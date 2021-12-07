What is Your IQ on Cadillac Electric Vehicles?

GM's Cadillac division is to be their first all-electric division for the GM company and with that, Cadillac introduced and has since started pre-orders for the Cadillac LYRIQ.

Cadillac has since in press releases stated a new refined level of luxury will be brought to the all-electric Cadillac product line. This will start with Heritage marks on the electric auto's such as their vertical tail lights.

Cadillac has also stated that an Escalade electric SUV was forthcoming and many myself included wondered if they would hold onto the Escalade name or use something new? We now have that in a flurry of trademark filings by GM for the Cadillac division. This would indicate that the IQ is that defining mark on an electric vehicle as all the names end in IQ or have IQ in the name. This product lineup is to be built on variations of the Ultium battery pack / Powertrain.

Cadillac's Electric Auto Lineup based on Trademark filings:

LYRIQ

Escalade IQ

Escalade IQL

OPTIQ

CELESTIQ

SYMBOLIQ

This is by some a welcome return to names that were and still are considered very American in comparison to those past executives that pushed a German agenda on the brand with letters and numbers where only the Escalade name plate survived.

This brings up the big question to everyone reading this: What do you think of the new names, and on what type of electric vehicle do you think these will get applied?

Keep in mind that GM has shifted to pretty much a CUV/SUV and Full-size truck lineup, yet on the roadmap of EVs there still seems to be a few cars listed as well.

Sound off by posting your thoughts on the IQ names, and where you feel these names will be applied. CUV, SUV, Truck, or Car?

Cadillac Pressroom - United States - LYRIQ

Cadillac iq trademark search

Escalade iq trademark search

Escalade iq trademark

Escalade iql trademark

Optiq trademark

Celestiq trademark

Symboliq trademark

Ascendiq trademark

Lumistiq trademark

Vistiq trademark