The Non-V CT4 Revealed

When Cadillac introduced the CT4 back on May 30th, they only introduced the V-series version of the car. Today Cadillac unveiled the standard versions of the car in Sport, Luxury, and Premium Luxury trims. Each one styled slightly differently, the Luxury and Premium Luxury models come with brighter exterior accents and metallic grilles. The Sport version is has a more aggressive mesh grille, sportier fascias, rear spoiler, darkened accents and model specific 18-inch wheels.
CT4 Luxury:
Leather Steering wheel
8-inch Touch or Dial operated infotainment system
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
Dual Zone Climate Control
Active Noise Cancelation
CT4 Premium Luxury:
Leather seating
LED Ambient Lighting
Alluminum trim
RainSense
Forward Collision Alert
Front Pedestrian Braking
Automatic Emergency Braking
Rear Park Assist
Safety Alert Seat
CT4 Sport:
All of Premium Luxury
Sport Seats
Unique Trim
Alloy Pedals
Brembo front brakes
CT4-V:
Limited Slip Rear Differential
Magnetic Ride Control (RWD Only) or ZF MVS Passive Dampers (AWD)
Available SuperCruise (later in 2020)
Power wise, the CT4 has a choice of 3 power configurations. The 2.0-liter turbo has 237 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque and is connected to an 8-speed automatic transmission. The 2.7-liter turbo in the Premium Luxury produces 309 horsepower and 348 lb.-ft of torque or in the V gets 325 horsepower and 380 lb.-ft of torque. Both 2.7 liters route power through a 10-speed automatic. Both the 2.0 and 2.7 have a three-step sliding camshaft design, active fuel management, and automatic start-stop.
The Cadillac CT4 will be available for ordering later this year with pricing announced closer to production.
