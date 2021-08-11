Silverado Electric Pickup to have Four-Wheel Steering

Four-Wheel Steer is a chassis feature that enables a vehicle to steer all four wheels, increasing agility and tight turning radius at low speeds. This brings improved handling and stability at higher speeds with outstanding trailering dynamics.
The Silverado electric pickup is designed from scratch and it harnesses the best of the Ultium Platform and ingrained with the Silverado's proven capability. Fleet and retail versions of the electric Silverado will be offered with a variety of customer options. Customers can receive the latest updates on the electric Silverado at one of these two web sites:
- Chevrolet Silverado | All-Electric Truck | GM Fleet
- All-Electric Silverado - Electric Truck | Chevrolet
Chevrolet was founded in 1911 and is one of the worlds largest auto brands, available in 79 countries with more than 3.2 million cars and trucks sold in 2020.
Chevrolet will be bringing to market the electric Silverado that will feature engaging performance, heart pounding designs, passive and active safety features along with easy to use technology at an outstanding value per their press release.
