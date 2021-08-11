Jump to content
    Silverado Electric Pickup to have Four-Wheel Steering

      Chevrolet has revealed that the Silverado electric pickup will drive circles around the competition with the addition of Four-Wheel Steer and 24" rims.

    Four-Wheel Steer is a chassis feature that enables a vehicle to steer all four wheels, increasing agility and tight turning radius at low speeds. This brings improved handling and stability at higher speeds with outstanding trailering dynamics.

    The Silverado electric pickup is designed from scratch and it harnesses the best of the Ultium Platform and ingrained with the Silverado's proven capability. Fleet and retail versions of the electric Silverado will be offered with a variety of customer options. Customers can receive the latest updates on the electric Silverado at one of these two web sites:

    Chevrolet was founded in 1911 and is one of the worlds largest auto brands, available in 79 countries with more than 3.2 million cars and trucks sold in 2020.

    Chevrolet will be bringing to market the electric Silverado that will feature engaging performance, heart pounding designs, passive and active safety features along with easy to use technology at an outstanding value per their press release.

     

    GM Corporate Newsroom - United States - EV News

    Chevrolet Previews Available Four-Wheel Steer on Silverado Electric Pickup (gm.com)

    balthazar

    balthazar 13,619

    Posted (edited)

    These complex mechanical options usually are; honda’s late ‘80s 4WS option was $2900 in today’s dollars (and as tested, performed worse in wet conditions than 2WS).

    Edited by balthazar
    David
    17 hours ago, riviera74 said:

    Sounds like the successor to GMC's Quadrasteer from about 15 years ago.  Too bad it was priced too high for many buyers to get it.

    Agree that Quadrasteer was a very pricey option that GM offered, but unlike buying that part from a 3rd party company, this is built by GM and is clearly from the Hummer/Chevrolet and I expect it will show up on the GMC electric truck which will due to volume, reduce costs I think.

    riviera74
    3 hours ago, David said:

    Agree that Quadrasteer was a very pricey option that GM offered, but unlike buying that part from a 3rd party company, this is built by GM and is clearly from the Hummer/Chevrolet and I expect it will show up on the GMC electric truck which will due to volume, reduce costs I think.

    I had no idea that Quadrasteer was a third-party add-on for the GMC Sierra.  Good thing that GM is building this in-house this time.

    ccap41
    10 minutes ago, riviera74 said:

    I had no idea that Quadrasteer was a third-party add-on for the GMC Sierra.  Good thing that GM is building this in-house this time.

    I think he means it was built and sourced from a 3rd party but still assembled onto the trucks on their regular assembly lines. 

