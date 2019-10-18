Jump to content
  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Could Hummer Be Coming Back?

      ....It might be a line of premium EV trucks and SUVs...

    As part of General Motors' tentative agreement with the United Auto Workers, there is a planned $3 billion investment into the Detroit-Hamtramck plant to make electric trucks, SUVs, and vans. The program, called BT1 is part of a larger $7.7 billion investment in GM's plants over the next four years. 

    The BT1 program includes an electric truck for GMC and an electric SUV for Cadillac for the 2023 model year. But before that happens, in 2021 a low volume BT1 pickup will start production under a different brand while a performance truck follows in 2022, and then an electric SUV in 2023.  Rumor has it that these low volume BT1 vehicles could be sold under the Hummer brand, not used since 2010, but that decision has not been finalized.

    If GM did bring the Hummer brand back as an EV brand, it would have instant name brand recognition and a leg up on rival startup Rivian who has a truck due out in 2020. GM would not need to spend as much money to market the brand.

    The vehicles on the new BT1 platform would use a "skateboard" architecture that bundles the batteries and electric motor together. The architecture is highly flexible allowing GM to build vehicles in front, rear, or all-wheel drive configurations. 

    Source: Automotive News (subscription required)

    dfelt

    This is exciting, while as a Separate brand to me does not make sense compared to a Hummer package on the GMC brand.

    ocnblu

    Glad to read this experiment won't be attached to a bread and butter brand.  "Hummer" does fit as an EV nom de plume.

    riviera74

    Hummer as an EV brand is a nice rebrand for a brand that trolled and angered environmentalists for almost 15 years. 

    Will GM be smart enough to make Electra the car/CUV EV brand?!

