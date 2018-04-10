2019 Ford Focus Revealed, Adds More Tech and Becomes Lighter

But what about the U.S.? Ford says the next-generation Focus will arrive on our shores sometime in the second-half of next year. Further details will be announced at a later date.

All-new global Ford Focus is the culmination of research with Focus customers around the world and human-centered design processes to understand and satisfy their unique needs around the world. This is why the all-new Focus features: Innovative Technologies: High-speed internet connectivity, all-new Ford CoPilot360™ – a suite of advanced driver assist features to help drivers move more safely, confidently and freely – available wireless charging for mobile devices and more More Comfort and Space: Available sedan, estate/wagon and hatchback styles with a more inviting and accommodating interior and more passenger space than ever Better Driving Experience: More fun to drive, thanks to an all-new suspension, all-new gasoline, EcoBoost gasoline and EcoBlue diesel engines and a fast-shifting all-new 8-speed transmission

Focus signals the future of the company’s Product Development process and global Ford vehicles – flexible enough to be sold around the world and win in each market, with tailored lineups including multiple body styles, new models and engines – while still maintaining highly efficient common architectures and modules

The all-new Focus goes on sale in Europe and China this year and North America in 2019

DEARBORN, Mich., April 10, 2018 – Ford today introduces the all-new Focus car for global customers, featuring the latest advanced and affordable technology with more comfort and space and a better fun-to-drive experience.

Redesigned from the wheels up after hundreds of hours studying and speaking with Focus customers around the world, the next-generation Focus will be tailored to each global region, even as the company becomes more efficient.

“We’re evolving our successful One Ford strategy to find new ways to create a sporty-looking small car our customers will love,” said Jim Farley, president of Global Markets. “We’ll tailor which cars in the Focus line-up we offer in markets around the world to ensure we best meet customers’ different needs and preferences.”

The all-new Focus features 4-door sedan, 5-door estate/wagon and 5-door hatchback body styles, depending on the market. Today, Ford is revealing the luxurious Focus Vignale, sporty ST-Line, adventure-oriented Active and upscale Titanium in Europe and ST-Line and Titanium in China. Ford will introduce Focus in North America closer to its on-sale date next year.

Focus Signals Future of Ford Vehicles

The all-new Focus is one of the first vehicles delivered using Ford’s revamped product development process, which uses human-centered design to better deliver the models, features and technologies customers around the world truly value.

For the next-generation Focus, that means:

A longer hood with cab-rearward interior that provides a strong, reassuring on-road presence. While it looks bigger than the previous Focus, its overall dimensions are unchanged so it’s still easy to move about urban environments

More interior space for all passengers, so it’s easier to get in and out of the car, and more cargo area in larger global Focus models

Advanced design with aerodynamics that look modern while helping to improve efficiency

In addition, human-centered design allows each market to tailor their Focus line-up, creating new models targeted to specific customer groups, such as the new sport ST-Line or adventure-focused Active models for the new Focus.

Through the use of globally common but flexible architectures and modules, Ford is able to deliver visually differentiated Focus variants to appeal to diverse customer needs while maintaining a high level of commonality and low complexity.

Even as Ford finds ways to deliver new and additional Focus variants – which for many markets will bring a richer mix of Focus models – the company is working to reduce complexity and improve quality.

Ford has reduced the number of orderable configurations by as much as 92 percent versus the previous Focus, reducing from up to 360 configurations to as few as 26, depending on the global market. This complexity reduction helps Ford lower and control costs while ensuring Focus customers can more easily and quickly find the model that meets their needs.

While it starts with Focus, this approach will further strengthen with future Ford vehicles as the company moves from individual vehicle platforms to all-new flexible vehicle architectures paired with modular “families,” streamlining common components such as engines, electrical systems and high-end features, such as sunroofs.

Innovative Technologies

For customers around the world, the all-new Focus majors in advanced and innovative technology that keeps customers connected and safely on the road.

The all-new Ford Focus debuts Ford Co-Pilot360™, a suite of advanced driver assist technologies to help drivers move more safely, confidently and freely.

