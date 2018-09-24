Rumorpile: Audi To Resurrect Horch For A Top-Line A8

Audi is planning to bring back a long-defunct name for an ultra-luxurious version of the A8. Automotive News has learned from sources that the luxury automaker is planning to introduce top-line A8 with the Horch name.

Horch was a successful luxury brand in Germany during the 1920s and 1930s. In 1932, it would merge with Audi, DKW, and Wanderer to create Auto Union - what we know as Audi. Production of Horch vehicles would halt when World War II broke out. The brand would briefly would produce vehicles after the war before being shuttered. Audi has briefly toyed with the Horch name is the past two decades, going as far as creating mock-ups, but didn't go any farther.

The A8 Horch is expected to get more luxury features, along with a Horch logo on the flanks or C-Pillar - similar to what Mercedes-Benz does with the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. Power is expected to come from twin-turbo W12 engine. According to AN, the regular A8 W12 is on hold, despite being market-ready. There is the possibility of an V8 being on offer as well.

Audi is planning to launch the Horch version of the A8 in two to three years, when the model is expected to be refreshed.

Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)