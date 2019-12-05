Cadillac CT6 DHam Production to End in January

no she is the problem if all that is being offered to the market is 1.3 litre subcompact crossovers. i have no problem with the market switch from sedans to crossovers, my beef is the regulations and side agendas that force the auto industry to offer smaller and smaller vehicles with tiny buzz bomb engines as the norm, and if you don't buy that, you get killed with a huge upcharge, just if you want a v6, good acceleration, and some elbow room. cadillac is a great example. absolutely cadillac took a sales hit on their sedans because of their size. I can't tell you how many times i heard people at auto shows looking at cadillacs say (regarding the CTS and ATS) too small, not big enough, uncomfortable. etc. Part of luxury is ample accommodations. Of course you are going to pick an XT5 if you are dropping 50-60k when the ATS is unlivable for a lot of people and the CTS is even cramped for many. One reason I love our Pacifica van is there is no shortage of space, and it was not overpriced as such with all the room and a v6. I also did have a Malibu, 2016 nice car. Saw a new Altima AWD on the road today. A relative just got a Sonata. Some folks will still buy sedans but they need to have better powertrain options at a reasonable cost than just the EPA compliance special. I would have looked at another Malibu but you can only get the 2.0 with the Premier, which ends up being 10 grand more for a turbo four. That turbo four should be an alacarte 1500 dollar option. Let me decide if i want the fuel economy of the base motor.