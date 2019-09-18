Jump to content
  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Toyota 86 / Subaru BRZ Concepts to be shown at Tokyo Motor Show

      ...concepts that lead to production...

    Toyota and Subaru are working on their next generations of the 86 and BRZ respectively and it is rumored that the concepts of the next generation cars will be shown at the Tokyo Motor Show next month.  The production versions would follow in 2021.

    While there is talk of a new platform, it is likely that it will be an upgraded version of the existing platform as neither of Toyota's TNGA or Subaru's Global Platform allow for the size and rear-wheel drive nature of the cars. 

    Power will still come from a boxer 4-cylinder, but it will be upgraded from 2.0 liters to 2.4 liters producing around 220 horsepower. A 6-speed manual will still be available along with the 6-speed automatic. The change of engines would address one of the biggest complaints about the 86/BRZ twins, namely by boosting power.

    Source: Carscoops

    ykX

    ykX

    Posted

    It is great that they are not abandoning it.  The twins and the Miata are probably the best affordable sports cars on the market.  Good to see Toyota and Subaru investing to make them better.

    dfelt

    Very cool that these will be around for those that want them. 

    Interesting observation is the number of Fiat's based off the Miata that are on the used market around here. Seems people are dumping them.

