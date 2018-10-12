Jump to content

    Audi Employees Are Under Investigation Falsifying Documents

      Will it ever end? -Audi

    Audi finds itself in more legal trouble, but not fully related to the diesel emission scandal.

    The Wall Street Journal reports that German prosecutors have opened an investigation into three employees of Audi for possible falsifying of documents to get roadworthiness certifications for vehicles heading to South Korea. Karin Jung, a Munich prosecutor told the paper that the three people are suspected of falsifying serial numbers, and manipulating test and mileage readings.

    This investigation stems from raid done by Munich authorities of Audi's offices last year. One of the documents they found was an internal report about an investigation into a situation in South Korea. That situation saw an executive in Audi's Korean office be sentenced for 18 months in prison "falsifying documents to achieve certification of the vehicles for export to South Korea." After looking through the report and the investigation in South Korea, Munich prosecutors began a new investigation.

    Jung said there could be more suspects as the investigation continues on.

    The is the latest in Audi's misfortunes. Earlier this month, Rupert Stadler was terminated as CEO of Audi. He has been in Jail since June over possible evidence tampering. Sales of Audi vehicles in Europe has been falling as well, with a 56 percent drop in September. Overall sales for the year are down 7 percent.

    Source: Wall Street Journal (Subscription Required)


    smk4565

    Maybe they should just shut it down and waive the white flag to Mercedes and BMW.  But VW has crazy money and can survive about anything.  

    On another note, the new A7 looks a bit like a Jensen Interceptor which is pretty bad ass.  That is a good looking car.

