Rumorpile: Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 To Go Further Off-Road

Last year at the SEMA Show, Chevrolet teamed up with American Expedition Vehicles (AEV) to produce the Colorado ZR2 AEV concept. This truck was fully kitted out for overlanding duties with a revamped suspension, new bumpers and skid plates, a snorkel, Warn winch, bed rack, and an air compressor. It seems Chevrolet is planning to make this into a production model.

Off-Road.com learned from a Chevrolet dealer that GM at their annual dealer meeting showed off a model called the Colorado ZR2 Bison.

“The AEV truck they revealed looked nearly identical to the concept vehicle with some minor differences,” the unnamed dealer said in email.

The differences are most likely the absence of the bed rack and air compressor from the concept. What would likely carry over are the larger fenders, meaty off-road tires, upgraded suspension, and underbody protection.

The dealer also said that the Bison will be available at dealers soon according to Chevrolet officials at the meeting.

Source: Off-Road.com