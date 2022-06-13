Jump to content
    Chevy Blazer EV Full Reveal set for July 18th

      The Blazer EV will also come in a performance SS trim...

    Chevrolet announced today that July 18th will the day they drop the curtain on the 2020 Chevrolet Blazer EV.  This will be an all-new, all-electric midsize crossover built on GM's Ultium platform.   Ultium is a joint venture between General Motors and LG Energy Solutions to provide flexible battery and powertrain solutions for any size of vehicle.  Ultium was initially released in the GMC Hummer pickup.

    The Blazer EV is set to go on sale in Spring of 2023. That same year, Chevy will also launch the Silverado EV and Equinox EV while Cadillac is launching the Celestiq ultra-luxury sedan.

    In addition to the Blazer EV trims, Chevy is planning an SS version to rival the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition.  While we don't yet know the specs, expect a target near the 480 horsepower and 634 lb-ft of torque the Ford has.

     

    ccap41

    It's a pretty sharp looking vehicle but I am REALLY not a fan of the lobster claw behind the front wheel. While over styled quite a bit, most of it looks pretty good. 

    Why would something Cadillac be labeled as "ultra luxury"? Is it intending to compete with the Rolls and Bentlys of the world? 

    Drew Dowdell
    18 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    Why would something Cadillac be labeled as "ultra luxury"? Is it intending to compete with the Rolls and Bentlys of the world? 

    $200k price, long hood proportions, intended to compete with high-end MB EQS, Ultra-Cruise (the next step above Super-Cruise), 400 mile range, auto-dimming glass roof, and hand built

    David
    30 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    It's a pretty sharp looking vehicle but I am REALLY not a fan of the lobster claw behind the front wheel. While over styled quite a bit, most of it looks pretty good. 

    Why would something Cadillac be labeled as "ultra luxury"? Is it intending to compete with the Rolls and Bentlys of the world? 

    Cadillac CELESTIQ will be a completely hand built Ultra Luxury auto as Drew stated. They had a small press release this week and 4 images.

    Cadillac CELESTIQ Show Car: A Magnetic First Impression

    QUOTE: 

    Today, Cadillac shared a glimpse of the CELESTIQ show car, which represents the purest expression of Cadillac design, technology and performance. From first approach, the striking silhouette of the CELESTIQ show car leaves a lasting impression, challenging the ultra-luxury space with the spirit of futurism and the avant-garde.

    Cadillac’s signature lighting design rises to a new level on the CELESTIQ show car. Unmistakably Cadillac, but with a modern edge, a lively and soulful choreographed symphony of light boldly invites each passenger into the vehicle.

    “From its unique proportions and a new effortless, sophisticated form language, to the precision and attention to detail, CELESTIQ is unlike anything on the road today,” said Magalie Debellis, manager, Cadillac Branded Advanced Design. “From its inception, the CELESTIQ show car was crafted to reincarnate the ‘Standard of the World.’”

    Follow General Motors Design on Instagram for more early looks at the CELESTIQ show car throughout the summer.

    cadillac-celestiq-show-car-01.jpgcadillac-celestiq-show-car-02.jpgcadillac-celestiq-show-car-03.jpgcadillac-celestiq-show-car-04.jpg

    Very excited for the 2024 Chevy Blazer EV. This could be my daughters first new auto to replace her 1999 Durango. :metal:

    ccap41
    44 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    $200k price, long hood proportions, intended to compete with high-end MB EQS, Ultra-Cruise (the next step above Super-Cruise), 400 mile range, auto-dimming glass roof, and hand built

    Sounds like they're stepping in territory they've never been in. 

    Good luck. I'd love to see them succeed up there. 

    David
    2 hours ago, ccap41 said:

    Sounds like they're stepping in territory they've never been in. 

    Good luck. I'd love to see them succeed up there. 

    @Drew Dowdell @balthazar Did Cadillac not compete in their past in this category of auto? Custom hand-built coach building I thought was their area in the past?

    Liking the SS Video Chevrolet released today also.

     

    smk4565
    6 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    $200k price, long hood proportions, intended to compete with high-end MB EQS, Ultra-Cruise (the next step above Super-Cruise), 400 mile range, auto-dimming glass roof, and hand built

    Let's see if they really go to that price point and really go wheel to wheel with the AMG and Maybach EQS.  Although I still think the S-class is more luxurious than the EQS.

    smk4565

    This Blazer looks a bit station wagony, but maybe it is just the angle the picture was taken at.  

    I think this is over styled, Toyota and GM both are doing a lot of that lately, all these different pieces and parts of the bumper, the gloss black wheel arches and door trim, the black out roof, that big scoop in the door.  It is overkill and this is going to age fast.  It reminded me of 90s to 2000s Pontiacs where GM just threw hood scoops, cladding and spoilers on everything to make it look sporty or stylish, and it just got dated and bad looking by the time the car was 4 years old.  Tesla's have a clean design, that's how the Model S can have 1 mild refresh in 10 years and still look modern.  I think GM design fell apart when Ed Welburn retired.  The Mach-E looks a lot better than this.

    I do think GM if they put out the right products could hit it big in EV's, because I don't think they will have the production issues that some others have had and can hit price points that others aren't hitting.  They have potential, but the same people designing these EV exteriors and interiors are the same people that designed the the sedan lineup that is basically dead and gone, and all their uncompetitive crossovers that keep loosing market share to the Asian brands.  

    ccap41
    12 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    I think this is over styled, Toyota and GM both are doing a lot of that lately, all these different pieces and parts of the bumper,

    You're 100% right here. I even know a designer over at GM, he works in GMC(only been there a couple years), who says this is way over styled. Fun fact, this has been around since before he started in 2019. 

    David

    @smk4565 @ccap41 Please define what you both mean by over styled?

    This is not the current mess of Toyota, nor the predator hell of Lexus and it is way better than the Blah jellybean of Mercedes, what areas are over styled?

    44 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    The door window line resembles the regular Equinox more than the Blazer, IMO. 

    I agree, now that you point that out, it look familiar but I could not put my finger on it, but your right more Equinox than Blazer.

    smk4565
    9 hours ago, ccap41 said:

    You're 100% right here. I even know a designer over at GM, he works in GMC(only been there a couple years), who says this is way over styled. Fun fact, this has been around since before he started in 2019. 

    Ed Welburn retired in July of 2016, design has been going down hill since.  

    smk4565
    24 minutes ago, David said:

    @smk4565 @ccap41 Please define what you both mean by over styled?

    This is not the current mess of Toyota, nor the predator hell of Lexus and it is way better than the Blah jellybean of Mercedes, what areas are over styled?

    I agree, now that you point that out, it look familiar but I could not put my finger on it, but your right more Equinox than Blazer.

    It has gloss black body cladding, which looks as bad as 90s Grand Am body cladding.  It has scoops in the fender/front door area, a gloss black roof, they stole the Thor's hammer headlight from Volvo, unoriginal there.  Blazer bumpers aren't actually like a bumper, they are 2 sides (the red) and a center piece which is black here, why isn't it just a bumper that runs across the car?  It is an EV with big grilles and air intakes unless a lot of those are solid behind and not functional, which is almost even worse. 

    The 2019 Silverado was also a design mess, the worst looking of the full size trucks.  The Toyota EV has gloss black fender trim, GM is doing exactly what Toyota is, just like the Supra and Lexus cars with all sorts of unnecessary styling effects to try to make them look boy racer and stand out.

