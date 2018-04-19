2018 Ford F-150 Power Stroke Returns 30 MPG on the Highway*

When Ford announced the new 3.0L Power Stroke V6 diesel for the 2018 F-150, the company said the engine should return 30 mpg on the highway. Today, the official EPA numbers for the Power Stroke V6 have come out and it will return 22 City/30 Highway/25 Combined. But there is a catch to this. As The Car Connection notes, this is for the two-wheel drive variant. The four-wheel drive variant is more thirsty with EPA figures of 20/25/22.

Still, the 3.0L Power Stoke V6 beats the 3.0L EcoDiesel found in the current Ram 1500 - 20/27/23 for 2WD and 19/27/22 for 4WD.

“Even a few years ago, customers wouldn’t have imagined an EPA-estimated rating of 30 mpg highway would be possible in a full-size pickup, but our team of crazy-smart engineers rose to the challenge,” said Hau Thai-Tang, Ford executive vice president, product development and purchasing in a statement.

Ford says the Power Stroke V6 can tow up to 11,400 pounds and has a max payload of 2,020 pounds for XL and XLT fleet applications (1,940 pounds for retail applications).

Source: Ford, The Car Connection

DEARBORN, Mich., April 19, 2018 – The 2018 Ford F-150’s first 3.0-liter Power Stroke diesel engine officially boasts EPA-estimated ratings of 30 mpg highway, 22 mpg city and 25 mpg combined. These are the highest EPA-estimated ratings available in a full-size pickup truck.

These benchmark figures are the result of more than a decade of work developing a lightweight high-strength, military-grade, aluminum-alloy body, a 10-speed SelectShift transmission, and robust engine construction of aluminum and compacted graphite iron to deliver durability, reduced weight and stump-pulling torque.

“Even a few years ago, customers wouldn’t have imagined an EPA-estimated rating of 30 mpg highway would be possible in a full-size pickup, but our team of crazy-smart engineers rose to the challenge,” said Hau Thai-Tang, Ford executive vice president, product development and purchasing.

In addition to its leading fuel economy ratings, the all-new F-150 Power Stroke boasts best-in-class* diesel power – 250 horsepower and a stout 440 lb.-ft. of torque – greater torque than a 2019 Ram 1500 Hemi V8. It provides best-in-class diesel towing of 11,400 pounds for pulling boats, horses or RVs. The new engine also provides best-in-class diesel payload – 2,020 pounds for XL and XLT fleet applications, and 1,940 pounds for retail applications – to easily haul equipment, supplies or a slide-in camper.

F-150 Power Stroke diesel shares its proven commercial-grade technology with F-Series Super Duty’s 6.7-liter Power Stroke – America’s most powerful, capable heavy-duty pickup truck ever.

The 2018 Ford F-150 with all-new 3.0-liter Power Stroke diesel engine will begin shipping to dealers in May.

*Class is full-size pickups under 8,500 pounds. GVWR based on Ford segmentation.