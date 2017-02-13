  • Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0

    Spying: 2018 Cadillac XT3 Comes Fully Camouflaged

    By William Maley

      • I see you XT3!

    Cadillac is going to have a quiet 2017, but 2018 looks to be a blockbuster year as the first of their needed crossovers will launch - the compact XT3. Thanks to a spy photographer, we have gotten our first look at it.

    General Motors' camouflage department did a really good job of covering up the XT3, so we can't really tell much about the design except that it looks like an even smaller XT5. One detail they weren't able to cover up is the intercooler, leading us to believe that the XT3 will come with turbocharged power - most likely the 2.0L turbo. A nine-speed automatic and the choice of front or all-wheel drive is likely. Platform-wise, expect the XT3 to use the underpinnings of the Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain.

    Source: Car and Driver

    0

    Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0
    Go to articles Cadillac

    User Feedback


    ocnblu

    Hmmm... OK, well thanks for the article and link.  Hilarious part of the C&D article is the trashing of the new Terrain's shifter setup.

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt

    Cool, to be expected, Interesting read was in the comment section on how many people recognize their performance credentials and feel Cadillac is ready for this to build sales.

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Cmicasa the Great

    I knu thet were working on it and it looks to be ready for prime-time already. Rendering over at GMAuthority suggests that it will look like the Escala Concept. Anyway.. a much needed addition to the brand that really only houses one CUV + one SUV while Benz has 7. Perhaps once JDN and co release this one... ONE.. CUV.. they will see that their sales woes of the past were directly related to the simple glaring fact.. the one that every other make knows.. even their sister car brands Chevy and Buick...  that they need more entries in the fastest growing segment in the universe <_<

    Imagine... the stupidity of people saying that people don't want Cadillacs by sighting their sales.. but completely ignoring the fact that they are sporting one CUV and have no convertibles, and one damn coupe. 

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   You have pasted content with formatting.   Remove formatting

      Only 75 emoticons maximum are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×