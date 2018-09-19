Jump to content

  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Rumorpile: FCA To Switch from V6 to Straight-Six Engine

      Hasn't been a straight-six engine in a FCA production since the 2007 Wrangler

    Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is considering replacing the Pentastar V6 with a brand new straight-six engine. A source tells Allpar the new engine will be based on their new four-cylinder Global Medium Engine (GME) - what is found under the hood of the Jeep Wrangler and Alfa Romeo Giulia. This will allow FCA to build the engine alongside the four-cylinder variant.

    Not many technical details are known about the engine aside from it being pegged around 2.9L to avoid taxes in certain European countries. We might expect larger displacements for trucks and SUVs. Production could take place at FCA's Dundee and Trenton, Michigan plants. It is expected that Ferrari will use a variant of this engine for Maserati vehicles. No timeframe as to when this new engine could debut.

    Allpar also mentions in their report that FCA was considering adding some sort of boost to the Pentastar, but ran into issues with the size and power constraints.

    Source: Allpar


    dfelt

    running into issues with size and power constraints tells me that the V6 was already built at it's maximum potential. Sad failure to build an engine that way.

    Seems the story at Auto Evolution states the following: Love it or hate it, the Pentastar V6 is getting on a bit. In addition to age, the six-cylinder suffers from cylinder head failure and overheating of the valve seats. The cam phasers, oil filters, and cap O-rings also leave much to be desired from a naturally aspirated engine.

     

    smk4565

    Sounds like FCA heard Mercedes was doing this, and said “well they know what they are doing, let’s do the same thing”

    It does make total sense though, you don’t need more than 275 hp in a front wheel drive car, the chassis can’t really handle it, and you can get to 275 hp with a turbo 4 or hybrid, etc.  Over 300 hp is going to be a rear drive vehicle and the inline six makes the most sense for that.

