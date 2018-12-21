Jump to content
  William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Bentley CEO Talks About Upcoming EV, Admits They're Losing Some Customers to Porsche and Tesla

      Its going to be some time before it arrives

    It is no secret that Bentley is working on an electric vehicle. What has been unclear is when said vehicle is expected to launch. Recently, Automotive News Europe had a sit-down with Bentley CEO Adrian Hallmark where he revealed that electric cars are seen "as another growth opportunity in a five- to 10-year period." Why the long period?

    "The problem is, with the size of our vehicles and the frontal area we push through, current battery-power density limits the size of the car with a credible driving range. The Jaguar I-Pace is the perfect-size car for the battery technology, but it’s too small for us. It’s all driven by power density of the battery, but there’s nothing industrialized in the supply chain before 2023-2024-2025. Only then does it open up the size of the vehicle and the category you can make a credible battery-powered car," said Hallmark.

    Hallmark wouldn't say what Bentley's full-electric vehicle would look like, but past rumors point to the possibility of the Mulsanne replacement of going full EV.

    Bentley knows that it needs an EV sooner or later. Hallmark said 40 percent of Bentley customers would consider buying an electric vehicle. Also, a set of possible Bentley customers, "the upper liberals and the post-moderns" are trending towards Porsche and Tesla models.

    Source: Automotive News Europe (Subscription Required)


    dfelt

    Bentley is BLAH style, Old Europe Old Thinking, OLD OLD OLD, Why buy a Bentley when you can have so many far better options including EVs.

    Bentley needs to revolutionize themselves or die off to the history books.

    Robert Hall

    Funny that they are saying how hard it for them to do an EV, considering their corporate siblings Audi and Porsche are just about there.  Just take the eTron GT or Taycan, put on some squared bodywork, mesh grille, quilted seats and lots of wood, and instant Bentley EV.   Seems inefficient that each brand within VWAG would be developing their own EV technology and platforms, seems like the dirty bits would be shared across the brands, as they do now with ICE platforms and powertrains.

    smk4565

    Since Bentley and Porsche have the same owner, I don't see why they really care who buys what, unless the profit margin on a Bentley EV is higher than a Porsche EV.  

    I know Bentley's are big, but a Tesla Model S isn't a small car, and Mercedes is making near S-class sized EV, so how can they do it and Bentley can't make the same thing with an extra 6 inches of wheelbase and length?  And you probably don't need over 250 miles of range either, Bentley owners have a private plane for when they travel over 100 miles.

    dfelt

    Plus these people are not gonna bitch about the price of the battery pack, they want to be the ubber green show off.

    riviera74
    5 hours ago, dfelt said:

    Bentley is BLAH style, Old Europe Old Thinking, OLD OLD OLD, Why buy a Bentley when you can have so many far better options including EVs.

    Bentley needs to revolutionize themselves or die off to the history books.

    Maybe Bentley is right given current battery power density.  In a decade or so, denser batteries will allow them (and all automakers) to build BEVs that are far superior to what is on the market now.  Sometimes it is bets to wait for technology to catch up with your ambitions if you are not able to push it along yourself.

    loki
    4 hours ago, ocnblu said:

    The current means of propulsion is far superior to the possibility of electric.

    do you say that of opinion or because of the infrastructure?

    ocnblu
    7 minutes ago, loki said:

    do you say that of opinion or because of the infrastructure?

    Both really.  The I.D. Buzz Cargo is cute but what good is it if you set off on a spontaneous road trip?  Your life is regimented with electrics.

    dfelt
    2 hours ago, ocnblu said:

    Both really.  The I.D. Buzz Cargo is cute but what good is it if you set off on a spontaneous road trip?  Your life is regimented with electrics.

    Same way ICE auto's were regimented for the first 1/3rd of their existence and in some 3rd world places still is.

