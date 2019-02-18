Jump to content
    GMC Introduces Refreshed 2020 GMC Acadia

      Gets a bolder, truckier, front end, and a new Turbo-4.

    GMC introduced the refreshed 2020 GMC Acadia today. The bold new front-end design brings the Acadia more in line with the styling of GMC’s full-size trucks.

    As with the GMC Sierra 1500 and 2500, the Acadia gains an AT4 trim level that will eventually find its way to all GMC models.  The AT4 designation slots between the top-end Denali and the SLT trim line. 

    AT4 comes standard with a 3.6 liter V6 producing 310 hp and 271 lb-ft of torque. Power is routed to all wheels via a standard twin-clutch AWD system and a now standard across the lineup 9-speed automatic transmission.  Additional AT4 features include darkened finished for a more off-road look.

    Joining the existing 2.5 liter 4-cylinder and 3.6 liter V6 is a new 2.0T engine.  This engine features GM’s tripower valvetrain that varies valve lift depending on driving needs and can deactivate 2 cylinders in light loads to give better fuel economy.  The Turbo is a dual scroll developed specifically with low-speed torque in mind. Peak torque is available from 1,500 to 4,000 rpm. This new engine has an estimated rating of 230 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. This engine is standard on the SLT and Denali.

    The 9-speed automatic introduces GMC’s Electronic Precision Shift to the Acadia. Similar to in the Terrain, a row of toggle switches on the dash acts as the gear selector thereby freeing up center console storage space.  

    The Acadia’s infotainment system has been updated to the latest version as well. It features an all-new navigation interface with improved route guidance and personalized settings.  Connected Navigation offers real-time updates to traffic conditions and additional information from a cloud database. Connected Navigation is offered with a trial subscription.

    Two new USB-C charging ports have been added, which including the existing USB-A ports brings the total to 5, allowing for more rapid charging of power hungry devices.

    Also available options are: next-gen 15-watt wireless charging, a high definition rear vision camera, rear vision camera mirror available on Denali.

    Trim packages on the 2020 GMC Acadia are SLE, SLT, AT4, and Denali with 5, 6, or 7 passenger seating available depending on model. 

    The 2020 GMC Acadia will be built in Spring Hill TN and goes on sale in Fall of 2019. See page 2 for the GMC press release.

    DETROIT — Smarter technologies in the 2020 GMC Acadia, including a new available turbo engine and the latest GMC infotainment system1, along with a fresh look, offer greater versatility for customers on the go. The lineup includes SLE, SLT, an all-new AT4 trim and GMC’s flagship Denali, with available seating arrangements for five, six or seven passengers, depending on the model.

    “The 2020 Acadia is stylish, functional and capable with more of the smart convenience and connectivity features that customers rely on every day,” said Duncan Aldred, vice president of Global GMC. “And with GMC’s signature refinement at its core, the new Acadia advances the brand’s commitment to offering premium vehicles for discerning crossover customers.”

    Design and technology enhancements on the new Acadia include:

    • Bolder exterior design with standard LED lighting and signature GMC C-shape lighting, complemented with interior refinements.
    • Introduction of the first-ever Acadia AT4 with more aggressive exterior styling and darkened finishes.
    • New available 2.0L turbocharged engine that uses an innovative tripower valvetrain and dual-scroll turbocharging technologies to help optimize performance and efficiency in all driving conditions.
    • New nine-speed automatic transmission developed to provide a greater balance of performance and efficiency, along with enhanced refinement.
    • New Electronic Precision Shift that replaces the conventional shifter with an electronic control that frees up interior room, including a more versatile center console with greater storage space.
    • Enhanced GMC infotainment system that is more intelligent and intuitive, offering new features designed to help improve the user experience and offer more personalization.
    • New Head-up Display (late availability).

    “With technological enhancements at your fingertips and under the hood, the 2020 Acadia is an intelligent crossover that elevates the driving and passenger experiences on all fronts,” said Aldred. “That makes it a smart choice all around.”   

    Design and refinement

    At a glance, the ’20 Acadia distinguishes itself with a new grille, new front and rear fascias and GMC’s signature C-shaped lighting.

    An all-new Acadia AT4 expands the reach of GMC’s newest sub-brand. Its bold styling cues, including a black chrome-accented grille, add a rugged, off-road-inspired design to the Acadia range. A 3.6L V-6 engine producing 310 hp and 271 lb-ft of torque and a twin clutch AWD system are standard to the AT4. Unique 17-inch wheels and all-terrain tires are also standard, with 20-inch wheels available.

