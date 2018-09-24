Jump to content

  • Greetings Guest!

    CheersandGears.com was founded in 2001 and is one of the oldest continuously operating automotive forums out there.  Come see why we have users who visit nearly every day for the past 16+ years. Signup is fast and free, or you can opt for a premium subscription to view the site ad-free.

  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Rumorpile: Audi To Resurrect Horch For A Top-Line A8

      Something along the lines of Mercedes' Maybach

    Audi is planning to bring back a long-defunct name for an ultra-luxurious version of the A8. Automotive News has learned from sources that the luxury automaker is planning to introduce top-line A8 with the Horch name.

    Horch was a successful luxury brand in Germany during the 1920s and 1930s. In 1932, it would merge with Audi, DKW, and Wanderer to create Auto Union - what we know as Audi. Production of Horch vehicles would halt when World War II broke out. The brand would briefly would produce vehicles after the war before being shuttered. Audi has briefly toyed with the Horch name is the past two decades, going as far as creating mock-ups, but didn't go any farther.

    The A8 Horch is expected to get more luxury features, along with a Horch logo on the flanks or C-Pillar - similar to what Mercedes-Benz does with the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. Power is expected to come from twin-turbo W12 engine. According to AN, the regular A8 W12 is on hold, despite being market-ready. There is the possibility of an V8 being on offer as well.

    Audi is planning to launch the Horch version of the A8 in two to three years, when the model is expected to be refreshed.

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)


    Go to articles Audi

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    dfelt

    If they have the Motors, why wait? Seems a silly move with everyone pushing their EV programs that they would wait till EV gets more established before doing an out of date V12 powered car. 🤔

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell

    "Audi is the Latin translation of horch, from the German verb "horchen", which means "listen!" (compare English "hark")."

    The Audi A8 Audi.... or translated from Latin to German... the Horch A8 Horch

    • Haha 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Cubical-aka-Moltar
    8 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    Lunacy. A8 is dead- August US sales was THIRTY-TWO CARS.

    Now that is exclusivity.  The S-class, 7-series, etc can't touch that volume. 

    The Horch would be Horchtastic.  Maybe brand it the Horchata in Spanish-speaking countries. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    25 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    Lunacy. A8 is dead- August US sales was THIRTY-TWO CARS.

    It's a shame because it's nicer than the LS and 7-series. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    riviera74

    This might be a good idea.  If Audi were smart, they would apply the Horch to the Q5 and the Q7 instead of the A8.  Think the Avenir trim level in Buick.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×

Important Information

We have placed cookies on your device to help make this website better. You can adjust your cookie settings, otherwise we'll assume you're okay to continue.

  I accept