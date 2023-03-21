Dodge Last Call of the Charger/Challenger 2023 product line revealed!

Dodge had teaser commercials leading up to all 7 limited production Chargers/Challengers for the final 2023 calendar year. Everyone of these cars are street legal even the all new ultimate, more powerful Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170.

Lets get to the meat and potatoes as they say of the Demon 170 straight from their press release.

2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 reaches 60 mph in just 1.66 seconds and delivers the highest G-force acceleration of any production car at 2.004 gs

Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 delivers 1,025 total horsepower at 6,500 rpm and 945 Ib.-ft. of torque at 4,200 rpm on E85 ethanol blend

Demon 170 produces 900 horsepower and 810 lb.-ft. of torque on E10

Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170, the seventh and final Dodge “Last Call” special-edition vehicle, is history’s first-ever eight-second factory muscle car

Challenger SRT Demon 170 runs the quarter-mile in an NHRA-certified 8.91 seconds at 151.17 mph

Producing full performance at the drag strip results in the Challenger SRT Demon 170 receiving an NHRA violation letter “ban” for running a sub-nine-second quarter-mile without a safety cage and parachute

Red keys only for the Challenger SRT Demon 170 — horsepower output is determined by the percentage of ethanol detected in the fuel

Extensive component upgrades/features critical to harnessing the 1,025 horsepower include: Modified 3.0-liter supercharger features a larger snout with 105mm throttle body and 3.02-inch pulley All-new driveline includes HIP (Hot Isostatic Pressing) processed housings, larger 240mm ring and pinion, pressure cast new case and new mountings, rear axle housing is 53% stronger with new geometry rear differential housing and featuring Direct Connection logo, larger rear cover-mount fasteners, increased case depth and more Rear prop shaft 30% stronger than original Demon and stronger half shafts designed with larger inner-connecting spline and revised heat treatment 315/50R17 Mickey Thompson ET Street R drag radials — never offered before on a production car — critical to vehicle performance, deliver extra tractive force Patent-pending TransBrake 2.0 includes torque-shaping capability, a technology used in competitive drag racing with easier driver interaction to dial-in preset torque limits Unique Drag Mode suspension provides maximum forward drive and custom race settings for drag calibrations First-ever factory production car built with staggered drag radial tires and fender flares Revised rear suspension for an increased contact patch

Primary engine power components are completely upgraded — camshaft is the only significant part untouched

High-flow fuel rail and injectors are capable of providing 164 gallons of fuel per hour, more than the average U.S. shower head

Features including optional Lacks Enterprises industry-exclusive two-piece lightweight carbon-fiber wheels help Challenger SRT Demon 170 realize weight savings of 157 pounds in comparison to Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody

Removal of front flares generates a weight savings of 16 pounds

Air-Grabber hood and Air Catcher headlights maximize air intake flow; Air-Grabber hood bezel laser etched with “Alcohol Injected” logo

Innovative SRT Power Chiller, a purpose-built production car first for the original Demon, diverts the air conditioning system to cool the supercharger intercooler for optimal air intake temperature

Drive Modes, including an updated Drag Mode, and performance pages provide customizable settings for transmission, suspension, steering and more

Challenger SRT Demon 170 will be available in 14 exterior color options and carries a unique reworking of the original Demon badge featuring a 170-neck tattoo and new E85 representative yellow Demon’s eye

Interior adds a yellow and red serialized Demon instrument panel badge with four interior choices, including standard lightweight cloth with driver seat only, optional full cloth interior, premium Black Nappa leather and Alcantara or Demonic Red Laguna leather

One-of-a-kind owner content includes a commemorative Demon decanter set with personalized and serialized owner information and an available customized Goodwool car shell

Challenger SRT Demon 170 personalization options through Direct Connection will include harness bar with coordinating lightweight carbon-fiber rear seat delete inserts

2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 production will be limited to at most 3,300 units, with 3,000 for the U.S. market and 300 for Canada, and with final total based on production capacity

