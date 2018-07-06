Possible Cadillac Coupe is Revealed in New Patent

The U.S. Patent and and Trademark Office (USPTO) sometimes provides some clues as to what automakers have possibly in the works. Case in point are a set of drawings depicting a new coupe for Cadillac.
General Motors filed the patent for a “vehicle body exterior” on February 14th, 2017. The patent was approved by the USPTO earlier this week.
The drawings reveal a fair amount of influence from the Escala. Up front resides a trapezoidal grille and a set of slim headlights. Along the side profile, the design shares the Escala's low-slung roof and creases. The back features a trunk lid with chiseling near the taillights.
What could this patent be hinting at?
- Cadillac Society believes this could be the coupe variant for the upcoming CT5.
- CarScoops thinks it could be a concept of some sort, pointing out the side-view cameras.
- Possible electric/plug-in hybrid coupe
We'll keep you posted if anything new comes to light on this possible new coupe.
Source: Cadillac Society, CarScoops
Thanks to @balthazar for the news tip