    Additional design and refinement enhancements for the 2020 Acadia include:

    • New 18- and 20-inch wheel designs depending on the trim.
    • Outside mirrors with integrated LED turn signals (power-folding feature standard on Denali and available on SLT trim).
    • Hands-free power liftgate with GMC logo projection standard on SLT, AT4 and Denali.
    • Redesigned center console with enhanced storage space.
    • Unique Denali interior color scheme with new, open-pore wood decor.

    Innovative engine technology

    A new 2.0L Turbo engine is standard on SLT and Denali models, expanding the Acadia’s propulsion choices for customers and adding a new dimension to its performance.  

    It leverages GM’s innovative tripower valvetrain technology to vary valve lift across the rpm band, optimizing performance for varied driving demands:

    • High valve lift for maximum power.
    • Low valve lift for a greater balance of power and efficiency.
    • Active Fuel Management (cylinder deactivation) disables two of the cylinders in light load conditions to optimize efficiency.

    The tripower valvetrain complements the turbocharging system to make the most of the engine’s available power at all speeds. The turbo is a dual-scroll design developed to enhance low-speed torque delivery. Peak torque is available from 1,500 to 4,000 rpm, for an exceptional feeling of responsiveness.

    The engine is rated at a GMC-estimated 230 horsepower (172 kW) and 258 lb-ft of torque (350 Nm).

    Both the proven 2.5L I-4 and the 3.6L V-6 engines remain standard or optional equipment for the 2020 Acadia dependent on trim level selected. All engine offerings feature a stop/start deactivation switch.

    New nine-speed automatic and Electronic Precision Shift

    A new nine-speed automatic replaces the previous six-speed automatic as the standard transmission for the 2.0L, 2.5L and 3.6L engines offered in the 2020 Acadia. The nine-speed’s additional clutches and gears offer better optimized acceleration and efficiency, and engine noise is reduced during cruising for greater refinement.

    The 2020 Acadia is the latest GMC with Electronic Precision Shift, which enables more storage room in the center console by replacing the conventional transmission shifter with an electronically controlled gear selection consisting of intuitive push buttons and pull triggers.

    New GMC infotainment system and additional technologies

    As connectivity continues to grow in importance for crossover customers, the 2020 Acadia delivers the latest GMC infotainment system that is more intelligent and more intuitive. It offers users improved voice recognition, a higher resolution touchscreen and a simplified interface that requires fewer steps for some tasks, along with simpler screen layouts inspired by the latest smartphone technology.

    This more user-friendly system, with an 8-inch-diagonal screen, also incorporates several new and enhanced features:

    • Personal profile allows users to tailor the infotainment system to their preferences, including audio, available navigation (requires subscription to compatible Connected Services) and climate settings, and even transfer those preferences to another GM vehicle with a compatible infotainment system. Up to four profiles can be assigned to the system and they can be assigned to the Acadia’s key fobs, automatically resetting the preferences for the incoming driver.
    • All-new Navigation2 interface with “one shot” destination entry feature, improved Route Guidance functionality and personalized settings.
    • Connected Navigation3 offers real-time updates, as well as Predictive Navigation and additional information provided by a cloud database. (Feature requires a Connected Navigation trial or subscription and connectivity.)
    • USB-C ports. Two new USB-C charging ports are integrated in the front and rear of the center console. That brings the number of ports in the Acadia to five, including a USB-A charging port for the third-row seating area.

    Additional new and enhanced technologies on the 2020 Acadia include:

    • Next-generation, 15-watt wireless charging (available).
    • High Definition Rear Vision Camera4 upgraded to digital (standard on SLT, AT4 or Denali and available on SLE).
    • New Rear Camera Mirror4 available on Denali.
    • eBoost brake system standard on models with the new 2.0L Turbo engine
    • Suspension refinements that enhance ride and handling.

    The 2020 GMC Acadia goes on sale this fall, with production at GM’s Spring Hill, Tennessee, assembly plant.

