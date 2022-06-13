Chevy Blazer EV Full Reveal set for July 18th

Chevrolet announced today that July 18th will the day they drop the curtain on the 2020 Chevrolet Blazer EV. This will be an all-new, all-electric midsize crossover built on GM's Ultium platform. Ultium is a joint venture between General Motors and LG Energy Solutions to provide flexible battery and powertrain solutions for any size of vehicle. Ultium was initially released in the GMC Hummer pickup.

The Blazer EV is set to go on sale in Spring of 2023. That same year, Chevy will also launch the Silverado EV and Equinox EV while Cadillac is launching the Celestiq ultra-luxury sedan.

In addition to the Blazer EV trims, Chevy is planning an SS version to rival the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition. While we don't yet know the specs, expect a target near the 480 horsepower and 634 lb-ft of torque the Ford has.