Jump to content
  • David

    By David

    David

    By David

    All-Electric Chevrolet Equinox @$30,000 Starting Price

      Chevrolet has given us the best look today of their all-electric Equinox which they stated will start at $30,000 tapping a market EVs to date have not touched yet, will they deliver?

    Per a recent story on thestreet.com titled "Who Can Afford a Tesla, Ford or Chevy Electric Vehicle?" they state that the median salary of $51,480 before taxes for 2021 from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. This would tend to imply that of the 2 million EVs that Ford and Chevrolet both say they will build and sell by 2026 is going to be hard as the current math for a 2022 Chevy Bolt with a starting price of $32,495 based on a 72 month loan with a $2,500 down payment would require an income of $72,000 a year and has you paying a monthly $452 payment.

    A Ford Mach E with a base price of $44,995 requires an income of $101,000 a year with a monthly payment of $606 on a 72 month loan with a down payment of $4,500

    Tesla is even more expensive when you look at the recent starting price of $47,690 which would require a yearly income of $111,000 with a 72 month loan, $4,500 down payment and a monthly payment of $652.

    With the recent spikes in gas prices, more people have been interested in electric vehicles, yet the current prices are out of reach of most people even on used EVs. Then take into account the spike in raw meterials such as nickel and that ends up boosting EV prices again.

    No entry level EV is priced under $30,000 that is equal to an ICE in range. The Chevrolet Bolt comes close, Nissan is selling Leaf's below $30,000 but with a battery range of just over 100 miles that many feel is not doable when compared to a equally priced ICE auto.

    Tesla CEO Musk promised a sub $30,000 EV and has FAILED to deliver. He now says auto driving is the future, not individual driving.

    Ford has promised an EV for all income levels, but at this time has not shown anything yet.

    ChevroletFindNewRoads.jpg

    GM has stated that the Chevrolet Equinox Electric will be a game-changer. This EV will be based on their flexible Ultium Platform that supports Ultium battery packs of 50 kWh to 200 kWh with a motor combination that runs from 235 HP to 1,000 hp depending on EV.

    GM has stated that this Electric Equinox will be available in FWD or AWD and will be available on the market starting Fall 2023 with a range per charge of 300 miles.

    We have only seen this computer-generated interior that GM released at the start of the 2022 year.

    2024-Chevrolet-Equinox-EV-006.jpg2024-Chevrolet-Equinox-EV-007.jpg

    The above video showing the exterior of the actual Chevrolet Equinox EV is exciting and proof that GM is moving forward to deliver on the promise of EVs for all.

    With war in Europe, parts shortages globally, Price increases across the board on everything, this brings up the very real question of "Can GM CEO Mary Barra deliver still on the race to electrification for all?"

    Many various OEMs and startups have announced EVs from entry level to luxury level. Can anyone deliver on that promise?

    Many here at Cheers and Gears have also debated the lack of Style and inspiration for autos in the 21st century over autos of past yore.

    What do YOU think of Chevrolet Equinox EV from a style standpoint?

    Chevrolet - YouTube

    Who Can Afford a Tesla, Ford or Chevy Electric Vehicle? - TheStreet

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    David
    29 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    I don't know where those 'scenario' numbers were sourced from, but if you're pulling down $111K/yr, you should be putting more than $4500 down on a new car.

    Those numbers were from the Who Can afford story that I have the link at the bottom of the story. They talk about the basic take home pay after taxes and the fact that depending on where one lives, cost of living such as rent, etc. so they went with the default minimum required per the calculators used to figure cost on a 72-month loan.

    Yes, I know some put more down, others less, they went for consistent sake I imagine with the default minimum required to buy said auto.

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    balthazar

    balthazar 15,003

    Posted (edited)

    [quote]...not many people earning median pay could afford any EV...[/quote]

    Not good news for a segment hoping to grow significantly beyond 3% (U.S.) to a major percentage, never mind "100%".

    I do think their calculations for salary "to afford" are too high, tho. It also seems to assume zero savings & draws all car funding from salary only. Again- if you're pulling down $111K, you had better have some liquidity / savings. Rule of thumb is 6 months of expenditures... 

    Edited by balthazar
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    David
    2 hours ago, balthazar said:

    [quote]...not many people earning median pay could afford any EV...[/quote]

    Not good news for a segment hoping to grow significantly beyond 3% (U.S.) to a major percentage, never mind "100%".

    I do think their calculations for salary "to afford" are too high, tho. It also seems to assume zero savings & draws all car funding from salary only. Again- if you're pulling down $111K, you had better have some liquidity / savings. Rule of thumb is 6 months of expenditures... 

    I agree with you, sadly, I think many live beyond their means and it would seem many live for instant gratification.

    Sad when you see charts like this that show most Americans are not saving 6 months of income.

    Average U.S. Savings Account Balance: A Demographic Breakdown - ValuePenguin

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565

    Not only can most people not afford an EV, most can't afford a new car when the average new car is $47k and interest rates are about to be going up, making those 6 year car loans more expensive also.  If auto makers want to go EV, then you can't have a $50k small crossover that basically does nothing better than a $30k Rav4 other than it runs on electricity.

    I would agree that if GM delivers on this it pretty much is a game changer because $30k is basically the cost of a gas Equinox, it would undercut the iD4 by over $10k.  Even if the Blazer is a 50 kWh battery to start and has 175 mile range, who cares, for most people that is enough and you can sell a 75 kWh battery with a 250 mile range as an option.  Some of these EV's are selling customers more battery than they need, which just makes the vehicle heavier and more expensive.

    This thing isn't coming until Fall 2023 for the RS model, which means the cheap version won't be until 2024, a lot can happen in 2 years.  We saw Tesla promise a $35k Model 3 (2 years out after they sold high end trims) then it never happened.  So we'll see if Chevy can deliver here.  And really Chevy should start with the low end version first (like how every ICE car puts out the base model first, I don't see them putting out the Zr1 Corvette first then 2 years later the base model shows up) so they don't get reputation of the Equinox being too expensive.  If they start with a $60k RS model, people are going to think GM is nuts charging $60k for an Equinox and write this car off before it even gets going.

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    regfootball

    again, will this be smaller inside than the current equinox? better not be.  It should made larger inside than the current equinox.  i'm going to guess gm will make it smaller inside.

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565
    2 hours ago, regfootball said:

    again, will this be smaller inside than the current equinox? better not be.  It should made larger inside than the current equinox.  i'm going to guess gm will make it smaller inside.

    I would assume if it is an Equinox then it would be similar exterior size, which would be in line with an iD4.  If same size as the current Equinox then it would be similar size or maybe a little better inside, at least you'd get a flatter floor and can open up the center console since there is no transmission or drive axle.  

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...