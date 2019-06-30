FCA's New Powertrain Chief Has Big Ambitions for Electrification

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has been lagging behind other automakers in terms of electrification, tending to focus more on how many more vehicles they drop the Hellcat V8 into. But that appears to be changing.

The Detroit Bureau had the chance to speak with FCA's new global powertrain chief, Micky Bly. He said that within the next twelve to eighteen months, FCA would try to reposition itself as one of the industry’s leaders in electrification.

“We’re not leaders now,” said Bly, “but we will be soon.”

Bly wouldn't go into detail as to how FCA plans to do this. But we already know that a number of FCA brands have plans for hybrid and electric vehicles - including a new Fiat 500e. Sources also revealed that there is the possibility of the Hellcat V8 being teamed with a mild-hybrid setup that could add 130 pound-feet, and only add around 100 pounds to the overall curb weight. There is also the possibility of a production version of the Chrysler Portal concept, going with a full electric powertrain.

Source: The Detroit Bureau