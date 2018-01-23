Acura Announces Return of Type S, New Twin-Turbo V6

In the meantime, Acura will continue to expand its A-Spec trim to other models. The reason comes down to the success of the trim on the TLX V6.

Last week, Acura announced that the Type S would be making a comeback on a number of models in the coming years. Also, a new twin-turbo V6 that will be exclusive for Acura is in development. No word on when this engine will debut.

Acura's performance image begins and ends with the NSX. But for a time, the Japanese luxury automaker built performance variants of certain models with the Type S badging. The last time this badge was seen on an Acura model was the 2008 TL Type-S. It featured a more powerful 3.5L V6 (286 vs. 256), unique chassis tuning, and design tweaks.

Return of Type S and All-new V6 Turbo Underscore Renewed Commitment to Performance Throughout Acura Core Model Lineup

Jan 15, 2018 - DETROIT

Acura to bring back vaunted Type-S performance variant over the next few years situated at top of core model lineup

Acura-exclusive, turbocharged V6 engine in development

A-Spec sport styling variant to be applied to all new Acura core models

In conjunction with the global debut of the 2019 Acura RDX Prototype and building upon the NSX supercar as the pinnacle expression of Precision Crafted Performance, Acura today announced new details on the future performance strategy of its core model lineup. The plans include the launch of a new turbocharged V6 powerplant exclusive to future Acura products, the return of its vaunted Type-S performance brand in the coming years and expansion of A-Spec sports variants to include all core models in the future.

"We have made a major commitment to Acura to bring each element of Precision Crafted Performance to life through a new generation of products," said Toshiaki Mikoshiba, president & CEO of American Honda Motor Co., Inc. "Acura will pursue a unique powertrain strategy that underscores the brand's rightful place as the performance division of Honda."

Building on the direction set forth by the the twin-turbocharged V6-powered NSX supercar, Acura will introduce a new V6 turbo powerplant. The new high-performance powerplant will be exclusive to the Acura lineup and will be paired with the latest generation of Acura Super Handling All-Wheel Drive™ (SH-AWD®), which is launching in the new 2019 RDX. The new Acura Turbo V6 will make its way into multiple products in the years ahead.

In addition, as part of its strengthening commitment to performance, Acura will bring back the much-heralded Type-S performance variant in the coming years. The Type-S badge last appeared on the 2008 Acura TL, which featured a track-tuned chassis, more powerful engine and brakes, high-performance tires and extensive, sports-oriented exterior and interior modifications. Like the new engine, the Type-S badge will make its way onto multiple Acura models in the future.

Finally, based on the success of the V6 TLX A-Spec variant, launched in 2017, Acura will introduce A-Spec variants for every new core model in development, including a new 2.4-liter TLX A-Spec this spring and an A-Spec variant of the all-new 2019 RDX, which will launch with the rest of the all-new RDX lineup in mid-2018. Acura's A-Spec badge first appeared on the 2004 TL sedan and currently appears on the Acura TLX and ILX sedans.