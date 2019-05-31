Jump to content
  William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    2020 Cadillac CT4-V and CT5-V Aren't As Powerful As Their Predecessors

      ...More Potent Versions Could Be In the Pipeline...

    At an event tonight in Detroit, Cadillac delivered a one-two punch for those craving for a bit of performance with the introduction of the 2020 CT4-V and CT5-V. On paper, the two models aren't what we were expecting. Instead of the firebreathing monsters that were the ATS-V and CTS-V, the CT4 and CT5-V are more in line with middle children of German automakers - Audi S4, BMW M340i, and Mercedes-AMG C43 and E43.

    CT4-V

    To say we're a bit surprised that Cadillac is showing off the performance variant of their upcoming entry-level sedan would be an understatement - the reveal of the standard CT4 is expected to happen in a few weeks. Aimed at the likes of the Audi S3 and Mercedes-AMG A45, the CT4-V uses a 2.7L turbo-four from the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra. It makes 320 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. Power flows through a 10-speed automatic to either rear or all four wheels. No manual is available. Other mechanical bits to be aware of are four-piston brake calipers at all corners, and Magnetic Ride Control being standard on RWD models - AWD sticks with conventional shocks.

    Design-wise, the CT4-V looks like it could be mid-cycle facelift for the ATS with a similar profile. The front end mimics the larger CT5 with a wide grille and unique headlight shape. Around back, there is a boat tail effect for the trunk lid with a small lip spoiler and quad tailpipes.

    CT5-V

    Cadillac appears to be playing it quiet with the CT5-V's design. The only bits that set it apart from the standard model are the dark trim, quad-tailpipes, rear diffuser, and new wheels. Under the hood is a twin-turbo 3.0L V6 making 355 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque. For those keeping score, that's 20 more horsepower than the CT5 with this same engine, while torque is unchanged. Like the CT4-V, the CT5 routes power through a 10-speed automatic and either rear- or all-wheel drive. An electronically controlled limited-slip differential, Magnetic Ride Control, Performance Traction Management system, and four-piston brakes finish off the changes.

    The CT4-V and CT5-V are expected to go on sale early next year.

    Our Big Concern

    We find ourselves wondering what is Cadillac thinking? On paper, these models make more sense as V-Sport models considering what's being presented. Badging them as V dilutes hardcore image that the past few models have brought forth. Why is Cadillac doing this? Autoblog may have an answer. According to a Cadillac representative, the brand is wanting to bring in a broader set of buyers to showrooms, hence they are making them less hardcore. This will allow them to bring V versions of other models like their crossovers. But there are hardcore versions coming in the pipeline according to the rep.

    Still, we can't help but wonder if GM has done their classic move of shooting themselves in the foot.

    Source: Cadillac

    Cadillac Reveals First-Ever CT4-V and CT5-V

    • Expanded lineup adds more choices for spirited performance. Highlights include available Super Cruise, AWD, Magnetic Ride Control 4.0, eLSD and new V-Mode

    Driven by Cadillac’s latest turbocharging technology and building on more than 15 years of performance credentials, the first-ever 2020 CT4-V and CT5-V were unveiled today, expanding choices for the brand’s V-Series performance sub-brand.

    Following the 2019 CT6-V, they grow the V-Series family with even more levels of performance, while preserving the lineage established by the original V-Series lineup introduced in 2004.   

    “The new V-Series sedan lineup defines modern sophistication by combining luxury appointments with thoughtful technology and athletic refinement for the discerning enthusiast,” said Brandon Vivian, Cadillac executive chief engineer. “We are inviting even more customers into the V-Series family by adding a new level of elevated performance between our Sport models and the ultimate, high-performance track capability that the V-Series has grown to represent.”

    The first-ever CT4 and recently introduced CT5 represent Cadillac’s realigned sedan portfolio, characterized by new proportions, innovative technologies and more appearance and performance choices. Each is built on Cadillac’s award-winning rear-wheel-drive Alpha architecture, with the V-Series models developed to deliver the ultimate blend of performance, presence and road-going refinement.

    Both share the latest standard V-Series performance technologies, including Magnetic Ride Control 4.0, which is tuned specifically for V models to enhance comfort without sacrificing performance-oriented responsiveness, and drive modes that include new V-Mode personalization. Each model is available in RWD or AWD and features a 10-speed automatic transmission, Brembo front brakes with eBoost electronic assist and a limited-slip rear differential on CT4-V and electronic limited-slip differential on CT5-V.

    Cadillac’s exclusive Super Cruise1, the first true hands-free driver assistance feature for the freeway, is available on more than 130,000 miles of limited-access freeways in the U.S. and Canada. It will be available on both new V-Series models.  

    “The new lineup expands the V-Series ethos, drawing more customers into the Cadillac Performance family, and the newest Vs are focused on elevated athleticism and luxurious refinement for customers wanting a dynamic daily drive,” said Mark Reuss, GM president. “And this is only the beginning of the V family. Cadillac’s passion for performance shines on a racetrack. Stay tuned.”

