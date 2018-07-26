2019 Buick Regal To Be Next Model Getting the Avenir Treatment

As we reported earlier this week, Avenir has proven to be a success for Buick. The trim makes up about 25 percent of Enclaves sold and has raised the average transaction price by $5,000. It should come as a no surprise that the Buick is planning to expand Avenir to another model.

The Truth About Cars stumbled across General Motors’ fleet order guide for 2019 and found that the Regal Sportback will be offered with the Avenir trim. It will only be available with the 2.0L turbo-four with front-wheel drive - meaning 250 horsepower and 260 pound-feet (down 35 lb-ft when compared to the AWD variant), but coming with a nine-speed automatic.

The Regal Avenir will come loaded with standard equipment. For the exterior, a set 19-inch wheels come finished in what Buick calls Pearl Nickel, LED headlights, and a set of cornering lights The interior gets an 8-inch infotainment system with a Bose audio system. Also standard is the Driver Confidence Package 1 that brings four-way lumbar adjustment, heated mirrors, wireless charging pad, rear parking sensors, rear cross traffic alert, and lane change alert with blind spot monitoring.

Optional is the Driver Confidence Package 2 that brings adaptive cruise control, Lane Keep Assist, automatic emergency braking, and front pedestrian braking.

TTAC expects the Regal Avenir sometime towards the end of summer. We're expecting it sometime later in the year.

Source: The Truth About Cars, GM Fleet Order Guide