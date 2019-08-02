Acura Bringing Back Type-S With New Concept

The first Kia Stinger in the UK, a homologation test car, was saved from the crusher. As a pre-production car, it couldn't be sold to the public. As it sat in Kia's headquarters showroom, the Product and Press relations team were scheming up ways to keep the HiChroma Red GT S. After all, during its testing, it has racked up 10,000 miles, an unusually high amount for a test mule.

Instead of being sent to the crusher, Kia brought in an engineering team from Hyundai Motor Europe Technical Centre in Rüsselsheim, Germany. The team upgraded the Twin Turbo V6 from 365 hp to 422 hp and peak torque from 376 lb-ft to 413 lb-ft. They replaced the exhaust with a lightweight Milltek Sport exhaust with cats removed. An upgraded transmission cooler was added. and the transmission was recalibrated for quicker shifting in Sport and Sport+ mode. The team then "Added lightness" to the car by removal of all unneeded weight. Interior trim, airbags, engine cover, rear bumper beam were all removed. The rear windows were glued in place and lightweight door cards added. After the needed safety equipment and underbody stiffening were installed, the net weight reduction came to about 331 lbs off the stock car.

Once the mechanical modifications were complete, the team added a Stillen front splitter and a rear spoiler, and a body wrap that advertises the racing specs and the GT420 name.

There are no plans to build such a car from Kia, but it is an interesting study of what can be done with a car that is otherwise headed to the crusher.





