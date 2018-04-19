Jump to content

    2018 Ford F-150 Power Stroke Returns 30 MPG on the Highway*

      *Only for the 2WD model

    When Ford announced the new 3.0L Power Stroke V6 diesel for the 2018 F-150, the company said the engine should return 30 mpg on the highway. Today, the official EPA numbers for the Power Stroke V6 have come out and it will return 22 City/30 Highway/25 Combined. But there is a catch to this. As The Car Connection notes, this is for the two-wheel drive variant. The four-wheel drive variant is more thirsty with EPA figures of 20/25/22.

    Still, the 3.0L Power Stoke V6 beats the 3.0L EcoDiesel found in the current Ram 1500 - 20/27/23 for 2WD and 19/27/22 for 4WD.

    “Even a few years ago, customers wouldn’t have imagined an EPA-estimated rating of 30 mpg highway would be possible in a full-size pickup, but our team of crazy-smart engineers rose to the challenge,” said Hau Thai-Tang, Ford executive vice president, product development and purchasing in a statement.

    Ford says the Power Stroke V6 can tow up to 11,400 pounds and has a max payload of 2,020 pounds for XL and XLT fleet applications (1,940 pounds for retail applications).

    Source: Ford, The Car Connection

    New Ford F-150 Power Stroke Diesel Has Best-In-Class EPA-Estimated 30 MPG Highway Fuel Economy Rating

    • Efficient: 2018 F-150 3.0-liter Power Stroke® diesel has a best-in-class EPA-estimated fuel economy rating of 30 mpg highway
    • Powerful: First-ever F-150 Power Stroke diesel engine offers best-in-class 250 diesel horsepower and 440 lb.-ft. of torque
    • Capable: Diesel-equipped F-150 brings best-in-class diesel towing and payload capacity

    DEARBORN, Mich., April 19, 2018 – The 2018 Ford F-150’s first 3.0-liter Power Stroke® diesel engine officially boasts EPA-estimated ratings of 30 mpg highway, 22 mpg city and 25 mpg combined. These are the highest EPA-estimated ratings available in a full-size pickup truck.

    These benchmark figures are the result of more than a decade of work developing a lightweight high-strength, military-grade, aluminum-alloy body, a 10-speed SelectShift® transmission, and robust engine construction of aluminum and compacted graphite iron to deliver durability, reduced weight and stump-pulling torque.

    “Even a few years ago, customers wouldn’t have imagined an EPA-estimated rating of 30 mpg highway would be possible in a full-size pickup, but our team of crazy-smart engineers rose to the challenge,” said Hau Thai-Tang, Ford executive vice president, product development and purchasing.

    In addition to its leading fuel economy ratings, the all-new F-150 Power Stroke boasts best-in-class* diesel power – 250 horsepower and a stout 440 lb.-ft. of torque – greater torque than a 2019 Ram 1500 Hemi V8. It provides best-in-class diesel towing of 11,400 pounds for pulling boats, horses or RVs. The new engine also provides best-in-class diesel payload – 2,020 pounds for XL and XLT fleet applications, and 1,940 pounds for retail applications – to easily haul equipment, supplies or a slide-in camper.

    F-150 Power Stroke diesel shares its proven commercial-grade technology with F-Series Super Duty’s 6.7-liter Power Stroke – America’s most powerful, capable heavy-duty pickup truck ever.

    The 2018 Ford F-150 with all-new 3.0-liter Power Stroke diesel engine will begin shipping to dealers in May.

    *Class is full-size pickups under 8,500 pounds. GVWR based on Ford segmentation.


    ccap41

    Crazy how big of a difference 2wd vs 4wd there is. 5 highway mpg???

    Also odd they're both combined rating is 25mpg. 

    dfelt

    I have to question the reality of actually hitting these numbers. 

    Yes in cars, we have seen Diesels out perform EPA numbers. Yet with trucks, hauling, etc. I question if people will really hit these figures. We have seen that Turbo gas engines do not hit the EPA numbers if you drive it real world versus controlled EPA testing.

    I am excited they have this engine as GM has not been able to figure out how to have a diesel in the half ton or their suburbans yet even though plenty of mules and testing over the last 20 years. Yes 1999 was the last year GM put a half ass diesel in the burb, but why they never put the Duramax in  is beyond me. That is an awesome engine that would have had plenty of sales in a burb.

