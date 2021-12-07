Jump to content
Log In Method Change
  • David

    By David

    David

    By David

    What is Your IQ on Cadillac Electric Vehicles?

      GM seems to have confirmed without actual confirming that an IQ is the standard for all their electric vehicles under the Cadillac banner. What are your thoughts on the names?

    GM's Cadillac division is to be their first all-electric division for the GM company and with that, Cadillac introduced and has since started pre-orders for the Cadillac LYRIQ.

    2023-Cadillac-LYRIQ-002 (1).jpg

    Cadillac has since in press releases stated a new refined level of luxury will be brought to the all-electric Cadillac product line. This will start with Heritage marks on the electric auto's such as their vertical tail lights.

    2023-Cadillac-LYRIQ-011 (1).jpg

    Cadillac has also stated that an Escalade electric SUV was forthcoming and many myself included wondered if they would hold onto the Escalade name or use something new? We now have that in a flurry of trademark filings by GM for the Cadillac division. This would indicate that the IQ is that defining mark on an electric vehicle as all the names end in IQ or have IQ in the name. This product lineup is to be built on variations of the Ultium battery pack / Powertrain.

    2022-GMC-HUMMER-EV-Ultium-054-inside-ultium (1).jpg

    Cadillac's Electric Auto Lineup based on Trademark filings:

    • LYRIQ
    • Escalade IQ
    • Escalade IQL
    • OPTIQ
    • CELESTIQ
    • SYMBOLIQ

    Snag_2a5ee04b.pngSnag_2a60b9ae.png

    This is by some a welcome return to names that were and still are considered very American in comparison to those past executives that pushed a German agenda on the brand with letters and numbers where only the Escalade name plate survived.

    This brings up the big question to everyone reading this: What do you think of the new names, and on what type of electric vehicle do you think these will get applied? 

    Keep in mind that GM has shifted to pretty much a CUV/SUV and Full-size truck lineup, yet on the roadmap of EVs there still seems to be a few cars listed as well.

    Sound off by posting your thoughts on the IQ names, and where you feel these names will be applied. CUV, SUV, Truck, or Car?

    Cadillac Pressroom - United States - LYRIQ

    Cadillac iq trademark search

    Escalade iq trademark search

    Escalade iq trademark

    Escalade iql trademark

    Optiq trademark

    Celestiq trademark

    Symboliq trademark

    Ascendiq trademark

    Lumistiq trademark

    Vistiq trademark

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    riviera74

    Bad spelling does make a defensible trademark.  As for the names, I am not a fan but I am not hostile to those new names.  I am glad that Cadillac is using names and NOT alphanumeric designations for their new EVs.

    • Upvote 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    oldshurst442
    2 minutes ago, riviera74 said:

    Bad spelling does make a defensible trademark.  As for the names, I am not a fan but I am not hostile to those new names.  I am glad that Cadillac is using names and NOT alphanumeric designations for their new EVs.

    I didnt know how to react to these names.  But I think your view on them best suits my feelings. 

    Yes. I too am not a fan of these names.  Its a source for comedic fodder.  But seeing that these are some sort of a name  and not  alphanumerics,, its impossible for me to be hostile towards them. 

    Yeah, I will chuckle at the thought of a CelestIQ or even at an Escalade IQ though. 

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...