    Dealers Are None Too Happy With FCA's Expansion Plans

    By William Maley

      • Losing market share and a thin lineup is a perfect time to expand your dealer network.. Wait what?!

    From the 'how does this make sense' file, Fiat Chrysler Automobile is planning to expand its dealer network in the U.S. by adding around 380 new dealers. This news first came to light last week as Automotive News learned from two dealers and a source at FCA about the plans. The goal of this expansion is to try and expand market share. But there are a number of issues. For one, FCA has been seeing its sales and market share drop in the past few months due to a thinner product lineup.

    Second, some of the locations that FCA is planning to put new stores are within a few miles of existing stores. For example, two dealers in Louisana have filed protests with Louisiana Motor Vehicle Commission for a proposed dealer in Kenner, LA. One of the dealers notes in their protest that the location is less than five miles from where they are. As they say in their protest, "will either be closer to Bergeron or, worse, must drive by Bergeron, if they are going to do business with the new point." A number of dealers in Texas have also filed complaints on new dealerships in their respective areas.

    Finally, an internal FCA source tells Automotive News that the company's dealership location consultant, Urban Science doesn't agree with the expansion plans. The data from the consultant "does not support these additional points."

    Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Urban Sciences were unable to comment.

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required), 2

    dfelt

    More of Sergio Stupidity. This will hurt and just proves Sergio is an idiot as he has not learned from the other auto makers that more dealers is not always good.

    Sergio is only looking at how can we move more metal onto other peoples lots to show we are bigger. not about success of the existing company.

    I could go down so many ways this is poor business planning and management, but I think most of the intelligent folks here also see this is suicide. 

    hyperv6

    Right now it is not the number of dealers but often the locations. While GM, Ford, Honda and Toyota have spent a lot of time updating dealers and helping many relocate to near interstates many of the Jeep and Chrysler dealers have not updated.

    Also they like the other American MFG's  often have too many dealers.

    Many dealers are also not happy with the income or the lack of income from Fiat dealers they were encouraged to take in.

    Lets see the hands here and how many people are ready to go out and by an Alfa after all the money that was spent last nigh on the Super Bowl.

    While I find the new Alfa an interesting car and though I have yet to drive one it appears to be a very fun car to drive. But for that money there are many cheaper and more safe choices over the questionable quality of the brand.

    Alfa like any other brand that has been damaged needs to re earn the trust of the public and a high priced car like this is not the way to do it. Also the many recalls the corporation does not instill trust.

    Now I see Sergio wants to sell stock on the F1 team at Ferrari. If he is not gone soon he will bring this all down.

    I am just shocked he did not say he was going to merge with GM again so they can have more dealers?

    It is not too late to save Dodge and Chrysler but it needs to be done now and be done on their own platforms not Fiat and Alfa.

