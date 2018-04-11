Jump to content

  William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Rumorpile: Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 To Go Further Off-Road

      Colorado ZR2+

    Last year at the SEMA Show, Chevrolet teamed up with American Expedition Vehicles (AEV) to produce the Colorado ZR2 AEV concept. This truck was fully kitted out for overlanding duties with a revamped suspension, new bumpers and skid plates, a snorkel, Warn winch, bed rack, and an air compressor. It seems Chevrolet is planning to make this into a production model.

    Off-Road.com learned from a Chevrolet dealer that GM at their annual dealer meeting showed off a model called the Colorado ZR2 Bison. 

    “The AEV truck they revealed looked nearly identical to the concept vehicle with some minor differences,” the unnamed dealer said in email.

    The differences are most likely the absence of the bed rack and air compressor from the concept. What would likely carry over are the larger fenders, meaty off-road tires, upgraded suspension, and underbody protection.

    The dealer also said that the Bison will be available at dealers soon according to Chevrolet officials at the meeting.

    Source: Off-Road.com


    dfelt

    @oldshurst442 That Brown concept is a nice start to an updated version for the next Mad Max Movie! :smilewide:

    1 minute ago, Cubical-aka-Moltar said:

    Ready for the back country trails of SW Colorado...out and about around Ouray, Durango, Telluride..

    Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 AEV 2017 SEMA concept

    Concept was a Duramax Diesel!

    colorado-zr2-bison-trademark_4.jpg

    colorado-zr2-bison-trademark_5.jpg

    colorado-zr2-bison-trademark_8.jpg

    Wonder just how many of the features will really make it into the truck. At least all the Off-Road ones should, but I wonder about the bed connection stuff.

    riviera74
    12 minutes ago, daves87rs said:

    Who needs a Jeep with that.....

    There are some trails that this truck would be too big for it to go through.  A Jeep Wrangler is better for all those narrow trails that this (or any full-size) truck.