    2020 GMC ACADIA SPECIFICATIONS

    ENGINES

    Type:

    2.0L Turbocharged I4 DOHC with direct injection and Active Fuel Management
    Bore & Stroke (in. / mm):

    3.26 x 3.63 / 83 x 92.3

    Block Material:

    Cast aluminum

    Cylinder Head Material:

    Cast aluminum

    Valvetrain:

    Dual overhead camshafts, four valves per cylinder with tripower system

    Fuel Delivery:

    Direct injection with electronic throttle control

    Horsepower
    (hp / kW @ rpm):

    230 / 172 @ 5000 (GMC estimated)

    Torque
    (lb.-ft. / Nm):

    258 / 350 @ 1500-4000 (GMC estimated)

     

    Type:

    2.5L I-4 DOHC VVT with Direct Injection
    Bore & Stroke (in / mm):

    3.46 x 3.97 / 88 x 101

    Block Material:

    Lost foam cast aluminum

    Cylinder Head Material:

    Lost foam cast aluminum

    Valvetrain:

    DOHC iVLC, four valves per cylinder, continuously variable valve timing

    Fuel Delivery:

    High-pressure direct injection and electronic throtle control

    Horsepower
    (hp / kW @ rpm):

    193 / 143 @ 6300 (SAE certified)

    Torque (lb.-ft. / Nm):

    188 / 255 @ 4400 (SAE certified)

     

    Type:

    3.6L V-6 DOHC VVT with Direct Injection
    Bore & Stroke (in / mm):

    3.74 x 3.37 / 95 x 85.8

    Block Material:

    Cast aluminum w/ cast-in-place iron bore liners

    Cylinder Head Material:

    Cast aluminum

    Valvetrain:

    Dual-overhead camshafts, four valves per cylinder, continuous variable valve timing

    Fuel Delivery:

    Direct, high-pressure fuel injection with electronic throttle control

    Horsepower
    (hp / kW @ rpm):

    310 / 231 @ 6600 (est.)

    Torque
    (lb.-ft. / Nm):

    271 / 373 @ 5000 (est.)

     

    TRANSMISSION & AXLE

    Type:

    Hydra-Matic 9T65 nine-speed automatic

    Gear Ratios (:1)

    9T65

         First

    4.69

         Second

    3.31

         Third

    3.01

         Fourth

    2.44

         Fifth

    1.92

         Sixth

    1.44

         Seventh

    1.00

         Eighth

    0.75

         Ninth

    0.62

         Reverse

    2.96

     

     

    CHASSIS & SUSPENSION

    Front Suspension:

    MacPherson strut with direct-acting stabilizer bar; CDC real-time damping avail. on Denali

    Rear Suspension:

    Five-link independent; coil springs with stabilizer bar; CDC real-time damping avail. on Denali

    Steering Type:

    Electric variable-effort power steering with Active Return Assist

    Turning Circle (ft. / m):

    38.7 / 11.8

    Brake Type:

    Four-wheel-disc, variable brake system with power assist; Duralife brake rotors and low-drag brake calipers

    Brake Rotor Size (in / mm):

    Front: 12.6 x 1.9 / 321 x 30
    Rear: 12.4 x 0.9 / 315 x 23

    Wheel Size:

    		17-in. aluminum
    18-in. aluminum
    20-in. aluminum

    Tire Size:

    		P245/65R17 all-season
    P255/65R17 all-terrain
    P235/65R18 all-season
    P235/55R20 all-season

     

    EXTERIOR DIMENSIONS

    Wheelbase
    (in. / mm):

    112.5 / 2858

    Overall Length
    (in. / mm):

    193.6 / 4917

    Overall Width
    (in. / mm):

    75.4 / 1915

    Overall Height
    (in. / mm):

    66 / 1676 (w/o luggage rack)

    Track (in. mm):

    		64.5 / 1638 (front)
    64.5 / 1638 (rear)

    Ground Clearance (in. / mm):

    7.2 / 183

     

    INTERIOR DIMENSIONS & CARGO VOLUME

    Headroom
    (in / mm):     		Front: 40.3 / 1024 (without sunroof)
    2nd row: 39.6 / 1006 (without sunroof)
    3rd row: 37.2 / 945 (without sunroof)

    Legroom

    (in. / mm):

    		Front: 41 / 1041
    2nd row: 39.7 / 1008
    3rd row: 31.1 / 790

    Shoulder Room
    (in. / mm):

    		Front: 59.4 / 1509
    2nd row: 58.7 / 1491
    3rd row: 54.3 / 1379

    Hip Room
    (in. / mm):

    		Front: 55.7 / 1415
    2nd row: 53.3 / 1354
    3rd row: 42.9 / 1090

     

