  William Maley
    William Maley

    William Maley

    Cadillac's Super Cruise Gets Upgraded

      Will Be Able To Change Lanes At A Driver's Request

    Cadillac's Super Cruise system is getting a major upgrade just in time for the 2021 CT4 and CT5. The system will now be able to automatically change lanes whenever the driver taps or fully engages the turn signal stalk. The vehicle will signal and look for a safe gap before making the maneuver. Information as to which step the system is on is shown to driver in the instrument cluster.

    “This is our most extensive update we’ve made to Super Cruise since its debut. We have made a number of improvements to make Super Cruise more intuitive, better performing and more accessible for our customers. In addition to the automated lane change functionality, we’ve made improvements to the user interface and hands-free driving dynamics,”  said Mario Maiorana, Super Cruise chief engineer in a statement.

    This upgrade is due in part to GM's new digital vehicle platform that allows for more "electrical bandwidth and data processing power." Other improvements include better rear-facing sensors and updated software.

    Following the CT4 and CT5, the updated Super Cruise system will appear on the upcoming 2021 Escalade. That brings us to an interesting item caught by the folks at Roadshow. The picture Cadillac used in the press release has the rear end of the next-generation model expected to debut next month.

    Escalade Tease.jpg

    Source: Cadillac, Roadshow
    smk4565

    So this is just for the 2021 models right?

    The huge advantage Tesla has is they over the air update all this stuff.  So their old cars get the new tech and keep them from seeming old.

    William Maley
    25 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    So this is just for the 2021 models right?

    The huge advantage Tesla has is they over the air update all this stuff.  So their old cars get the new tech and keep them from seeming old.

    Correct. Older models can't get this upgrade due to them using an older electrical platform

    dfelt
    22 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    So this is just for the 2021 models right?

    The huge advantage Tesla has is they over the air update all this stuff.  So their old cars get the new tech and keep them from seeming old.

    Hello McFly, anyone home?

    The over the air updates is available on these new 2021 systems. GM new mega bandwidth system goes into all auto's starting with 2021 models and that will just like Tesla allow over the air updates.

    Current electrical / data systems are not able to handle over the air updates.

    Posted back in May 21st 2019 about their new Nervous system and how it would come out on the new generation of auto's.

     

    You need a big bandwidth to handle over the air updates. Tesla built this into their auto's from day one. GM has never had that kind of thinking till now with their new system. It has bigger bandwidth than Tesla and should work great on their ICE and EV auto's going forward.

    regfootball

    Too bad the CT5 is sort of not attractive.  So much else to like about the car.  I'd love a CT5-V turbo six regardless.  I've had an Aztek I can handle a certain amount of ugly.

    balthazar

    There will always be some who find aspects of ANY given vehicle 'not so attractive > ugly'.
    Personally, tho I don't care for the size of the car, the CT5 has the typical Cadillac 'densely-packed solidity' and interesting surface transitions. I think it looks pretty good- the only thing I'm not ga-ga over is the grille insert. I like my Caddy's with flashy grillework.

    smk4565

    Every car should have over the air updates, even for stuff like the infotainment system.  Tesla was on this years ago, phones and other electronics update over the air.  Automakers are mostly behind the 8-ball.

    dfelt
    29 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Every car should have over the air updates, even for stuff like the infotainment system.  Tesla was on this years ago, phones and other electronics update over the air.  Automakers are mostly behind the 8-ball.

    True as no German brands do it either. So 1990's of them.

    USA-1
    4 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    Every car should have over the air updates, even for stuff like the infotainment system.  Tesla was on this years ago, phones and other electronics update over the air.  Automakers are mostly behind the 8-ball.

    Tesla has no choice than to do over-the-air updates as they don't have a dealer network with techs that can put their eyes on the vehicle and physically plug in their handheld programmer to see if the car reacts correctly afterwards. Tesla dumps the update OTA to the car and crosses their fingers that it took and didn't jack it up.

    USA-1

    GM's Super Cruise with this latest update that includes lane changing capabilities will be a hundred times safer than Tesla's AutoPilot that's been just short of a disaster on safety. Super Cruise has more on road testing hours and uses GPS mapping with Lidar and high speed cameras along with facial recognition so it's pretty damn accurate as well. Tesla AutoPilot only uses Lidar, high speed cameras and touch sensors on the steering wheel no GPS or facial recognition. I drove a CT6 with Super Cruise in 2017 and it can see your eyes looking away with your head still facing forward towards the steering wheel...through dark sunglasses...and it alerts you with a tone, safety alert seat vibration and a flashing red light in the head-up display if you don't look forward within 5 - 10 sec., it's pretty impressive. I wouldn't trust Tesla's AutoPilot at this point, enabling people to sleep as the car drives around is insane. 

    daves87rs
    1 hour ago, USA-1 said:

    GM's Super Cruise with this latest update that includes lane changing capabilities will be a hundred times safer than Tesla's AutoPilot that's been just short of a disaster on safety. Super Cruise has more on road testing hours and uses GPS mapping with Lidar and high speed cameras along with facial recognition so it's pretty damn accurate as well. Tesla AutoPilot only uses Lidar, high speed cameras and touch sensors on the steering wheel no GPS or facial recognition. I drove a CT6 with Super Cruise in 2017 and it can see your eyes looking away with your head still facing forward towards the steering wheel...through dark sunglasses...and it alerts you with a tone, safety alert seat vibration and a flashing red light in the head-up display if you don't look forward within 5 - 10 sec., it's pretty impressive. I wouldn't trust Tesla's AutoPilot at this point, enabling people to sleep as the car drives around is insane. 

    Nice!

    surreal1272
    13 hours ago, dfelt said:

    True as no German brands do it either. So 1990's of them.

    You noticed that too huh? Funny how he didn't mention the Germans while he was giving that backhanded compliment to GM and Cadillac.