    I have to assume that GM was hurting bad for cash across way to many brands as to why it never happened even as they built and tested the 4.4L duramax or baby V8 that was supposed to go into the Burb and 1/2 ton pickups.

    Drew Dowdell

    The Ram Ecodiesel and Grand Cherokee Ecodiesel routinely exceed their EPA, I would assume that the F-150 should too.  30 is a great number for a full size truck. 

    The reason for no Duramax in the 'Burban is not enough take rate.... the Duramax is expensive

    smk4565

    I have for a while thought that 30 mpg is the game changer for pick ups.   30 mpg is a number that stands out and can drive sales.  Well done Ford on being first to get there.

    dfelt
    5 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    People exceed the ratings in the Ram 1500 diesel. I'm not sure why this would be any different. Plus, in the HD/SD versions they get much better mileage while under load than a comparable gas engine. 

    https://www.autoblog.com/2016/05/06/31-mpg-ram-1500-hfe/

     

    Totally agree that under load the diesel way out perform the gas ICE. I know as Drew states that people post about higher numbers but I also seem to read about other not getting anywhere near the posted MPG. 

    So a bit of a toss up I think.

    I really hope the Ford Diesel does well.

    Drew Dowdell
    4 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Totally agree that under load the diesel way out perform the gas ICE. I know as Drew states that people post about higher numbers but I also seem to read about other not getting anywhere near the posted MPG. 

    So a bit of a toss up I think.

    I really hope the Ford Diesel does well.

    I could see that being true with the SuperDuty/HeavyDuty trucks.... 900 lb-ft of torque can get addicting. 

    The light duty models seem to do better than EPA

    ccap41
    11 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Totally agree that under load the diesel way out perform the gas ICE. I know as Drew states that people post about higher numbers but I also seem to read about other not getting anywhere near the posted MPG. 

    So a bit of a toss up I think.

    I really hope the Ford Diesel does well.

    Where have you read diesel owners not getting anywhere near their ratings?

    balthazar

    • @ GM, there's no truck diesel MPG ratings because they're only in 3/4T or higher trucks. As more 1/2T diesels come online, there'll be a lot more comparisons to be made.

    My DuraMax has no official MPG ratings. It gets a consistent 16 MPG (I keep a log book & calculate it). The few times I did near full-tank highway drives, it squeeked over 18. It just doesn't vary much at all.

    • As stated before, there's a 1.4T Sonic in the driveway here @ Rancho Balthy. I think we've had it what- 3 weeks? It's been to Philly once (all highway, bout an hour one-way), and gone with my wife to work a half dozen times (35 min highway). It's rated 27/37, but in NJ, you cannot get the bulk of your driving in as highway miles, it's just impossible; the Malibu shows an average speed of between 27 - 30 MPH.

    The Sonic is still reading an average MPG of 27.0.

    Unless one is out in the midwest or does long-haul driving regularly, highway MPG is vastly unimportant. It certainly is here. Still, it filters down, and progress is good.

    Edited by balthazar

    Drew Dowdell
    Just now, balthazar said:

    • @ GM, there's no truck diesel MPG ratings because they're only in 3/4T or higher trucks. As more 1/2T diesels come online, there'll be a lot more comparisons to be made.

    My DuraMax has no official MPG ratings. It gets a consistent 16 MPG (I keep a log book & calculate it). The few times I did near full-tank highway drives, it squeeked over 18. It just doesn't vary much at all.

    • As stated before, there's a 1.4T Sonic in the driveway here @ Rancho Balthy. I think we've had it what- 3 weeks? It's been to Philly once (all highway, bout an hour one-way), and gone with my wife to work a half dozen times (35 min highway). It's rated 27/37, but in NJ, you cannot get the bulk of your driving in as highway miles, it's just impossible. Malibu shows an average speed of between 27 - 30, and the Sonic is still reading an average MPG of 27.0.

    Unless one is out in the midwest or does long-haul driving regularly, highway MPG is vastly unimportant. It certainly is here. Still, it filters down, and progress is good.

    If you to get it out on a road trip, I expect the Sonic to tickle 40 if you're gentle on it.

    dfelt
    27 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    Where have you read diesel owners not getting anywhere near their ratings?

    Seen comments posted in Ford and Ram forums about some not getting MPG ratings. This also makes sense as Drew points out. Torque get addicting and this could be due to a heavy foot. Not everyone drives with a lite foot that gets the EPA posted figures.

