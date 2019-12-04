Regal Discontinued After 2020

Well the inevitable finally happened, Buick has confirmed that the Regal will not be returning to the U.S. after the 2020 model year. After that, Buick will be an all-SUV brand. The move comes as light-truck sales take 70% of the U.S. market and 90% of all Buick sales. While the Regal retreats from these shores, it will still continue to be sold in China where demand remains strong.

As of the end of Q3 this year, Buick moved only 8,849 units of Regal year to date. That's down 19.6% from the year prior. Regal's demise was hinted at during the Los Angeles Auto Show where no Regals were on display.

The Buick Lacrosse sedan and Buick Cascada convertible were canceled earlier this year.

Starting next year, the Buick Encore GX will join the lineup, a slightly larger iteration of the Buick Encore, but on a new platform and using a new 3-cylinder engine.