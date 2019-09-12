The Non-V CT4 Revealed

Jump to content

    When Cadillac introduced the CT4 back on May 30th, they only introduced the V-series version of the car. Today Cadillac unveiled the standard versions of the car in Sport, Luxury, and Premium Luxury trims.  Each one styled slightly differently, the Luxury and Premium Luxury models come with brighter exterior accents and metallic grilles.  The Sport version is has a more aggressive mesh grille, sportier fascias, rear spoiler, darkened accents and model specific 18-inch wheels. 

    CT4 Luxury:
    Leather Steering wheel
    8-inch Touch or Dial operated infotainment system
    Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
    Dual Zone Climate Control
    Active Noise Cancelation

    CT4 Premium Luxury:
    Leather seating
    LED Ambient Lighting
    Alluminum trim
    RainSense
    Forward Collision Alert
    Front Pedestrian Braking
    Automatic Emergency Braking
    Rear Park Assist
    Safety Alert Seat

    CT4 Sport:
    All of Premium Luxury
    Sport Seats
    Unique Trim
    Alloy Pedals
    Brembo front brakes

    CT4-V:
    Limited Slip Rear Differential
    Magnetic Ride Control (RWD Only) or ZF MVS Passive Dampers (AWD)
    Available SuperCruise (later in 2020)

     Power wise, the CT4 has a choice of 3 power configurations.  The 2.0-liter turbo has 237 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque and is connected to an 8-speed automatic transmission.  The 2.7-liter turbo in the Premium Luxury produces 309 horsepower and 348 lb.-ft of torque or in the V gets 325 horsepower and 380 lb.-ft of torque.  Both 2.7 liters route power through a 10-speed automatic.  Both the 2.0 and 2.7 have a three-step sliding camshaft design, active fuel management, and automatic start-stop.

    The Cadillac CT4 will be available for ordering later this year with pricing announced closer to production.

     

     

    Drew Dowdell
    11 minutes ago, surreal1272 said:

    The trunk area is still a visual disaster but overall, it’s a nice looking ride. 

    This would be too small for me unfortunately. I'm thinking a CT5 with SuperCruise sometime in my future unless I get a new house. 

    smk4565

    I wonder how they will price it.  

    Also not sure why they offer a 309 hp and a 325 hp version, seems a bit redundant.

    Drew Dowdell
    2 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    I wonder how they will price it.  

    Also not sure why they offer a 309 hp and a 325 hp version, seems a bit redundant.

    Between the A-Class and the newly more expensive CLA (now $37,645 for 2020) base price.  The CT5 is starting in the $38k range and that's basically CTS sized.  Cadillac is aiming to be the most spacious in their respective price class. 

    and because horsepower doesn't matter when the torque is jumping by that much. It's a 10-speed automatic, that 380 lb.-ft will always be available 

    smk4565

    CT5 is $38k, I wonder if this will start at $29,995.  I think Cadillac is smart to go with size and value, it is the only strategy that has ever worked for them.

    surreal1272
    1 hour ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    This would be too small for me unfortunately. I'm thinking a CT5 with SuperCruise sometime in my future unless I get a new house. 

    Same here. The size wouldn’t work for me but overall it seems to be a nice package for folks looking at that class of car. 

    9 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    CT5 is $38k, I wonder if this will start at $29,995.  I think Cadillac is smart to go with size and value, it is the only strategy that has ever worked for them.

    You mean like what Benz did when they began selling cars like the CLA, GLA, and A Class? Yes, smart move. 

