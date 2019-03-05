Nissan and BMW Could Pull Production from UK

A few weeks after Honda announced the closure of its manufacturing plant in Swindon, Sky News is reporting that BMW and Nissan are both looking at moving operations out of the UK in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

BMW currently produces the Mini-Cooper in Oxford. BMW's Peter Schwarzenbauer has said that the company would "need to consider" moving production out of the UK. In addition to Mini production, some engine production would move to Austria from Birmingham.

Likewise Nissan, which produces the Qashqai and Leaf in Sunderland would cut back production and potential plant reductions of about 400 jobs. Nissan has already announced that due to Brexit uncertainty, the manufacturer would not be producing the Nissan X-Trail in Sunderland. Sunderland is the largest automotive manufacturing plant in the UK.