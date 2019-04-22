According to GM Authority, the Chevrolet Traverse is dropping the 2.0T from the lineup and is already no longer available for ordering. The move means that the only available powertrain for the Traverse is the 310 horsepower V6 paired with a 9-speed automatic.
The 2.0T was introduced in the 2018 model year only on the RS model which had a slightly sportier flair than the regular Traverse. We wonder though if this signals a move by Chevy to use the new TriPower 2.0T that is found in the Cadillac XT4 and was recently announced to be going into the 2020 GMC Acadia. So don't be surprised if there is an announcement from Chevy soon.
