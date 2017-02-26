  • Sign in to follow this  
    Don't Call It XT3, Call It XT4

    By William Maley

      • We have been calling it XT3, but there's another name to it

    In various reports about Cadillac's upcoming small crossover, we have been calling it the XT3. But recently at Geneva Motor Show, Cadillac president Johan de Nysschen revealed the actual name.

    “A new compact crossover called XT4 will debut in 2018 in the US and subsequently in Europe, with an entirely new series of efficient and powerful engines. Starting with the launch of XT4, a new Cadillac will be brought to market every six months, a total of five carlines in the space of two years,” said de Nysschen.

    It is expected that the XT4 will use the bones of the new Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain. Power will come from a 2.0L turbo-four paired with a nine-speed automatic

    Source: Cadillac

    Cubical-aka-Moltar

    Interesting..would have thought they would have used the name XT3 as the compact CUV and leave XT4 for a future compact coupe CUV, and XT6 for a midsize coupe CUV (if they want to match MB, BMW, etc). ;)

    balthazar

    Pretty positive Cadillac is not looking to "match" MB/BMW.
    And 'compact coupe CUVs' are largely a waste of development dollars- look at X4/X6 sales vs X3/X5. 
    Cadillac would be wise to STOP at any CUV smaller than the XT4, and don't for a second think about any 'squashed sedan CUVs.

