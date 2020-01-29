Cadillac's Super Cruise Gets Upgraded

I saw the SuperBowl in peace. My first day off in God knows how long. Except the CRTC (The Canadian version of the FCC) passed a law a couple of years ago...again...but this time more strict, that ANY feed, it dont matter if ther SuperBowl is broadcasted and viewed by an American channel, the Canadian channel will be simulcasted instead and the famous "SuperBowl" commercials will not be broadcasted on Canadian TV because of a lack of Canadian content. Not that I have ever watched the Superbowl for the commercials, I do watch the game for the game itself, but the commercials are part of the show... Anyway...I never liked the Niners in my life, but have loved seeing Montana to Rice and then Young to Rice...those were fun games back in the day. I have no affinity to the Chiefs. I am a Cowboys fan through and through....so when the Cowboys got eliminated 3-4 games left in the season, I kinda stopped watching football. I dont like Mahomes and I dont like Jimmy G either. I did not enjoy this game all that much. For all the reasons I stated above. Im sure it was an exciting game to watch for some, but not to me. With all that hype about Mahomes, I did not see greatness. I saw a young, good QB...that has some legs on him and that got him outta trouble, but that's it. With all that hype surrounding the Niners D, I did not see anything special in that either. Jimmy G has been hyped before also. But I did not see anything great there. A couple of rifled passes when they got a 20 poiint lead, a couple a "trademark" running game plays to end the first half or to start the 2nd half...I dont remember as that's how bored I was and that is it. Maybe Im peeved at the dumb assed Cowboys season this year and that is why Im bitter... Anyway... Idd just like to say that we did get a couple of commercials... I got to see 2 Hummer commercials. Boring. I saw the Hyundai Sonata "pahking the cah" commercial. Wicked smart cah... Seeing that Im a Boston Bruins guy and that Hyundai commercial featured the Standel'ls Dirty Water...a song that various Boston sports teams play after a win, including the Bruins, Ill post this to end the post. PS: MONTREAL is my home. OK...Ill play a Montreal song too. Stupid Habs wont make the playoffs again this year...Although Im happy about it, Im also sad.