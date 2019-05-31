2020 Cadillac CT4-V and CT5-V Aren't As Powerful As Their Predecessors

At an event tonight in Detroit, Cadillac delivered a one-two punch for those craving for a bit of performance with the introduction of the 2020 CT4-V and CT5-V. On paper, the two models aren't what we were expecting. Instead of the firebreathing monsters that were the ATS-V and CTS-V, the CT4 and CT5-V are more in line with middle children of German automakers - Audi S4, BMW M340i, and Mercedes-AMG C43 and E43.

CT4-V

To say we're a bit surprised that Cadillac is showing off the performance variant of their upcoming entry-level sedan would be an understatement - the reveal of the standard CT4 is expected to happen in a few weeks. Aimed at the likes of the Audi S3 and Mercedes-AMG A45, the CT4-V uses a 2.7L turbo-four from the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra. It makes 320 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. Power flows through a 10-speed automatic to either rear or all four wheels. No manual is available. Other mechanical bits to be aware of are four-piston brake calipers at all corners, and Magnetic Ride Control being standard on RWD models - AWD sticks with conventional shocks.

Design-wise, the CT4-V looks like it could be mid-cycle facelift for the ATS with a similar profile. The front end mimics the larger CT5 with a wide grille and unique headlight shape. Around back, there is a boat tail effect for the trunk lid with a small lip spoiler and quad tailpipes.

CT5-V

Cadillac appears to be playing it quiet with the CT5-V's design. The only bits that set it apart from the standard model are the dark trim, quad-tailpipes, rear diffuser, and new wheels. Under the hood is a twin-turbo 3.0L V6 making 355 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque. For those keeping score, that's 20 more horsepower than the CT5 with this same engine, while torque is unchanged. Like the CT4-V, the CT5 routes power through a 10-speed automatic and either rear- or all-wheel drive. An electronically controlled limited-slip differential, Magnetic Ride Control, Performance Traction Management system, and four-piston brakes finish off the changes.

The CT4-V and CT5-V are expected to go on sale early next year.

Our Big Concern

We find ourselves wondering what is Cadillac thinking? On paper, these models make more sense as V-Sport models considering what's being presented. Badging them as V dilutes hardcore image that the past few models have brought forth. Why is Cadillac doing this? Autoblog may have an answer. According to a Cadillac representative, the brand is wanting to bring in a broader set of buyers to showrooms, hence they are making them less hardcore. This will allow them to bring V versions of other models like their crossovers. But there are hardcore versions coming in the pipeline according to the rep.

Still, we can't help but wonder if GM has done their classic move of shooting themselves in the foot.

Source: Cadillac