    Vehicle highlights

    CT5-V — The first-ever CT5-V builds on the precision-focused details of the all-new luxury sedan introduced earlier this year to offer elevated road performance and an engaging driving experience.  

    • Powered by Cadillac’s high-output 3.0L Twin Turbo V-6 engine, which uses low-inertia turbochargers to enhance power production across the rpm band. It is rated at a Cadillac-estimated 355 horsepower (265 kW), pending SAE certification.
    • 10-speed automatic transmission.
    • Electronic limited-slip rear differential.
    • Standard RWD and available AWD.
    • V-Series performance chassis with Magnetic Ride Control 4.0.
    • Performance Traction Management.
    • Vehicle Control Mode with customizable V-Mode.
    • Brembo front braking system.
    • 19-inch wheels and summer-only performance tires2 (all-season tires available with AWD).
    • Dark exterior accents and V-Series mesh grilles; unique rear diffuser and quad exhaust tips.
    • Super Cruise1 available.
    • Unique performance persona instrument cluster and V-Mode steering wheel control.

    CT4-V — Developed for a new generation of sedan customers, the first-ever CT4 blends nimble handling and Cadillac’s signature technology. The CT4-V takes these traits further, infusing the brand’s racing DNA for a dynamic, responsive and exhilarating driving experience.   

    • Powered by Cadillac’s high-output 2.7L Turbo engine featuring a unique three-step sliding camshaft that helps optimize performance at all speeds. It is rated at a Cadillac-estimated 320 horsepower (239 kW), pending SAE certification.
    • 10-speed automatic.
    • Limited-slip rear differential.
    • V-Series performance chassis with Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 (on RWD) or ZF MVS passive dampers (on AWD).
    • Vehicle Control Mode with customizable V-Mode.
    • Brembo front braking system.
    • 18-inch wheels and summer-only performance tires2 (all-season tires available with AWD).
    • Near-perfect 50/50 weight distribution for an exceptional feeling of balance and control.
    • Dark exterior accents and V-Series mesh grilles; quad exhaust tips, unique rear spoiler design that helps reduce rear lift while increasing grip for the rear tires.
    • Super Cruise1 available.
    • Unique performance persona instrument cluster and V-Mode steering wheel control.

    MORE TO COME
    The CT4-V and CT5-V go on sale early in the 2020 calendar year, with production at GM’s Lansing Grand River facility in Michigan. Additional product information, as well as details on additional V-Series variants and CT4 Luxury, Premium Luxury and Sport models, will be announced at a later date.

    surreal1272

    This makes no sense at all. A whole 20 more HP on the CT5 makes it a V? I agree with William on this. The setup on both sound more like V-Sport trims as opposed to actual V series models. Seriously, what is GM smoking right now? Even the auto log explanation doesn’t make sense when they already have V-Sport trims they could just as easily implement for that plan and save the V for the hardcore performance models. I just don’t get it. 

    Edited by surreal1272

    Robert Hall

    I am surprised to see the 

    10 minutes ago, surreal1272 said:

    This makes no sense at all. A whole 20 more HP on the CT5 makes it a V? I agree with William on this. The setup on both sound more like V-Sport trims as opposed to actual V series models. Seriously, what is GM smoking right now? Even the auto log explanation doesn’t make sense when they already have V-Sport trims they could just as easily implement for that plan and save the V for the hardcore performance models. I just don’t get it. 

    The Car & Driver article implied there would be a higher horsepower 'more' V coming.  No idea what they will call it and if it will be a V8 or not.   It really sounds like the new 'V' is where 'V-sport' would be.  Maybe the higher power versions will be called 'V-extreme' or 'Hyper-V'. 

    9 minutes ago, loki said:

    i was wondering if and when the 2.7L turbo 4 would make it into other vehicles.

    Was surprised to see that, thought it was going to be a truck only engine.

    Edited by Robert Hall
    Paolino
    3 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    The Car & Driver article implied there would be a higher horsepower 'more' V coming.  No idea what they will call it and if it will be a V8 or not. 

    CT4-V GX

    Robert Hall

    Maybe they are de-emphasizing the high performance ICE V series to prepare for a future powerful 'EV' series...i.e. electrifying performance down the road.

    Paolino

    I'll say this, I haven't been able to get onboard with the tail-light piping.. vertical piping, fine, the (in my opinion, odd) horizontal-into-the-trunklid piping I'm just not liking.

    Robert Hall

    Some rather odd contours on the CT4 rear end, I think I prefer the CT5 rear (not the C-pillar, but the deck and rear fascia).  I like the license plate location more on the CT5.

     

     

     

    2020-cadillac-ct4-v.jpg

    cadillac-ct5-v-debut.jpg

    surreal1272
    25 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    I am surprised to see the 

    The Car & Driver article implied there would be a higher horsepower 'more' V coming.  No idea what they will call it and if it will be a V8 or not.   It really sounds like the new 'V' is where 'V-sport' would be.  Maybe the higher power versions will be called 'V-extreme' or 'Hyper-V'. 