    WEIGHTS, CAPACITIES & CARGO VOLUME

    Curb Weight(lb. / kg):

    3956 / 1794 (2.5L – FWD)

    EPA passenger volume
    (cu. ft. / L):

    143.8 / 4072

    Cargo Volume
    Behind First Row
    (cu. ft. / L)^:

    79 / 2237

    Cargo VolumeBehind Second Row (cu. ft. / L)^:

    41.7 / 1181

    Cargo Volume
    Behind Third Row
    (cu. ft. / L)^:

    12.8 / 362

    Trailering Capacity
    lb. / kg)±:     		4000 / 1814 (3.6L with trailering pkg.)
    1000 / 454 (2.5L)
    TBD (2.0L)

    ^ Cargo and load capacity limited by weight and distribution. ±Before you buy a vehicle or use it for trailering, carefully review the Trailering section of the Owner’s Manual.

     

    FUEL TANK CAPACITY

    19 gal. / 72 liters (FWD)
    22 gal. / 83 liters (AWD)


    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments



    Cmicasa the Great

    Love this refresh. My only issue with GM and its CUVs as a whole is that they can not seem to ween themselves off this mindset that 310HP is enough. This, the Enclave, Traverse, XT5, XT6, Blazer.. all deserve to have a TTV6 option available even it they tune it for marketing needs per division with Cadillac getting the highest output. Heck they can even do what they used to do with the Camaro/Firebird vs Vette.. where they put the Vette's HP higher on paper, but every dyno I remember said they were all kicking out the same power at the fly

    Anyway.. Nice changes. Much tougher looking too. Looks better than the JGC now 

    Drew Dowdell

    With the 9-speed, the 310hp will be plenty for Molly McRealestateagent.  Even with the 6-speed, these felt fast.  I agree with you about the XT5 and XT6 though, those need at least the 3.0TT from the CT6 as an optional engine. 

    Robert Hall

    The real estate agent co

    4 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    With the 9-speed, the 310hp will be plenty for Molly McRealestateagent.   

    That is funny....my real estate agent here had a '15 Cadillac SRX.    I think in it's past life, my GC was a real estate agent's vehicle..it was originally leased by a Costa Mesa property development company.  

    Edited by Robert Hall
    dfelt

    Crazy as I was curious about the 3.6L V6 performance modes and I see you can get for $5,200 a Turbo Kit that can be dialed up to 620HP giving you 11 second quarter mile runs.

    That is just crazy. http://www.superchevy.com/how-to/engines-drivetrain/1230-performance-mods-for-the-camaro-v6-engine-all-sixed-up/

    Yes this is focused on the Camero with that V6, but it seems that tuning kits can get you the following 26HP / 29 lb-ft of torque at the wheels.

    http://www.kpe-products.com/shop/gm-ecu-tuning/gm-3-6l-di-ecu-tuning-with-module/

    Considering that the Camaro is the Highest tuned at 323hp / 278 lb-ft of torque and the Impala is lowest at 300HP / 262 lb-ft of torque.

    http://gmauthority.com/blog/gm/gm-engines/lfx/

    One can imagine that this engine is easily capable of 400hp in a V6 when my 1994 GMC Suburban had 210hp and 300 lb-ft of torque. We have come a long way.

    Drew Dowdell
    2 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Crazy as I was curious about the 3.6L V6 performance modes and I see you can get for $5,200 a Turbo Kit that can be dialed up to 620HP giving you 11 second quarter mile runs.

    That is just crazy. http://www.superchevy.com/how-to/engines-drivetrain/1230-performance-mods-for-the-camaro-v6-engine-all-sixed-up/

    Yes this is focused on the Camero with that V6, but it seems that tuning kits can get you the following 26HP / 29 lb-ft of torque at the wheels.

    http://www.kpe-products.com/shop/gm-ecu-tuning/gm-3-6l-di-ecu-tuning-with-module/

    Considering that the Camaro is the Highest tuned at 323hp / 278 lb-ft of torque and the Impala is lowest at 300HP / 262 lb-ft of torque.

    http://gmauthority.com/blog/gm/gm-engines/lfx/

    One can imagine that this engine is easily capable of 400hp in a V6 when my 1994 GMC Suburban had 210hp and 300 lb-ft of torque. We have come a long way.

    That's a bit excessive for one of these... no?

    dfelt
    21 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    That's a bit excessive for one of these... no?

