seat upholstery is made of high-quality materials, including 100% wool that is extremely flexible and soft. Models with leather interiors offer high-end, soft-textured upholstery.
- Similar to the rear seat area, the front seats utilize horizontal heather-patterned upholstery that emphasizes space. The black heather-patterned decoration in the center of the instrument panel expresses a noble and sophisticated interior.
- The step-less, adjustable power leg rest and adjustable rear seats (with a massage function) ensure a comfortable ride.
- A multi-operational LCD panel located in the central armrest enables passenger control of all seats, air conditioning, and audio controls.
- Equipped with furnishings that can be used for business or pleasure such as a writing table, reading light, rear seat entertainment system with a large-sized display, and a 20-speaker premium audio system
2. Basic performance for the ultimate riding experience
- In addition to a specially-tuned suspension and high rigidity body, both driving stability and premium ride comfort are realized by the use of newly developed tires specialized for ride comfort and reduced road vibration.
- Optimization of the engine mount and the active noise control system reduces noise and vibration when the engine starts and achieves smooth acceleration and overwhelming serenity in the cabin.
- The 5.0-liter 2UR-FSE V8 engine using "D-4S*2" direct injection technology for low fuel consumption and high output is installed in combination with hybrid system (THS II*3) in pursuit of the lowest fuel consumption in its class. In addition, a two-stage motor speed reduction device realizes quiet and smooth driving.
- Safety features suitable for a limousine such as Toyota Safety Sense P collision avoidance support, blind spot monitoring, and rear cross traffic alert are adopted.
|Length × width × height
|(mm)
|5,335 × 1,930 × 1,505
|Wheelbase
|(mm)
|3,090
|Tread (front / rear)
|(mm)
|1,615 / 1,615
|Engine
|Model
|2UR-FSE
|Displacement
|(cc)
|4,968
|Battery
|Nickel hydride
Report Article
Recommended Comments
Your content will need to be approved by a moderator