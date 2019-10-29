FCA Reports June 2019 U.S. Sales



FCA US reports best June retail sales in 18 years; best total sales in 14 years Ram pickup trucks notch record as sales jump 56 percent to 68,098 vehicles sold Jeep® Gladiator captures an estimated 7 percent of the mid-sized truck market in its first full month in dealerships Dodge Charger posts highest June sales in 12 years FCA ends monthly sales reporting; first quarterly report to occur Oct. 1 July 2, 2019 , Auburn Hills, Mich. - FCA US LLC reported its best June in 14 years as total sales climbed 2 percent to 206,083 vehicles, driven by Ram pickup trucks which had its highest month of sales since the brand was detached from Dodge and launched as a standalone division in 2009.



Sales of Ram pickups for June rose 56 percent to 68,098 vehicles. For the quarter, Ram pickup truck sales finished at 179,454 vehicles.



Jeep® Gladiator sales reached 4,231 vehicles sold, which helped the nameplate capture an estimated 7 percent of the mid-sized truck market after only one full month on dealership lots.



The Dodge Charger also reached its highest level since 2007 with sales of 9,034 vehicles.



Overall, June retail sales for FCA US hit the highest level in 18 years with 156,588 vehicles sold. Fleet sales totaled 49,495 vehicles and accounted for 24 percent of total sales.



"For the first-half of 2019, Ram has been on a tear since we made the strategic decision to enter the year with a three-truck strategy. The new Ram 1500, Ram Classic and Heavy Duty are all generating a huge response from customers and critics alike,” Head of U.S. Sales Reid Bigland said. “This is now the third month Ram pickup sales have surpassed 60,000 since December. Our dealers had a steady stream of customers all month long.”



June results also mark the end of monthly sales reporting by FCA US LLC. The first quarterly sales report will occur on Oct. 1, covering the months of July, August and September.



See the attached table for the breakdown of brand and nameplate sales. FCA US LLC Sales Summary June 2019

Model

Month Sales

Vol %

Change

CYTD Sales

Curr Yr Pr Yr

Vol %

Change

Curr Yr

Pr Yr

Compass

10,976

15,142

-28%

75,513

87,510

-14%

Patriot

1

47

-98%

13

549

-98%

Wrangler

20,055

23,110

-13%

116,985

133,492

-12%

Gladiator

4,231

0

New

7,252

0

New

Cherokee

15,826

22,433

-29%

97,210

113,719

-15%

Grand Cherokee

19,660

17,724

11%

123,272

109,313

13%

Renegade

6,077

8,533

-29%

36,036

50,439

-29%

JEEP BRAND

76,826

86,989

-12%

456,281

495,022

-8%

Ram P/U

68,098

43,542

56%

299,480

233,539

28%

ProMaster Van

5,937

6,996

-15%

26,712

20,362

31%

ProMaster City

1,192

1,191

0%

6,976

6,440

8%

RAM BRAND

75,227

51,729

45%

333,168

260,341

28%

200

0

52

-100%

35

894

-96%

300

2,904

4,318

-33%

15,857

24,707

-36%

Town & Country

0

0



3

5

-40%

Pacifica

10,037

9,114

10%

48,527

63,024

-23%

CHRYSLER BRAND

12,941

13,484

-4%

64,422

88,630

-27%

Dart

0

27

-100%

10

334

-97%

Avenger

0

1

-100%

1

3

-67%

Charger

9,034

6,640

36%

45,046

41,406

9%

Challenger

5,067

6,822

-26%

28,668

37,367

-23%

Viper

3

0



5

14

-64%

Journey

6,704

11,286

-41%

45,431

52,309

-13%

Caravan

12,215

16,267

-25%

71,947

86,778

-17%

Durango

5,538

5,344

4%

36,991

32,722

13%

DODGE BRAND

38,561

46,387

-17%

228,099

250,933

-9%

500

306

354

-14%

1,692

2,262

-25%

500L

90

157

-43%

399

904

-56%

500X

200

514

-61%

1,484

3,225

-54%

Spider

337

401

-16%

1,528

1,894

-19%

FIAT BRAND

933

1,426

-35%

5,103

8,285

-38%

Giulia

768

979

-22%

4,346

6,362

-32%

Alfa 4C

9

39

-77%

91

134

-32%

Stelvio

818

1,231

-34%

4,600

5,769

-20%

ALFA ROMEO

1,595

2,249

-29%

9,037

12,265

-26%

FCA US LLC

206,083

202,264

2%

1,096,110

1,115,476

-2%



