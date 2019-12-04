Jump to content
  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Regal Discontinued After 2020

      ...Buick will be an all SUV lineup after 2020...

    Kid_Icarus_Reaper.pngWell the inevitable finally happened, Buick has confirmed that the Regal will not be returning to the U.S. after the 2020 model year. After that, Buick will be an all-SUV brand.  The move comes as light-truck sales take 70% of the U.S. market and 90% of all Buick sales.  While the Regal retreats from these shores, it will still continue to be sold in China where demand remains strong. 

    As of the end of Q3 this year, Buick moved only 8,849 units of Regal year to date. That's down 19.6% from the year prior. Regal's demise was hinted at during the Los Angeles Auto Show where no Regals were on display.

    The Buick Lacrosse sedan and Buick Cascada convertible were canceled earlier this year.

    Starting next year, the Buick Encore GX will join the lineup, a slightly larger iteration of the Buick Encore, but on a new platform and using a new 3-cylinder engine. 

    Source: MotorAuthority

    surreal1272

    Not surprising given current trends but still disappointing. The Tour X looks better than every CUV they sell IMO. Should at least keep that but I know that won’t happen either because Americans hate that naughty little word “wagon”. 

    Robert Hall

    Sad to see the demise of a long running brand name....so Buick is going to be the rounded generic CUVs and GMC the squared generic CUVs at the same dealer....yawn.  Nothing remotely interesting left of the Buick brand in NA. 

    surreal1272
    32 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Figured that was coming especially with GM not having Opel anymore.  

    Opel has little to nothing to do with CUV demand in the US. Besides, those sedans will continue in China where they sell very well, without Opel.

    frogger

    Was going to happen sooner or later, not like Buick would be getting the next gen Insignia to rebadge again.   I guess with Opel doing a midcycle refresh for 2020 was a good a time as any to pull the plug.

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Robert Hall
    2 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    😢 Sad, but there is always hope.

    🤔 Maybe a Grand National CUV? 🤷‍♂️

    With 1.3 twin turbo!

    dfelt
    2 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    With 1.3 twin turbo!

    Might as well make it a 1.3 Triple Turbo motor, that way each cylinder does not feel neglected. :P 

    Triple the turbo lag. :D 

    surreal1272
    21 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    😢 Sad, but there is always hope.

    🤔 Maybe a Grand National CUV? 🤷‍♂️

    Dear god NO!

    smk4565
    50 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    With 1.3 twin turbo!

    No the Grand National gets a 1.6 turbo!

    loki
    14 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    No the Grand National gets a 1.6 turbo!

    1.9L and a 1/2 turbo!    oh, and only 2 wheels. lol   :(

