    2019 Buick Regal To Be Next Model Getting the Avenir Treatment

      And Regal makes for three

    As we reported earlier this week, Avenir has proven to be a success for Buick. The trim makes up about 25 percent of Enclaves sold and has raised the average transaction price by $5,000. It should come as a no surprise that the Buick is planning to expand Avenir to another model.

    The Truth About Cars stumbled across General Motors’ fleet order guide for 2019 and found that the Regal Sportback will be offered with the Avenir trim. It will only be available with the 2.0L turbo-four with front-wheel drive - meaning 250 horsepower and 260 pound-feet (down 35 lb-ft when compared to the AWD variant), but coming with a nine-speed automatic.

    The Regal Avenir will come loaded with standard equipment. For the exterior, a set 19-inch wheels come finished in what Buick calls Pearl Nickel,  LED headlights, and a set of cornering lights The interior gets an 8-inch infotainment system with a Bose audio system. Also standard is the Driver Confidence Package 1 that brings four-way lumbar adjustment, heated mirrors, wireless charging pad, rear parking sensors, rear cross traffic alert, and lane change alert with blind spot monitoring. 

    Optional is the Driver Confidence Package 2 that brings adaptive cruise control, Lane Keep Assist, automatic emergency braking, and front pedestrian braking.

    TTAC expects the Regal Avenir sometime towards the end of summer. We're expecting it sometime later in the year.

    Source: The Truth About CarsGM Fleet Order Guide


    riviera74

    One thing Buick should do with the Regal: the Avenir should be the Denali (i.e. fully loaded) for the Regal, while the GS should be the spiritual successor to the GNX.  Both trim levels should be priced about the same.

    regfootball

    Buicks packaging of the two Regals is so fucked up.  And this is not a car that benefits from an Avenir badge.  Wow, the dips at Buick corporate.

     

    Enclave Avenir?  SURE AS HELL.  

    smk4565

    So the top trim is front drive only, and no AWD offered?   That makes no sense because most people buying the luxury model are going to want all wheel drive.

    Suaviloquent

    I think they are doing this for price considerations instead of actual product planning. They want the Avenir to be the same price as the GS maybe and then make it a choice of two sides.

     

    The problem with the Regal, is that it’s value proprositon is really bad as you add options and go up trims.

     

    the base model is a fantastic deal with the 2.0 litre and sport back hatch. And then the interior, other than leather seats really sees no changes between the $27,000 car and the $40,000 car. Now it’s quick to note many cars have that problem but here’s compounded because the Regal inteior is barely better than the Malibu’s

