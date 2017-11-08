Buick LaCrosse Goes Upscale With Avenir

The LaCrosse Avenir stands out from its brethren with new mesh grille inserts, chrome "wings", 19-inch wheels (20-inch wheels are optional), and Avenir badging. Inside, Buick went all out by using chestnut-brown leather upholstery, embroidered headrests, and special sill plates. Like the Enclave Avenir, the LaCrosse Avenir comes fully loaded with a Bose audio system, panoramic moonroof, and the 3.6L V6 with 310 horsepower. Optional equipment includes all-wheel drive, a suite of active safety equipment, and Dynamic Drive Package.

Currently, Buick only offers their upscale Avenir trim on only the Enclave crossover. But that will be changing in the coming weeks as the brand has announced the 2018 LaCrosse Avenir.

Buick LaCrosse Avenir Makes World Debut

Buick’s highest expression of luxury expands to flagship sedan

LOS ANGELES ― With the arrival of the 2018 LaCrosse Avenir, Buick’s new sub-brand expands its offerings and provides customers a way to experience the highest expression of Buick luxury, regardless of whether they’re shopping for a car or SUV. First introduced with the 2018 Enclave that went on sale in October, Avenir features unique styling cues, an extensive set of standard features and exclusive premium materials for customers who want more.

“Nine out of ten LaCrosse buyers are choosing one of the top two trim levels — customers are signaling they want more from Buick,” said Duncan Aldred, vice president of Global Buick and GMC. “With even more content and an elegant look, Avenir adds a unique name and appearance for those who want the best of our attainable luxury.”

Like the Enclave Avenir, the LaCrosse Avenir’s design details were channeled from our award-winning concept cars for a more dramatic look, expressed through a unique three-dimensional mesh upper and lower grille paired with chrome wings. Avenir script badging on the front doors and exclusive 19-inch Pearl Nickel or available 20-inch Midnight Silver wheels create a commanding road presence and complement the LaCrosse’s timeless design.

“Exterior styling is very important to LaCrosse buyers, and its sculpted beauty withstands passing trends,” says Bob Boniface, global director of Buick Exterior Design. “For Avenir, we focused on maintaining the timelessness of the LaCrosse, while giving these customers subtle and tasteful details that elevate this car to a new level.”

Inside, Avenir-exclusive details include a Chestnut interior color theme, embroidered first-row headrests and Avenir-scripted sill plates.

Features available on other LaCrosse models come standard on the Avenir, including a powerful 310-horsepower V-6, nine-speed automatic transmission, navigation and Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound premium audio, as well as a panoramic moonroof.

Additional available features include Ebony interior, Intelligent Twin-Clutch AWD, Dynamic Drive Package featuring continuous variable real-time dampening control and a suite of advanced safety features.

LaCrosse Avenir will arrive at dealers in early 2018.