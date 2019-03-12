Jump to content
  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Infiniti Pulls Out of Western Europe; Cancels QX30

      Last year Infiniti only sold 5,800 vehicles in Europe

    Infiniti announced today that they will exit the Western European market to concentrate on their growth areas in North America and China.  The company stated that regulatory challenges and competition from other premium priced cars were the main factors in its decision. There are 55 Infiniti dealerships in Western Europe.

    As part of the move, Infiniti is canceling the Q30 sedan and QX30 crossover which is sold in the US.  Both vehicles are built in the UK at Nissan's Sunderland plant. Nissan recently announced they will not be building their X-Trail SUV in the UK. Nissan is also rumored to be cutting Leaf and Qashqai production at the Sunderland plant. This follows recent moves by Honda and potentially BMW to end automobile production in the UK in fear of a no-deal Brexit. 

    In January, Infiniti's President Christian Meunier admitted the QX30 was a flop, but said that the model would continue on an all-Infiniti platform.  The exit from Europe now puts those plans into question. 

    Infiniti will remain in Eastern Europe, North America, and China and will electrify most of its products by 2021.

    dfelt

    Totally makes sense plus western Europe is a mess right now. I think that a big dealership / auto consolidation is coming.

    riviera74

    This and other automotive moves brought to you by BREXIT: one of the craziest ideas the UK has ever pursued.

    Drew Dowdell
    4 minutes ago, riviera74 said:

    This and other automotive moves brought to you by BREXIT: one of the craziest ideas the UK has ever pursued.

    and Theresa May's second deal vote just failed in Parliament. Now its either a hard Brexit or another referendum. 

    riviera74

    I have never understood the case for the QX30.  In the wagon/hatchback era, it would be Infiniti's best seller.  Right now it is Infiniti's worst seller.  Too bad about all those in the UK getting fired over this, but the product is not selling.