    Was surprised to see that, thought it was going to be a truck only engine.

    The third sentence in your post is exactly my point. It just seems unnecessarily confusing. 

    balthazar

    License plates on the deck lid always look like cheap crap to me. Mandatory eyesores.

    Edited by balthazar
    smk4565

    First off neither of these look good.  And does GM do an interior that isn't monotone gray?  Every new vehicle intro is some bland form of charcoal gray on every surface, and the CT4 interior seems like it came out of a Mazda, not a Cadillac.

    A 4-cylinder pickup engine in a V-series Cadillac is a joke.  20 hp increase for the V-series means V is no longer for Velocity.

    They really phoned it in on these.  It is almost as if they want sedan sales to tank even more so they can just cancel them all.

    balthazar
    2 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    A 4-cylinder pickup engine in a V-series Cadillac is a joke.

    AaaAaaaaaaaaaaaannnd there it is. Took a few minutes more than I thought!

    Robert Hall
    12 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    First off neither of these look good.  And does GM do an interior that isn't monotone gray?  Every new vehicle intro is some bland form of charcoal gray on every surface, and the CT4 interior seems like it came out of a Mazda, not a Cadillac.

    A 4-cylinder pickup engine in a V-series Cadillac is a joke.  20 hp increase for the V-series means V is no longer for Velocity.

    They really phoned it in on these.  It is almost as if they want sedan sales to tank even more so they can just cancel them all.

    They really have overdone gray... I so hate gray interiors.  There is probably some shitty carbon fiber trim in there also on the V-series, though I didn't see any in the photos.  In the first post above it says in 'The Big Concern' the detuned V series are so they can do V series versions of their AWD/transverse engine crossovers.   So V-series now means basically appearance package. 

    smk4565
    5 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    They really have overdone gray... I so hate gray interiors.  There is probably some &#036;h&#33;ty carbon fiber trim in there also on the V-series.   In the first post above it says in 'The Big Concern' the detuned V series are so they can do V series versions of their AWD/transverse engine crossovers.   So V-series now means basically appearance package. 

    I imagine an XT4-V and XT5-V are coming with like 40 more hp than the standard car and they'll throw on a lot of appearance package stuff.

    Robert Hall
    Just now, frogger said:

    I can only guess they want to keep the prices low.

     

    I wonder if they will do that...or if the prices will be the same or higher than the ATS-v and CTS-v were.

    surreal1272
    6 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    They really have overdone gray... I so hate gray interiors.  There is probably some &#036;h&#33;ty carbon fiber trim in there also on the V-series.   In the first post above it says in 'The Big Concern' the detuned V series are so they can do V series versions of their AWD/transverse engine crossovers.   So V-series now means basically appearance package. 

    The interior actually looks pretty good but I agree about the overuse of monotone. Show a little contrast and it would really set itself apart. 

    Robert Hall
    1 minute ago, surreal1272 said:

    The interior actually looks pretty good but I agree about the overuse of monotone. Show a little contrast and it would really set itself apart. 

    I like the design of the interiors of both cars, it's just they are so dark and grim.  They need color.

    smk4565
    8 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    AaaAaaaaaaaaaaaannnd there it is. Took a few minutes more than I thought!

    Well that is what it is.  A low revving pushrod 4 that has a 5,700 rpm redline in a freaking performance car!  How is that Cadillac level refinement, or high performance?

    GM just can't help themselves, they will nickel and dime anything and they clearly don't care about Cadillac as a brand given these two vehicles.

    smk4565
    4 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    I wonder if they will do that...or if the prices will be the same or higher than the ATS-v and CTS-v were.

    These will have to be cheap, there is speculation that CT4 will start in the low 30s for the base care, CT5 around  $40k, and that V-series might add $7-8k on top of the sport trim pricing.  But in the CT5's case you are paying $7k for 20 horsepower.

    And there will be a discount when they sit on dealer lots, so I wouldn't be surprised if CT4-V's are going for like $40k actual sale price and $50k on a CT5-V.

    surreal1272
    2 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Ed Wilburn would have never okayed the mess the rear of the Ct4 is...

    I agree. What has happened at Cadillac? The rear ends on their current sedans look worlds better. 

    Robert Hall
    4 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Well that is what it is.  A low revving pushrod 4 that has a 5,700 rpm redline in a freaking performance car!  How is that Cadillac level refinement, or high performance?

    GM just can't help themselves, they will nickel and dime anything and they clearly don't care about Cadillac as a brand given these two vehicles.

    pushrod 4?  It's not 1982.  I think the 2.7 is DOHC...

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/GM_L3B_engine

    Robert Hall

     

    19 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Oh you are right, it is a DOHC.  I thought then it came out they said it was a pushrod, but that is my mistake.  That is a crazy low redline for a DOHC engine.

    I  thought that also... had to look it up.  I think I was conflating it with the new Ford Super Duty pushrod V8.  Wikipedia had the redline at 6100..but still low.  Anyone know what the redline of the 2.0 turbo in the Camaro and others is? 

    Edited by Robert Hall

