2020 BMW 2-series Gran Coupe Debuts

BMW has taken the wraps off the 2020 BMW 2-series Gran Coupe. It will come in two flavors, a 228 hp 228i Drive and a 301hp M235i xDrive.

The 228i is powered by BMW's "B" modular engine family. It produces 228 horsepower from 5,000 rpm - 6,000 rpm and 258 lb-ft of torque from 1,450 rpm to 4,500 rpm. The M235i increase that to 301 horsepower from 5,000 rpm - 6,250 rpm and 332 lb-ft of torque from 1,750 rpm - 4,500 rpm. The 235's engine gets larger diameter main bearings, new pistons connecting rods, a larger turbocharger, and a larger capacity cooling system. all of that gets you to 60 in 4.7 seconds, a 1.3 second improvement over the 6.0 seconds the base engine gets you. Power is routed to all wheels via an 8-speed automatic transmission. Top speed for the 228 is an electronically limited 130 mph while the M235 can get to 155 when equipped with performance tires.

Unlike the 2-series coupe, the Gran Coupe rides on a front-wheel drive platform shared with the X1, X2, and Mini Clubman and Countryman.

The xDrive system has an ARB (Actuator-Related Wheel Slip Limiter) and can split torque up to 50:50 front:rear. On the M235i, the xDrive also includes a front limited slip differential.

The standard Active Driving Assistant includes safety features like Frontal Collision Warning with City Collision Mitigation Function and Active Blind Spot Detection, and Daytime Pedestrian Protection. Also included is the Lane Departure Warning system with active lane return, which operates from 43 – 150mph. The standard Lane Change Warning system, which prompts the driver to guide the car back onto the correct lane at speeds above 12 mph by means of a visual warning and, if necessary, a steering input. The Active Driving Assistant’s other functions include rear collision preparation and cross traffic warning, which reduces the risk of a collision when reversing into roads or paths obstructed from the driver’s view.

Production of the 2-series Gran Coupe begins in November.