  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    CT4 Pricing Released

      ...a bit less than the ATS...

    Cadillac released the pricing for the upcoming CT4 sedan for 2020. Ringing up at $33,990 for the base 2.0T RWD model with an 8-speed automatic, the CT4 undercuts the price of the outgoing ATS by a few grand.  This makes the CT4 roughly $7,000 cheaper than the same size 3-series or C-Class sedan or just $1k more expensive than a smaller A-Class Sedan.  Adding AWD will add about $2,500 to the price.  Buyers who want a bit more can opt for the Premium Luxury package with the 2.7-liter Turbo-4 making 309 horsepower and 348 lb.-ft of torque and a 10-speed automatic, brings the price to $38,490, adding AWD to that costs $3,200. 

    If you're most interested in the V model with more power, 325 horsepower and 380 lb.-ft of torque, that will cost you $45,490. That gets you a RWD model with Brembo front brakes, a rear limited slip differential. Adding AWD to the V-series brings the price to $46,590.

    The CT4 goes on sale early next year. 

     

    USA-1

    Sexy car. Love the new Cadillac front ends with Escala concept cue's. I hear Caddy is moving the 2021 Escalade towards this new design language as well. Great pricing strategy too.

    ccap41

    Oh wow, that seems priced to sell right out of the box. I think they did what all of us thought they should do and price it below competitors(based on size) but basically as much as the competitors(brands) smaller class of vehicle.  

    smk4565

    Premium Luxury is the way to go at only a $5k jump over the base model.  They over priced the base model, but they’ll probably have discounts or a lease special to move them.    Not sure if the V is worth it for another $7k for 16 horsepower and bigger brakes and a limited slip diff unless some other stuff is thrown in.

    ccap41

    Overpriced the base model?  What do you think of the A Class then? 

    The V does seem like less of a bargain but then again the C43 starts at 55k so it is still significantly cheaper than that. Hell, an A45 is 53k. I know that's one hell of a car(A45) but that's one hell of an asking price as well. 

    smk4565
    2 hours ago, ccap41 said:

    Overpriced the base model?  What do you think of the A Class then? 

    The V does seem like less of a bargain but then again the C43 starts at 55k so it is still significantly cheaper than that. Hell, an A45 is 53k. I know that's one hell of a car(A45) but that's one hell of an asking price as well. 

    This should be priced below an A-class if they want them to sell.  Can’t compare this to a C-class as the C is a way better car, plus the CT5 is the C-class competitor.

    Plus this is Cadillac, they can’t get German pricing.   Now I didn’t read the whole standard equipment list, if this car is really well equipped on the base model then the price is okay.  But this is basically Tesla Model 3 money without Tesla brand image.

     

     

    surreal1272
    2 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    This should be priced below an A-class if they want them to sell.  Can’t compare this to a C-class as the C is a way better car, plus the CT5 is the C-class competitor.

    Plus this is Cadillac, they can’t get German pricing.   Now I didn’t read the whole standard equipment list, if this car is really well equipped on the base model then the price is okay.  But this is basically Tesla Model 3 money without Tesla brand image.

     

     

    So you’ve been in and driven the CT4? Is that why you think the C Class is better? It’s not because you have already made up your mind because well, Mercedes?

    Drew Dowdell
    3 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    This should be priced below an A-class if they want them to sell.  Can’t compare this to a C-class as the C is a way better car, plus the CT5 is the C-class competitor.

    Plus this is Cadillac, they can’t get German pricing.   Now I didn’t read the whole standard equipment list, if this car is really well equipped on the base model then the price is okay.  But this is basically Tesla Model 3 money without Tesla brand image.

     

     

    The C-class is not $10k better. Spend $41k at Benz and you're getting plastic seats and a rather pathetic 4-cylinder with RWD. Spend that at Cadillac and you're getting a well equipped car with a 2.7 liter that has a lot more power. 

    smk4565
    1 hour ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    The C-class is not $10k better. Spend $41k at Benz and you're getting plastic seats and a rather pathetic 4-cylinder with RWD. Spend that at Cadillac and you're getting a well equipped car with a 2.7 liter that has a lot more power. 

    A Mercedes will last longer, has better resale, better interior, the MB-Tex will last forever.  I would bet $100 to a donut that the C-class will outsell the CT4 even costing $10k more because consumers know it is a better car.    CT5 is the C-class competitor now any way.    

    I think CT4 is a decent alternative to an IS or Q50 that undercuts both in price, not those models are dying on the vine.  Kia Stinger and Genesis G70 are at this price point and don’t sell,  Alfa Romeo Guilia has power and performance and doesn’t sell.  CT4 is no different.

    balthazar

    No car COSTS you more money per segment than a mercedes- higher service cost, higher parts cost, higher depreciation cost (out of pocket) - it's throwing money away in order to try and impress people you'll never talk to or deal with.

    smk4565
    7 hours ago, balthazar said:

    No car COSTS you more money per segment than a mercedes- higher service cost, higher parts cost, higher depreciation cost (out of pocket) - it's throwing money away in order to try and impress people you'll never talk to or deal with.

