Acura Bringing Back Type-S With New Concept

Acura will be debuting a Type-S concept at Monterey Car Week, one of the top gatherings for automotive enthusiasts. The concept previews the return of the Type-S in the Acura lineup.
Type S has been the top of the performance line for Acura. The prior Type-S cars were the 2001 - 2003 3.2CL Type S, 2002 - 2003 3.2TL Type S, 2002 - 2006 RSX Type-S, 2007 - 2008 TL Type-S. Type-S will join Acura's A-Spec trim in the lineup.
