According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA are in merger talks. This after the failed merger negotiations last spring between FCA and Renault. The merger is reportedly an all-share merger of equals with PSA CEO Carlos Tavares at the helm as CEO and FCA Chairman John Elkann retaining his position in the new company.
The "talks are fluid" and the paper reported that "no guarantee that any final agreement will be reached".
FCA had previously turned down a merger offer from PSA back in March. PSA is still digesting their acquisition of Opel from General Motors.
