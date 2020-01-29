Cadillac's Super Cruise Gets Upgraded

Cadillac's Super Cruise system is getting a major upgrade just in time for the 2021 CT4 and CT5. The system will now be able to automatically change lanes whenever the driver taps or fully engages the turn signal stalk. The vehicle will signal and look for a safe gap before making the maneuver. Information as to which step the system is on is shown to driver in the instrument cluster.
“This is our most extensive update we’ve made to Super Cruise since its debut. We have made a number of improvements to make Super Cruise more intuitive, better performing and more accessible for our customers. In addition to the automated lane change functionality, we’ve made improvements to the user interface and hands-free driving dynamics,” said Mario Maiorana, Super Cruise chief engineer in a statement.
This upgrade is due in part to GM's new digital vehicle platform that allows for more "electrical bandwidth and data processing power." Other improvements include better rear-facing sensors and updated software.
Following the CT4 and CT5, the updated Super Cruise system will appear on the upcoming 2021 Escalade. That brings us to an interesting item caught by the folks at Roadshow. The picture Cadillac used in the press release has the rear end of the next-generation model expected to debut next month.
Source: Cadillac, Roadshow