Available technologies, which will vary by region, include:

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) enhanced with Stop & Go, Speed Sign Recognition and Lane-Centering for effortlessly negotiating stop-start traffic

Ford’s Adaptive Front Lighting System with new camera-based predictive curve light and Sign-based light that pre-adjust headlamp patterns for improved visibility by monitoring bends in the road and – for the first time in the industry – road signs

A new version of Active Park Assist that now also operates gear selection, acceleration and braking to enable fully automated maneuvers at the push of a button

Evasive Steering Assist, a segment-first technology that helps drivers steer around stopped or slower vehicles to help avoid collisions

As part of Ford’s vision to deliver smart vehicles for a smart world, 90 percent of its new global vehicles will be equipped with internet connectivity by 2020. This includes the new Focus, which will come with FordPass Connect embedded modem technology. This allows Ford customers to turn the vehicle into a mobile WiFi hotspot with connectivity for up to 10 devices.

In addition to helping drivers plan faster, less stressful journeys with Live Traffic updates for the navigation system and enabling occupants to stream entertainment on the move, FordPass Connect allows a range of convenient features via the FordPass mobile app, including:

Vehicle Locator, helping owners find their car in sprawling shopping mall car parks

Vehicle Status, for checking fuel levels, alarm status, oil life and more

Door Lock Unlock, to remotely allow access to your Focus

Remote Start

A new available wireless charging pad beneath the instrument panel enables passengers to easily charge compatible smartphones and mobile devices. Devices can remain connected via Bluetooth to Ford’s SYNC 3 communications and entertainment system while using wireless charging.

SYNC 3 also is available with a 203 millimeter (8-inch) color touchscreen that can be operated using pinch and swipe gestures and is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto™. SYNC 3 also allows drivers to control audio, navigation and climate functions plus connected smartphones using simple voice commands.

More Comfort and Space

Focus’ interior comfort is more refined and upscale. Even the instrument panel positioning is optimized for getting in and out of the car. An electric parking brake and rotary gear shift dial frees up space and provide easier access to bins and cup holders for the driver and front passenger. A narrower center console – enabled by relocating switches and controls to the touchscreen – features soft knee pads for more comfort.

Additional space is delivered for backseat passengers by extending the wheelbase and flat floor. Shoulder-room increases by nearly 61 millimeters (2.4 inches) and knee clearance and legroom grows by nearly 51 millimeters (2 inches) and 71 millimeters (2.8 inches), respectively.

The heating and air-conditioning system heats and cools the cabin faster and more quietly.

Special attention was paid even to the shape of the sideview door mirrors, which were designed to help reduce that air throbbing effect that can occur when one window is lowered at speed.

The Focus team also thought about pet friendliness. For wagon customers, rear cargo space is designed to comfortably accommodate large pet carriers, with up to 1,650-liters / 58 cubic-feet of cargo volume behind the front seats when the rear seats are folded. There’s even an available “Easy Fold Seat” feature to quickly lower the seats with the pull of a lever.

Ford’s Hands-free liftgate technology allows access to the wagon cargo space with a simple kicking motion under the rear bumper. Also, the cargo cover now fits neatly beneath the new flexible load floor when not needed.

Better Driving Experience

The all-new Focus remains true to its 20-year legacy of class-leading driving dynamics. It’s more fun-to-drive with improved refinement, thanks to an all-new chassis and suspension with a 20 percent improvement in torsional rigidity for better body control. An all-new Electric Power Assisted Steering (EPAS) system provides more responsive, intuitive and engaging steering feel.

All-new Focus offers standard Drive Mode Technology – including Normal, Sport and Eco modes – for the first time, enabling drivers to adjust engine and transmission response, steering feel and Adaptive Cruise Control to match the driving situation from sporty to efficiency-minded.

In China, the all-new Focus offers a range of advanced gasoline engines, including the award-winning 1.0-liter EcoBoost engine, plus an all-new 1.5-liter EcoBoost engine optimized for high torque at low rpm. In Europe, Focus brings two additional options: a 1.5-liter EcoBoost gasoline and 2.0-liter EcoBlue diesel. North American powertrain options will be announced closer to launch.

Ford’s new optional quick-shifting 8-speed automatic transmission is engineered to further optimize fuel-efficiency and deliver responsive performance. Features include:

Adaptive Shift Scheduling, which assesses individual driving styles to optimize gearshift timings for a more stable, engaging and refined driving experience

Adaptive Shift Quality Control, which assesses vehicle and environmental information to help adjust clutch pressures for consistently smooth gearshifts

The all-new Focus goes on sale in Europe and China this year and North America in the second half of 2019.