  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Acura Bringing Back Type-S With New Concept

      ...Previews Type-S variants across the line...

    Acura will be debuting a Type-S concept at Monterey Car Week, one of the top gatherings for automotive enthusiasts.  The concept previews the return of the Type-S in the Acura lineup.

    Type S has been the top of the performance line for Acura. The prior Type-S cars were the 2001 - 2003 3.2CL Type S, 2002 - 2003  3.2TL Type S, 2002 - 2006 RSX Type-S, 2007 - 2008 TL Type-S.  Type-S will join Acura's A-Spec trim in the lineup. 

     

    Source: Acura Media

    dfelt

    Should be interesting to see the style and I wonder since they have also said they would be doing ice/hybrid/ev, what the powertrain lineup will be.

    Drew Dowdell
      July 2019: Honda Motor Co.
      By Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell
      Kia News: Kia Builds One-Off Stinger GT420 Track Car
      By Drew Dowdell
      The first Kia Stinger in the UK, a homologation test car, was saved from the crusher.  As a pre-production car, it couldn't be sold to the public.  As it sat in Kia's headquarters showroom, the Product and Press relations team were scheming up ways to keep the HiChroma Red GT S.  After all, during its testing, it has racked up 10,000 miles, an unusually high amount for a test mule. 
      Instead of being sent to the crusher, Kia brought in an engineering team from Hyundai Motor Europe Technical Centre in Rüsselsheim, Germany. The team upgraded the Twin Turbo V6 from 365 hp to 422 hp and peak torque from 376 lb-ft to 413 lb-ft.  They replaced the exhaust with a lightweight Milltek Sport exhaust with cats removed. An upgraded transmission cooler was added. and the transmission was recalibrated for quicker shifting in Sport and Sport+ mode. The team then "Added lightness" to the car by removal of all unneeded weight. Interior trim, airbags, engine cover, rear bumper beam were all removed. The rear windows were glued in place and lightweight door cards added.  After the needed safety equipment and underbody stiffening were installed, the net weight reduction came to about 331 lbs off the stock car. 
      Once the mechanical modifications were complete, the  team added a Stillen front splitter and a rear spoiler, and a body wrap that advertises the racing specs and the GT420 name. 
      There are no plans to build such a car from Kia, but it is an interesting study of what can be done with a car that is otherwise headed to the crusher. 
       

      View full article
    Drew Dowdell
      Kia Builds One-Off Stinger GT420 Track Car
      By Drew Dowdell
      The first Kia Stinger in the UK, a homologation test car, was saved from the crusher.  As a pre-production car, it couldn't be sold to the public.  As it sat in Kia's headquarters showroom, the Product and Press relations team were scheming up ways to keep the HiChroma Red GT S.  After all, during its testing, it has racked up 10,000 miles, an unusually high amount for a test mule. 
      Instead of being sent to the crusher, Kia brought in an engineering team from Hyundai Motor Europe Technical Centre in Rüsselsheim, Germany. The team upgraded the Twin Turbo V6 from 365 hp to 422 hp and peak torque from 376 lb-ft to 413 lb-ft.  They replaced the exhaust with a lightweight Milltek Sport exhaust with cats removed. An upgraded transmission cooler was added. and the transmission was recalibrated for quicker shifting in Sport and Sport+ mode. The team then "Added lightness" to the car by removal of all unneeded weight. Interior trim, airbags, engine cover, rear bumper beam were all removed. The rear windows were glued in place and lightweight door cards added.  After the needed safety equipment and underbody stiffening were installed, the net weight reduction came to about 331 lbs off the stock car. 
      Once the mechanical modifications were complete, the  team added a Stillen front splitter and a rear spoiler, and a body wrap that advertises the racing specs and the GT420 name. 
      There are no plans to build such a car from Kia, but it is an interesting study of what can be done with a car that is otherwise headed to the crusher. 
       
    Drew Dowdell
      June 2019: American Honda
      By Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell
      BMW News: BMW Vision M Next Concept Unveiled
      By Drew Dowdell
      BMW unveiled their BMW Vision M Next Concept in Munich today. This concept displays the prototype of BMW's future driving assistance technologies named "EASE" and "BOOST".  EASE allows the car to take over the task of driving and allowing the driver to relaxing in a comfortable living space.  Relaxing, talking, in-car entertainment, or other things focused away from driving are possible here. BOOST offers the driver the ultimate driving experience. 
      The interior is driver oriented even if the driver is not driving. The design keeps the driver focused on the right content at the right time. 
      Much of the Vision M Next Concept is a homage to the current BMW i8 PHEV. The exterior is pure sports car. Power comes from a PHEV drive with a total output of 600 horsepower and a top speed of 186 MPH.  Zero to 62 MPH is said to take just 3.0 seconds. There is also a BOOST+ mode that grants extra power at the push of a button.   All electric mode is good for up to 62 miles of range allowing for most commutes to be made purely on electricity alone...assuming you don't use the BOOST+ button too often. 
      The concept isn't expected to go into production, but could indicate the path that BMW takes for both the i8 and fully autonomous driving.  Parts of the structure use recycled carbon fiber reinforced plastic, similar to bits of the 7-series and the platform can be used for EV, PHEV, and internal combustion engines.  BMW plans on releasing 25 electrified models over the next few years with all of them on the scene by 2023.
       
       

      View full article

