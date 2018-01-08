Ford Releases Details on 2018 F-150 Diesel

Ford will begin taking orders for the F-150 diesel beginning this month with deliveries expected to take place in the Spring. Consumers can order the diesel engine on Lariat, King Ranch, or Platinum trims. Fleet buyers will be able to order the diesel on the XL and XLT trims. In terms of pricing, the diesel adds a $4,000 premium when compared to a truck equipped with the 2.7L EcoBoost.

As we suspected, the V6 engine in question is a version of the Lion turbodiesel V6 engine used in some Land Rover products. But Ford has made some key changes to have the engine stand up to the rigors that will be put upon it by owners.The crankshaft, rod bearings, turbocharger, and fuel injection system have been re-engineered. Ford has also swapped the electric cooling fan for a mechanical one as they found the electric one could not move enough air to keep the engine cool under extreme loads.

The 3.0L turbodiesel V6 will pack 250 horsepower and 440 pound-feet of torque. This will come paired with a new 10-speed automatic transmission. Ford says the diesel will have a max payload capacity of 2,020 pounds and tow up to 11,400 pounds. Fuel economy figures are not out, but Ford expects the engine to return 30 mpg on the highway.

It has been almost a year since Ford announced that it would be introducing a diesel engine for the 2018 F-150. Details on the new engine were slim except that it would be a 3.0L turbodiesel V6. Ford has finally spilled more details on the new Power Stroke diesel for the F-150.

FIRST-EVER F-150 DIESEL OFFERS BEST-IN-CLASS TORQUE, TOWING, TARGETED EPA-EST. 30 MPG

DEARBORN, Mich., Jan. 8, 2018 – Full-size diesel truck fans have reason to celebrate this year as Ford – America’s truck sales leader – delivers the first-ever F-150 Power Stroke diesel with a targeted EPA-estimated 30 mpg highway rating, a best-in-class 11,400 pounds of towing capacity and 2,020 pounds of payload capacity, plus best-in-class diesel 250 horsepower and 440 lb.-ft. of torque.

“For every truck owner who wants strong fuel economy while they tow and haul, we offer a new 3.0-liter Power Stroke® V6 engine that dreams are made of,” said Dave Filipe, vice president global powertrain engineering. “The more you tow and the longer you haul, the more you’ll appreciate its class-leading towing and payload capacity and how efficient it is at the pump.”

This all-new 3.0-liter Power Stroke diesel now makes for six engine choices for F-150 customers.

F-150’s all-new Power Stroke diesel features commercial-grade design

The highly anticipated F-150 Power Stroke diesel shares proven commercial-grade technology with F-Series Super Duty’s larger 6.7-liter Power Stroke – America’s most powerful, capable heavy-duty pickup truck ever.

The very same Ford powertrain team behind the 6.7-liter Power Stroke for Super Duty trucks since 2011 designed and engineered this all-new 3.0-liter Power Stroke V6 diesel engine to the specific needs of North American F-150 customers who tow and haul frequently.

Peak torque comes at just 1,750 rpm with strong torque delivery continuing throughout the rpm range, which is ideal for towing or hauling heavy loads over long distances.

This new V6 diesel features the same compacted-graphite iron block material construction and forged-steel crank used in the 2.7-liter EcoBoost® engine for added strength and durability along with reduced weight.

For greater responsiveness and reduced turbo lag, the Ford truck team chose a high-efficiency variable-geometry turbocharger. A common-rail fuel injection system precisely optimizes performance and fuel efficiency, while a high-pressure 29,000 pounds per square inch injection calibration enables smoother, quieter operation with reduced emissions.

Dual fuel filters are added for improved break-in, while a cast-aluminum oil pan and two-stage oil pump mean reduced parasitic loss and improved fuel efficiency.

Engineered to tow under grueling conditions

Engineering the most efficient F-150 towing machine ever is enabled by F-150’s high-strength, military-grade, aluminum-alloy body, introduced in 2015. This revolutionary construction lightened the load by 700 pounds, allowing engineers to invest in additional technologies to further improve towing and payload capability, as well as greater fuel economy, even when towing. For 2018, stronger axles coupled with the fully boxed, high-strength steel frame add further robustness.

The Ford truck team paid particular attention to extreme driving conditions when engineering the all-new 3.0-liter Power Stroke diesel, which features a premium mechanical engine-driven fan and dual radiator shutters for improved high temperature, high-altitude performance – a key advantage versus the electric cooling fans used by competitors.

“We know that competing diesels with electric cooling fans have to dial back on power under extreme heat and altitude, so we decided on a viscous-controlled mechanical fan that has the capacity to move much more air across the radiator and intercooler in extreme conditions,” said David Ives, Ford diesel engine technical specialist. “This gives F-150 Power Stroke owners more power and more passing capability in harsh conditions.”

In more moderate driving and towing conditions, the F-150 engine control system backs off the fan load through a viscous coupler, closing down the two radiator shutters for improved aerodynamic efficiency and reduced parasitic engine loss.

Calibrated specifically for the all-new 3.0-liter Power Stroke diesel’s low-end power and torque curves, a standard SelectShift® 10-speed automatic transmission maximizes shift points and gear ratios to optimize power, low-rpm torque and efficiency. This segment-exclusive transmission can non-sequentially select the right gear ratio based on need – for best-in-class performance. To help reduce fuel consumption and vehicle emissions during city driving, Auto Start-Stop also comes standard.

In testing along the legendary Davis Dam in Arizona, F-150 equipped with the all-new 3.0-liter Power Stroke diesel engine climbed 13 miles at a 6 percent grade in temperatures in excess of 100 degrees – maintaining consistent power output throughout.

Order now for delivery this spring

In mid-January, Ford dealers begin taking orders for the 2018 F-150 with all-new 3.0-liter Power Stroke diesel engine. Deliveries begin this spring.

The all-new 3.0-liter Power Stroke is available for both 4x2 and 4x4 F-150 pickups. Retail customers can choose this engine option for 2018 F-150 Lariat, King Ranch and Platinum edition SuperCrew trucks with either a 5.5-foot or 6.5-foot bed configuration, and SuperCab trucks with a 6.5-foot bed configuration.

For fleet customers who use their truck for work, the 3.0-liter Power Stroke diesel engine will be available on all F-150 trim levels with SuperCrew 5.5-foot or 6.5-foot bed configurations and SuperCab trucks with a 6.5 foot bed.