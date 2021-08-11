Silverado Electric Pickup to have Four-Wheel Steering

Technically, they are not monopolies. One county might have 1 or 2 dealership owner groups. If by bad luck your county is sooooo small, that there is 1 or 2 dealerships of Ford and Toyota and BOTH are owned by the same ownership group, then you are shyte out of luck, but...NOTHING says you cant buy your car in the next county over. Even in your neighboring State. Nothing says you cant buy the car online either... BUT... No matter how excruciating haggling on price might be, getting ANY kind of discount on MSRP IS a WIN for the CUSTOMER... It does NOT matter if your neighbor got an extra 500 bucks off on the same identical car at the same dealership. Why? (The "he" and "you "in the next paragraphs are speaking in general not targeting anybody personally) 1. He might have bought the car at a different time for the dealership. At a time of the month or year that the dealership WAS desperate for sales. You might have bought it when they werent so desperate... 2. You neighbor was maybe not as desperate in buying as you might have been... 3. Your neighbor has better negotiating skills than you do... 4. Haggling on price doesnt net THAT much of a price difference between same models of cars and trims and between customers when bought at the same time of year. Remember, there is also end of year sales (which nowadays are anytime of the year and not only in September and October like 30 years ago), and end of model year rebates when a new generation model is introduced. (which also is ANYTIME of the year and NOT just September and November like it was 30 years ago) 5. Just worry on what YOU paid for your car. Run your OWN race. Like I said earlier...ANY monies off MSRP is a WIN for you... 6. How do YOU know your neighbor is NOT lying on how much HE paid. Maybe HE got bamboozled and paid 5000 OVER sticker and is TOO embarassed to say it to you? Yeah...he could be pissed, and he could tell you that the dealership is crooked, but he could also lie to you that he got a 5000 dollar discount instead... 7. At the end of the day, NOBODY is forcing you to buy the car at ANY price at ANY time... 8. I agree with @balthazar Take away STEALERSHIPS, (but why call them that?) and buy direct like as in Tesla and NO haggling on price happens and what WILL happen is that OEMs WILL raise prices at THEIR whim. And YOU have no say in THAT at all. And you think OEMS will NOT collude to raise prices? You see that in the sports world ALL the time. You saw that in baseball in the 1980s when MLB baseball owners colludied with each other to keep salaries low. NHL Hockey owners are STILL doing that for the most part. The NFL colludes in more ways than just salaries. Safety of their players... THAT is when true monopolies will arise. Oligopoly I think is the term...