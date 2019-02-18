GMC Introduces Refreshed 2020 GMC Acadia

GMC introduced the refreshed 2020 GMC Acadia today. The bold new front-end design brings the Acadia more in line with the styling of GMC’s full-size trucks.

As with the GMC Sierra 1500 and 2500, the Acadia gains an AT4 trim level that will eventually find its way to all GMC models. The AT4 designation slots between the top-end Denali and the SLT trim line.

AT4 comes standard with a 3.6 liter V6 producing 310 hp and 271 lb-ft of torque. Power is routed to all wheels via a standard twin-clutch AWD system and a now standard across the lineup 9-speed automatic transmission. Additional AT4 features include darkened finished for a more off-road look.

Joining the existing 2.5 liter 4-cylinder and 3.6 liter V6 is a new 2.0T engine. This engine features GM’s tripower valvetrain that varies valve lift depending on driving needs and can deactivate 2 cylinders in light loads to give better fuel economy. The Turbo is a dual scroll developed specifically with low-speed torque in mind. Peak torque is available from 1,500 to 4,000 rpm. This new engine has an estimated rating of 230 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. This engine is standard on the SLT and Denali.

The 9-speed automatic introduces GMC’s Electronic Precision Shift to the Acadia. Similar to in the Terrain, a row of toggle switches on the dash acts as the gear selector thereby freeing up center console storage space.

The Acadia’s infotainment system has been updated to the latest version as well. It features an all-new navigation interface with improved route guidance and personalized settings. Connected Navigation offers real-time updates to traffic conditions and additional information from a cloud database. Connected Navigation is offered with a trial subscription.

Two new USB-C charging ports have been added, which including the existing USB-A ports brings the total to 5, allowing for more rapid charging of power hungry devices.

Also available options are: next-gen 15-watt wireless charging, a high definition rear vision camera, rear vision camera mirror available on Denali.

Trim packages on the 2020 GMC Acadia are SLE, SLT, AT4, and Denali with 5, 6, or 7 passenger seating available depending on model.

The 2020 GMC Acadia will be built in Spring Hill TN and goes on sale in Fall of 2019. See page 2 for the GMC press release.