The Order Books Close On Chevrolet SS

With the clock winding down on production of the Holden Commodore, Chevrolet dealers are snapping the remaining lot of SS models being exported to the U.S. Wheels has learned from Chevrolet that the extra 1,000 SS models Holden was planning to build for the U.S. market have been snapped up.

“All US dealer orders are in for the allocated production of the 2017 Chevrolet SS. This includes any additional units that were confirmed for production last year,” said Chevrolet.

Originally, Holden was planning on building 2,000 SS for the U.S. However, the large demand by dealers for the last SS models caused Holden to add an additional 1,000 models for export.

Source: Wheels