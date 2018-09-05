Jump to content

  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Spying: Mid-Engine Corvette Tackles Nürburgring

      There isn't as much camouflage as before

    It has been some time since we last reported on spy shots of the mid-engine Corvette. Buy a new set of spy photos have come out this week and give us our best look at the next-generation model. 

    The particular vehicle seen in the photos was being tested on Nürburgring and wasn't wearing as much camouflage as previous photos - hinting that development work is finishing up. The front end reminds us of the La Ferrari with a pointed nose, along with a fair amount of coolers behind the bumper. Large side air scoops provide cooling for whatever engine - likely a V8 of some kind. Towards the back, the Corvette retains the fastback shape and what appears to be a separate engine cover - possibly glass.

    The heavily covered-up interior was also photographed. We can make out a screen of some sort, possibly navigation. There also appears to be a paddle behind the steering wheel, hinting the particular model is an automatic/dual-clutch transmission.

    We're expecting to see the mid-engine Corvette debut sometime next year.

    Source: Autoweek, Car and Driver


    Go to articles Chevrolet