Challenger SRT Demon 170 will be available at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $96,666 (excluding destination and fees)

Owners of original 2018 Challenger SRT Demon who secure an allocation will be able to match the same vehicle identification number as their original Demon

Starting today, enthusiasts can view available dealer allocations for the new Challenger SRT Demon 170 via the Dodge Horsepower Locator tool at DodgeGarage.com, with ordering beginning March 27, 2023

DodgeGarage.com, with ordering beginning March 27, 2023 Dealer orders at MSRP will receive priority scheduling

Challenger SRT Demon 170 opens latest garage door of Dodge brand’s 24-month Never Lift campaign — more information on “Never Lift” available at DodgeGarage.com

The beast of motivation is the 3L supercharger strapped to the Hemi V8 producing 40% more boost over the Challenger Hellcat Redeye Widebody edition. This is just a small part of the mechanical focus that went into building the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 including:

Improved Supercharger: Modified 3.0-liter supercharger upgraded with a larger snout with 105mm throttle body, and 3.02-inch pulley increases boost pressure 40% over the Challenger Hellcat Redeye Widebody

Modified 3.0-liter supercharger upgraded with a larger snout with 105mm throttle body, and 3.02-inch pulley increases boost pressure 40% over the Challenger Hellcat Redeye Widebody Fueling Horsepower: Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 achieves full horsepower output through high ethanol fuel blends: horsepower levels are determined by sensing the percentage of ethanol fuel content

Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 achieves full horsepower output through high ethanol fuel blends: horsepower levels are determined by sensing the percentage of ethanol fuel content Driveline Upgrades: All-new driveline with 240mm ring gear, 53% stronger differential housing using aerospace-grade metals, rear prop shaft 30% stronger and stronger half shafts

All-new driveline with 240mm ring gear, 53% stronger differential housing using aerospace-grade metals, rear prop shaft 30% stronger and stronger half shafts Massive Drag Radials: 315/50R17 Mickey Thompson ET Street R drag radials — never offered before on a production car — and Mickey Thompson 245/55R18 ET Street front tires deliver extra force on the strip or street

315/50R17 Mickey Thompson ET Street R drag radials — never offered before on a production car — and Mickey Thompson 245/55R18 ET Street front tires deliver extra force on the strip or street TransBrake 2.0: Patent-pending TransBrake 2.0 provides torque-shaping capability and easier driver interaction to dial-in preset torque limits

Patent-pending TransBrake 2.0 provides torque-shaping capability and easier driver interaction to dial-in preset torque limits Unique Drag Mode Suspension: Uniquely tuned valves in adaptive-damping shocks provide maximum weight transfer and custom race settings for drag calibrations

Uniquely tuned valves in adaptive-damping shocks provide maximum weight transfer and custom race settings for drag calibrations Staggered Widebody Design: First-ever factory production car built with staggered drag radial tires and fender flares

Production is set at 3,000 for the U.S. market and 300 for the Canadian market. MSRP for the Demon 170 is $96,666 excluding destination and fees. Ordering will begin March 27th, 2023 and will close May 15, 2023.

Each motor comes with a special Demon plate.

A special Demon Plate is on the inside of the car under the airvents and they have their own special key fob.

For the Demon 170 to be able to handle the power, Dodge stated the following:

Engine upgrades implemented in the Demon’s rebirth include:

3.0L Supercharger: Modified from the Direct Connection Hellephant C170 crate engine supercharger, a 40% increase is achieved in boost pressure, taking the Demon 170 to 21.3psi compared to 15.3psi for the Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody, with 30% more airflow

Modified from the Direct Connection Hellephant C170 crate engine supercharger, a 40% increase is achieved in boost pressure, taking the Demon 170 to 21.3psi compared to 15.3psi for the Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody, with 30% more airflow Supercharger Pulley: The 3.02-inch pulley delivers 14% more overdrive compared to the Hellcat Redeye Widebody and features an updated 2.68 drive ratio