    It might be for many people but then when has performance freaks ever said no to HP / Torque even if they have problems getting the wheels to hook up.

    My point being is that you could take a New 2020 AT4 and with a new exhaust, cold air intake and ECU Tune, get a considerable bump in performance. 

    Then you also have the Turbo kits that can add plenty of bang for the buck fun.

    GM just needs to offer a Syclone and Typhoon edition of the CUV and Trucks.

    As you and others have stated, the TT V6 in the CUV lineup and Trucks would do wonders for increased sales.

    Drew Dowdell

    eh. I don't think it would do anything to increase sales. Explorer Sports aren't a huge slice of the Explorer sales pie.  I would expect it to be even less so for a 3.0TT in an Acadia. 

    dfelt
    48 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    eh. I don't think it would do anything to increase sales. Explorer Sports aren't a huge slice of the Explorer sales pie.  I would expect it to be even less so for a 3.0TT in an Acadia. 

    I think the Acadia Typhoon Edition TTV6 would help those looking for a sporty performance based CUV. This gives GMC some Pontiac EXCITEMENT! that would add to the Denali Excitement and AT4 Excitement.

    I think GM is missing packages that would have the hardcore auto enthusiast talking about their product line.

    Yes not many would buy a pricey Acadia Typhoon but knowing they have a performance version to go with the Off road version and their ubber on road luxury version would do them well.

    smk4565
    7 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    With the 9-speed, the 310hp will be plenty for Molly McRealestateagent.  Even with the 6-speed, these felt fast.  I agree with you about the XT5 and XT6 though, those need at least the 3.0TT from the CT6 as an optional engine. 

     

    7 hours ago, Cmicasa the Great said:

    Love this refresh. My only issue with GM and its CUVs as a whole is that they can not seem to ween themselves off this mindset that 310HP is enough. This, the Enclave, Traverse, XT5, XT6, Blazer.. all deserve to have a TTV6 option available even it they tune it for marketing needs per division with Cadillac getting the highest output. Heck they can even do what they used to do with the Camaro/Firebird vs Vette.. where they put the Vette's HP higher on paper, but every dyno I remember said they were all kicking out the same power at the fly

    Anyway.. Nice changes. Much tougher looking too. Looks better than the JGC now 

    I would say 310 hp is enough for a Blazer/Acadia mainstream SUV.  But not enough for a Cadillac or a performance inspired SUV, to which they need REAR WHEEL DRIVE!!!!!!!!!!   Ford figured that out and Ford is mostly clueless.  Cadillac should have a mid-size SUV with the Blackwing V8, I'd argue the 3.0TT V6 isn't enough.  

    5 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    eh. I don't think it would do anything to increase sales. Explorer Sports aren't a huge slice of the Explorer sales pie.  I would expect it to be even less so for a 3.0TT in an Acadia. 

    I agree, people aren't going to pay $80,000 for a 500 hp Acadia, and there probably aren't many that would pay $60k for a 400 hp Acadia.  I bet Hyundai doesn't sell many N performance cars and Kia won't sell many Stingers because people aren't going to spend a lot of money on an average joe sedan or crossover with a big engine.  You need to use Cadillac for the big engines, where price shouldn't matter.

    dfelt
    18 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

     

    I would say 310 hp is enough for a Blazer/Acadia mainstream SUV.  But not enough for a Cadillac or a performance inspired SUV, to which they need REAR WHEEL DRIVE!!!!!!!!!!   Ford figured that out and Ford is mostly clueless.  Cadillac should have a mid-size SUV with the Blackwing V8, I'd argue the 3.0TT V6 isn't enough.  

    If the 310HP or 323HP in the Camaro can with a Turbo Package get up to 620HP, then the TTV6 should easily beat that and be more than enough for any auto as I am sure they could easily add on another 300HP to the default HP figure.

    smk4565
    20 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    If the 310HP or 323HP in the Camaro can with a Turbo Package get up to 620HP, then the TTV6 should easily beat that and be more than enough for any auto as I am sure they could easily add on another 300HP to the default HP figure.

