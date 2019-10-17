Jump to content
  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    2020 BMW 2-series Gran Coupe Debuts

      ....Not your father's BMW...

    BMW has taken the wraps off the 2020 BMW 2-series Gran Coupe. It will come in two flavors, a 228 hp 228i Drive and a 301hp M235i xDrive.

    The 228i is powered by BMW's "B" modular engine family. It produces 228 horsepower from 5,000 rpm - 6,000 rpm and 258 lb-ft of torque from 1,450 rpm to 4,500 rpm. The M235i increase that to 301 horsepower from 5,000 rpm - 6,250 rpm and 332 lb-ft of torque from 1,750 rpm - 4,500 rpm. The 235's engine gets larger diameter main bearings, new pistons connecting rods, a larger turbocharger, and a larger capacity cooling system. all of that gets you to 60 in 4.7 seconds, a 1.3 second improvement over the 6.0 seconds the base engine gets you.  Power is routed to all wheels via an 8-speed automatic transmission. Top speed for the 228 is an electronically limited 130 mph while the M235 can get to 155 when equipped with performance tires.

    Unlike the 2-series coupe, the Gran Coupe rides on a front-wheel drive platform shared with the X1, X2, and Mini Clubman and Countryman. 

    The xDrive system has an ARB (Actuator-Related Wheel Slip Limiter) and can split torque up to 50:50 front:rear.  On the M235i, the xDrive also includes a front limited slip differential. 

    The standard Active Driving Assistant includes safety features like Frontal Collision Warning with City Collision Mitigation Function and Active Blind Spot Detection, and Daytime Pedestrian Protection. Also included is the Lane Departure Warning system with active lane return, which operates from 43 – 150mph. The standard Lane Change Warning system, which prompts the driver to guide the car back onto the correct lane at speeds above 12 mph by means of a visual warning and, if necessary, a steering input. The Active Driving Assistant’s other functions include rear collision preparation and cross traffic warning, which reduces the risk of a collision when reversing into roads or paths obstructed from the driver’s view.

    Production of the 2-series Gran Coupe begins in November.

     

    Source and Images: BMW News

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    dfelt
    1 hour ago, balthazar said:

    Frameless glass wasted on yet another boring FWD generic 4-dr sedan appliance.

    Gonna be noisy with wind and road noise probably too. I have yet to ever see a frameless glass auto that was quiet.

    ccap41
    46 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Gonna be noisy with wind and road noise probably too. I have yet to ever see a frameless glass auto that was quiet.

    You can see noise?!?! 

    ocnblu

    All I can see is a Ford Focus greenhouse, and the continued dumbing down of a once razor-sharp brand focus... into the uber-bland.  That giant toomuh on the trunk lid squishing down the taillights is just plain ugly.

    smk4565

    Looks like a few years old Corolla from the front and a Supra from the back.  Ugly car. Doesn’t even look like a coupe.

    Since car companies call 4 door cars coupes to make them sound sportier and charge more money, maybe they should call 2 door cars sedans for increase sales.  A lot of people don’t a 2-door coupe because it isn’t practical.  If Ford made a Mustang with a 3 box design they could market it as a family sedan and sell 200k a year even if it has 2 doors.  A 2-door sedan has practicality in the buyer’s mind.

    Robert Hall
    16 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Looks like a few years old Corolla from the front and a Supra from the back.  Ugly car. Doesn’t even look like a coupe.

    Since car companies call 4 door cars coupes to make them sound sportier and charge more money, maybe they should call 2 door cars sedans for increase sales.  A lot of people don’t a 2-door coupe because it isn’t practical.  If Ford made a Mustang with a 3 box design they could market it as a family sedan and sell 200k a year even if it has 2 doors.  A 2-door sedan has practicality in the buyer’s mind.

    Well, a 2dr with a fixed b-pillar and fixed window frames on the doors technically is a 2dr sedan.  Like the Fox Mustang 2dr notchback, it could have been described as a sedan...and in olden days, 2dr sedans were everywhere...

    regfootball
    2 hours ago, dfelt said:

    Gonna be noisy with wind and road noise probably too. I have yet to ever see a frameless glass auto that was quiet.

    and it will cut off your ear, too!

     

    the side greenhouse glass, c pillar window shape / kink reminds me some of my Malibu.....

     

    image.png

     

     

    Robert Hall
    5 minutes ago, regfootball said:

     e side greenhouse glass, c pillar window shape / kink reminds me a LOT of my Malibu.....

    I see the same thing...

    regfootball

    there's even some Pontiac EXCITEMENT! in some of these lines!  I am seeing Grand Am resurrection here!  This also looks good to someone who might be driving a Civic Hatchback SPORT + TOURING!  Did BMW steal some GM designers?

     

    image.png

    balthazar

    Listen everybody, its like I’ve been saying for a few years; we’re in the 98th percentile of auto design progression. It’s not that brand are stealing from each other, its that its all been done and there’s just about no where left to go.

    ocnblu
    9 hours ago, balthazar said:

    Listen everybody, its like I’ve been saying for a few years; we’re in the 98th percentile of auto design progression. It’s not that brand are stealing from each other, its that its all been done and there’s just about no where left to go.

    That's because everyone has the same goal:  fuel economy in spite of EVERYTHING ELSE.  Nothing is about STYLE or GRACE anymore.  There is one way to design a lozenge if it is to function as a lozenge.

    ccap41
    12 hours ago, balthazar said:

    Listen everybody, its like I’ve been saying for a few years; we’re in the 98th percentile of auto design progression. It’s not that brand are stealing from each other, its that its all been done and there’s just about no where left to go.

    THANK YOU!

    I hate hearing every single time a new vehicle comes out, people start picking it apart saying this and that are swiped straight from X brand or Y vehicle. 

    No matter what the design is you'll be able to find it SOMEWHERE in the history of vehicle design and claim it was swiped from them. 

