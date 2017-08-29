  • Sign in to follow this  
    Audi Sport's CEO Wants A Hypercar, But Not Anytime Soon

    By William Maley

    Audi Sport's CEO Stephan Winkelmann dreams about giving the sub-brand their own low-volume hypercar.

    "I'm very keen on working on this in the future. I think not only the brand deserves it, but there is a demand outside, and the [customers] are looking into it," Winkelmann told Automotive News.

    Winkelmann has knowledge of building low-volume exotic models as he was at the helm of Lamborghini for more than a decade. But this is something that will happen down the road. Right now, Winkelmann is working on building out "a balanced lineup that brings prestige to the Audi name while adding some sales volume." That means you will be seeing more Audi crossovers with the RS badge like the RS Q3.

    "This is important because this is one of the things which is allowing you to have a worldwide presence," Winkelmann said.

    "The segment is growing, and we have good synergies there, and we also have fantastic cars in terms of design and performance."

    Winkelmann declined to name possible models, but rumor has it that there is an RS Q5 possibly launching this year.

    Audi Sport also has plans to do its own version of an all-electric vehicle. Possibly launching in 2020 or 2021, Winkelmann said the model could be either a coupe-like sedan or SUV, or even both. The focus of the model(s) would be balancing performance and range.

    "You need the range, but you also need the excitement factor," he said.

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)


    smk4565

    They might as well focus on turbo V6 crossovers or an overboosted 4 banger with a 48 volt hybrid system for Q2, Q3, Q4, Q5, whatever.    They have the R8 because of Lamborghini, an why would they want to step on Lamborghini and Porsche's toes?   And sure everyone wants a hypercar, most don't have the know how or guts to pour the money into making it.

    balthazar

    there is a demand outside

    HIlarious. Has he not seen R8 & TT sales numbers? Put the money into the A8, fold in the A7 & use that money in the A8 too, and push your flagship up a dozen notches, maybe sell 350/mnth.