The 3.02-inch pulley delivers 14% more overdrive compared to the Hellcat Redeye Widebody and features an updated 2.68 drive ratio Fuel Rail/Injectors: High-flow fuel injectors are capable of providing 164 gallons per hour, more than the average U.S. shower head; fast response ethanol sensor is integrated into the fuel injector rail

High-flow fuel injectors are capable of providing 164 gallons per hour, more than the average U.S. shower head; fast response ethanol sensor is integrated into the fuel injector rail 105mm Diameter Throttle Body: Increased throttle body diameter results in 33% higher air-flow volume than the Hellcat Redeye Widebody or 2018 SRT Demon

Increased throttle body diameter results in 33% higher air-flow volume than the Hellcat Redeye Widebody or 2018 SRT Demon Valvetrain: Nitride-coated intake valves and upgraded valve guides and seat materials assist with ethanol compatibility

Nitride-coated intake valves and upgraded valve guides and seat materials assist with ethanol compatibility Cylinder Head/Clamp Load: Aerospace-specification high-strength steel studs with steel inserts integrated into aluminum cylinder head contribute to a 38% increase in clamping load

Aerospace-specification high-strength steel studs with steel inserts integrated into aluminum cylinder head contribute to a 38% increase in clamping load Main Bearing Caps/Clamp Load: Upgraded head and main cap fasteners for increased clamping load capability allow a 44% increase in clamping load compared to the Redeye, with aerospace-specification high-strength steel bolts and billet steel main caps

Upgraded head and main cap fasteners for increased clamping load capability allow a 44% increase in clamping load compared to the Redeye, with aerospace-specification high-strength steel bolts and billet steel main caps Cylinder Pressure: Cylinder pressure is 32% higher than the Hellcat Redeye Widebody, measuring 2,500psi on E85 fuel

Cylinder pressure is 32% higher than the Hellcat Redeye Widebody, measuring 2,500psi on E85 fuel Main Rod/Bearings: Main and rod bearing materials upgraded to copper-lead for increased load capability

Main and rod bearing materials upgraded to copper-lead for increased load capability Connecting Rod: Higher-strength connecting rod and improved pin bushing support increased combustion pressure

Higher-strength connecting rod and improved pin bushing support increased combustion pressure Block Machining: Modified machining for head studs and main bearing cap bolts

Modified machining for head studs and main bearing cap bolts Crank Damper: Viscous damper assists in reducing torsional vibration

Viscous damper assists in reducing torsional vibration Spark Plugs: New spark plugs with lower heat range for optimal combustion with ethanol fuel

This is one of the most advanced engines ever developed as it can run on almost all grades of gas plus Pure Ethanol. It can also sense the mixture of Ethanol and auto adjusts the HP/Torque properly to run optimized on the fuel in the tank.

The Demon 170 engine is also available as the C170 crate motor.

To get the power to the ground, Dodge had to focus on every part of the driveline system and the engine required that the rear prop shaft had to be 30% stronger in the same packaging with a 53% stronger rear axle housing all made out of Aerospace grade metals.

Driveline details:

New driveline components include:

Rear Prop Shaft: 30% stronger over the 2018 SRT Demon driveshaft and also boasts increased tube diameter, tube wall thickness and larger CV joints

30% stronger over the 2018 SRT Demon driveshaft and also boasts increased tube diameter, tube wall thickness and larger CV joints 240mm Rear Axle: Includes HIP (Hot Isostatic Pressing) processed housings, the first time used in driveline components to eliminate porosity of castings, larger 240mm ring and pinion, new input flange to accommodate larger CV joint, new geometry housing with Direct Connection logo, larger rear cover-mount fasteners, increased case depth and more result in 53% stronger housing

Includes HIP (Hot Isostatic Pressing) processed housings, the first time used in driveline components to eliminate porosity of castings, larger 240mm ring and pinion, new input flange to accommodate larger CV joint, new geometry housing with Direct Connection logo, larger rear cover-mount fasteners, increased case depth and more result in 53% stronger housing 43-spline Rear Half Shafts: Inboard and outboard CV joints designed with larger inner-connecting spline and revised heat treatment; interconnecting shaft is upgraded to a larger diameter shaft with larger joint splines and optimized stiffness for acceleration performance

From the Drag Radials that come with the car with P315/50R17 in the rear to the fronts being 245/55R18 ET. All street legal tires from Mickey Thompson.