    Highest service costs and yet there are 500k miles E-class taxis out there and 500k mile Sprinter vans.  You’d think if maintenance was  an issue FedEx, UPS and Amazon and the taxi companies would either be broke or find something else.

    Robert Hall
    19 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Highest service costs and yet there are 500k miles E-class taxis out there and 500k mile Sprinter vans.  You’d think if maintenance was  an issue FedEx, UPS and Amazon and the taxi companies would either be broke or find something else.

    Those are stripped-down diesels, though.  Normal consumers in the US don't buy those.   

    ccap41
    16 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    This should be priced below an A-class if they want them to sell.  Can’t compare this to a C-class as the C is a way better car, plus the CT5 is the C-class competitor.

    Plus this is Cadillac, they can’t get German pricing.   Now I didn’t read the whole standard equipment list, if this car is really well equipped on the base model then the price is okay.  But this is basically Tesla Model 3 money without Tesla brand image.

     

     

    They aren't asking German car prices. It is SEVEN THOUSAND DOLLARS LESS

    smk4565
    1 hour ago, Robert Hall said:

    Those are stripped-down diesels, though.  Normal consumers in the US don't buy those.   

    They don’t but an E-class is an E-class, just because it has Nappa Leather and a digital screen doesn’t mean it has high maintenance costs.   A diesel probably last longer than a gas engine but I have seen 300k mile and up gas Mercedes too.

    2 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    They aren't asking German car prices. It is SEVEN THOUSAND DOLLARS LESS

    Right, and you get what you pay for.  I actually thought CT4 should start at $30,990, because Cadillac has to attract buyers.  Going after the Germans for 15 years cost them market share and didn’t work.  They need to go a different direction.

    ccap41
    1 hour ago, smk4565 said:

    Highest service costs and yet there are 500k miles E-class taxis out there and 500k mile Sprinter vans.  You’d think if maintenance was  an issue FedEx, UPS and Amazon and the taxi companies would either be broke or find something else.

    Those examples can be found at lowly brands like Ford, Chevy, Dodge/Ram, Honda, and Toyota as well. That is nothing that shouldn't be expected with regular maintenance. 

    5 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Right, and you get what you pay for.  I actually thought CT4 should start at $30,990, because Cadillac has to attract buyers.  Going after the Germans for 15 years cost them market share and didn’t work.  They need to go a different direction.

    Is it not obvious that they are going a different direction, pricing it nearly on top of the A Class, nearly identical to the A3, and less than the 2 Series. 

    They are going the route of larger car for the money as the CT4 isn't nearly as small as its similarly priced luxury cars. 

    ccap41
    12 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    The C-class is not $10k better. Spend $41k at Benz and you're getting plastic seats and a rather pathetic 4-cylinder with RWD. Spend that at Cadillac and you're getting a well equipped car with a 2.7 liter that has a lot more power. 

    Worded that a little biased.. that 2.7 is also a 4-cylinder and the Benz 2.0 isn't pathetic at 255hp/273tq and we all know the Germans underrate their outputs. Anything running a 14.1 1/4(per C/D) isn't considered pathetic... 

    Robert Hall
    18 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    They don’t but an E-class is an E-class, just because it has Nappa Leather and a digital screen doesn’t mean it has high maintenance costs.   A diesel probably last longer than a gas engine but I have seen 300k mile and up gas Mercedes too. 

    But the consumer E-class likely has far more cabin electronics that will likely fail over time.  But consumers generally don't drive 300k miles;  maybe 35k on a 3 year lease?   And then the 2nd owner is on their own with the horror as the miles accumulate and it goes out of warranty...

    balthazar
    2 hours ago, smk4565 said:

     You’d think if maintenance was  an issue FedEx, UPS and Amazon and the taxi companies would either be broke or find something else.

    Ford sells like 6 times the volume of Transits than mb does in the US; companies have already moved on from the freightliner vans. Then theres the Transit Connect. MB is playing catch up and it’s not working.

    As far as high mileage goes, A woman drove her ‘64 Merc Comet to about 600,000 and a taxi driver took his early ‘60s Plymouth to 1,600,000 miles.

    Robert Hall
    7 minutes ago, balthazar said:

     As far as high mileage goes, A woman drove her ‘64 Merc Comet to about 600,000 and a taxi driver took his early ‘60s Plymouth to 1,600,000 miles.

    Those are weird edge cases, though...most drivers didn't rack up those kind of miles on cars of that era...