    I suppose GM could get 600 hp out of a 3 liter TT V6 but what will warranty costs and reliability of that be like?  And what do you put that in?  You can't put that in a front drive crossover and I imagine the AWD system in the Acadia or Enclave can't handle 400 lb-ft of torque let alone 600.  And that would cost a lot.  Which goes back to needing a rear drive Cadillac platform with an AWD system and transmission that can handle that much power.

    dfelt
    10 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    I suppose GM could get 600 hp out of a 3 liter TT V6 but what will warranty costs and reliability of that be like?  And what do you put that in?  You can't put that in a front drive crossover and I imagine the AWD system in the Acadia or Enclave can't handle 400 lb-ft of torque let alone 600.  And that would cost a lot.  Which goes back to needing a rear drive Cadillac platform with an AWD system and transmission that can handle that much power.

    Cadillac has that coming in the form of BEV3 EVs. Covered.

    Cmicasa the Great
    15 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    I suppose GM could get 600 hp out of a 3 liter TT V6 but what will warranty costs and reliability of that be like?  And what do you put that in?  You can't put that in a front drive crossover and I imagine the AWD system in the Acadia or Enclave can't handle 400 lb-ft of torque let alone 600.  And that would cost a lot.  Which goes back to needing a rear drive Cadillac platform with an AWD system and transmission that can handle that much power.

    The XT6 is not the end game for Cadillac CUVs. We know that there is another one coming soon and most likely its RWD based. There are models planned to be over both the CT6 and the XT6, and we could see them in mule form in a few months, if not by Summer of this year. I am convinced that these will be RWD based with the first BEV debuting soon after or simultaneously. 

    Drew Dowdell
    11 minutes ago, Cmicasa the Great said:

    The XT6 is not the end game for Cadillac CUVs. We know that there is another one coming soon and most likely its RWD based. There are models planned to be over both the CT6 and the XT6, and we could see them in mule form in a few months, if not by Summer of this year. I am convinced that these will be RWD based with the first BEV debuting soon after or simultaneously. 

    The next big SUV is the new Escalade. Yes it will still be RWD.

    riviera74
    2 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    The next big SUV is the new Escalade. Yes it will still be RWD.

    That is interesting.  Why does Cadillac lack a Tahoe/Yukon to its Suburban/Yukon XL?

    dfelt
    Just now, riviera74 said:

    That is interesting.  Why does Cadillac lack a Tahoe/Yukon to its Suburban/Yukon XL?

    Tahoe, Yukon and Escalade in short base form.

    Suburban, Yukon XL and Escalade ESV in long base form.

    Drew Dowdell
    5 minutes ago, riviera74 said:

    That is interesting.  Why does Cadillac lack a Tahoe/Yukon to its Suburban/Yukon XL?

    Cadillac has Escalade and Escalade ESV. Escalade/Tahoe/Yukon are the same size.  Suburban/Yukon XL/Escalade ESV are the same size. 

    Drew Dowdell
    Just now, Cmicasa the Great said:

    Big SUV, not CUV. 

    The only room I see is if they do an XT7 on a Traverse wheelbase (the XT6 is on the Acadia wheelbase)  But like @balthazar I would ask if we really need another crossover for every 2" in exterior length?

    Cmicasa the Great
    1 minute ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    The only room I see is if they do an XT7 on a Traverse wheelbase (the XT6 is on the Acadia wheelbase)  But like @balthazar I would ask if we really need another crossover for every 2" in exterior length?

    Yes. And from what I was told the XT7(?) is going to be on Omega not C1xx and compliment the CT6 or above vehicle in 2021. 

    Drew Dowdell
    1 minute ago, Cmicasa the Great said:

    Yes. And from what I was told the XT7(?) is going to be on Omega not C1xx and compliment the CT6 or above vehicle in 2021. 

    That's not what I've understood. It's going to be just another Traverse/Enclave clone. 

    Cmicasa the Great
    1 minute ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    That's not what I've understood. It's going to be just another Traverse/Enclave clone. 

    Well we'll see. I'm waiting to trade the V in for the CT6-V and the Yukon for the Slade anyway so I guess its no effect on my either way

    Drew Dowdell
    Just now, Cmicasa the Great said:

    Well we'll see. I'm waiting to trade the V in for the CT6-V and the Yukon for the Slade anyway so I guess its no effect on my either way

    The new Escalade is supposed to have an Escala inspired interior.  I'll meet you in Baltimore when you pick up the CT6-V

    Cmicasa the Great
    4 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    The new Escalade is supposed to have an Escala inspired interior.  I'll meet you in Baltimore when you pick up the CT6-V

    Yeah I heard the interior of the Escalade is supposed to be magnificent  and no compromises. And yeah.. when I get the CT6-V.. cool.. U buying. Lagavulin 16 is my new thing

×