Demon 170 includs TransBrake 2.0 where the driver can dial in launch, shift points, shift torque settings and more. It will also include the past features of Line Lock, Launch Control, and Launch Assist.

The Rims are a two-piece carbon-fiber attached to a forged aluminum center. These rims reduce the overall weight of the car by 157 pounds.

Demon Performance Page on the center display allows Drag Mode, Custom Mode and Street Mode Full images of the customizable interface can be seen here with all the released images of the Demon 170.

A final part of the package for each Demon 170 owner is the following:

Each owner will also receive a commemorative Demon decanter set, serialized to the specific owner and vehicle. The set will include:

A custom Demon-styled decanter with the owner’s name and VIN engraved on the back

Demon-badged coasters and whiskey cubes

Rocks glasses

Demon 170 supercharger badge cover

Owner name, build number and VIN plate

Unique Demon 170 illustration on the inside top of the set cover

A custom instrument panel badge will be included and ordered by the customer after delivery of their SRT Demon 170, adding even more personalization to the SRT Demon 170 experience.



A unique Goodwool breathable mesh car shell will be available for purchase and protects the exterior of the Challenger SRT Demon 170 while mimicking the vehicle’s appearance, down to the 3D SRT and Demon 170 logos on the shell. Finishing Touch Auto Spa will serve as the exclusive distributor of the Goodwool Car Shell for the Demon 170.



The Challenger SRT Demon 170 will be delivered with a selection of premium car care products from a trusted source, Jay Leno’s Garage. Working with in-house detailers and through years of testing and formulating blends, Jay Leno’s Garage has developed car-care products that are both affordable and easy to use.



Additional personalization options for the Challenger SRT Demon 170 will be available through Direct Connection, the Dodge performance parts brand. Direct Connection parts for the Demon 170 will include:

Challenger SRT Demon 170 street wheel and tire package, providing the highest level of street driving characteristics versus the vehicle’s standard drag radials

Harness bar with coordinating lightweight carbon-fiber rear seat delete inserts featuring the Dodge Rhombi logo

Direct Connection Parachute Mounting System

Similar to the original Demon, owners must sign a waiver acknowledging the unique characteristics of the Demon 170 as a purpose-built, street legal production drag car. As with all new Dodge SRT vehicles, the purchase of a Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 allows owners to take part in a one-day SRT Experience class at Radford Racing School, the official high-performance driving school of Dodge//SRT. Additional information on the Radford Racing School is available at DodgeGarage.com.

The 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 is the seventh and final Dodge "Last Call" special-edition model, commemorating the Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger, which are coming to an end in their current HEMI-engine-powered forms at the end of 2023. Six Dodge "Last Call" models were previously introduced: the Dodge Challenger Shakedown, Dodge Charger Super Bee, Dodge Challenger and Charger Scat Pack Swinger, Dodge Charger King Daytona and Dodge Challenger Black Ghost.



In addition to the seven “Last Call” special-edition models, Dodge is also celebrating its 2023 model lineup by bringing back three beloved heritage exterior colors, B5 Blue, Plum Crazy purple and Sublime green, plus one popular modern color, Destroyer Grey. 2023 Charger and Challenger R/T models will also feature new “345” fender badging, a callout to the 345-cubic-inch HEMI engine under the hood, and all 2023 Dodge Charger and Challenger models will carry a special commemorative “Last Call” underhood plaque.



Dodge also launched a new Horsepower Locator online tool to help Brotherhood of Muscle members make the “Last Call” for the model of their choice. The Dodge Horsepower Locator tool, as well as information on the brand's 24-month Never Lift plan, is available at DodgeGarage.com.

