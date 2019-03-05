Jump to content
    Nissan and BMW Could Pull Production from UK

      A no-deal Brexit may kill automotive jobs in the UK.

    A few weeks after Honda announced the closure of its manufacturing plant in Swindon, Sky News is reporting that BMW and Nissan are both looking at moving operations out of the UK in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

    BMW currently produces the Mini-Cooper in Oxford.  BMW's Peter Schwarzenbauer has said that the company would "need to consider" moving production out of the UK. In addition to Mini production, some engine production would move to Austria from Birmingham.

    Likewise Nissan, which produces the Qashqai and Leaf in Sunderland would cut back production and potential plant reductions of about 400 jobs.  Nissan has already announced that due to Brexit uncertainty, the manufacturer would not be producing the Nissan X-Trail in Sunderland. Sunderland is the largest automotive manufacturing plant in the UK.

    Edited by Drew Dowdell

    Source: Sky News, Sky News

    dfelt

    OUCH, Yup I think the morons who wanted to leave the European union will be rethinking this as people lose jobs and costs go up as they import more. Not good.

    smk4565

    Not only should the UK kill Brexit, they should drop the Pound and join the Euro.  Whoever thought this isolationist strategy was a good idea was horribly mistaken.  All these companies can just go into the EU where they don't have to worry about the currency fluctuations and trade deals, etc.

    oldshurst442

    Xenophobia started it.

    Then nostalgia about the good ole days fueled the rest. 

    And then Brexit happened.

    Sounds all too familiar on this side of the pond...a tad less in the Great White North up here, yet still present...I wont even talk about my neighbors to the South of where I live...🤔

     

    ocnblu

    Nope, sorry.  Governments have a responsibility to their people first.  Britain should not be controlled by outside forces.  There are MANY negative consequences since Britain has gone under the EU's thumb.

    Drew Dowdell

    None of which will matter when all the multi-nationals pull out and take the jobs with them.  The banks are pulling up anchor and heading to Paris, or Brussels, or Berlin as well.  One of the UK's biggest exports was financial services. That'll will go the way of their auto industry soon enough. 

    oldshurst442
    2 hours ago, ocnblu said:

    Nope, sorry.  Governments have a responsibility to their people first.  Britain should not be controlled by outside forces.  There are MANY negative consequences since Britain has gone under the EU's thumb.

    I agree. That governments have a responsibility to their people first and foremost!

    But, when lies and deceit and corruption come before the protection of the people...we have misinformed facts and stuff like Brexit happening...

    Ill talk about North America...

    NAFTA...

    NAFTA is not the real cause why middle class, manufacturing jobs went away in North America. It facilitated it, but not the true cause...

    Find the truth and you will realize why MAGA in 2016 played on the fear of an entire nation...

    (Also...you, as an American, or a British sympathizer, you got to realize that being a world power today is NOT about full control of ALL the world's resources by control with an iron fist...the wealth has GOT to be spread around...in fact...THAT was the TRUE purpose of NAFTA to begin with...but like I said...find out the real truth about why NAFTA did not pan out...hint: corporate greed and corrupt political lobbying...and you got yourself part of the answer...) (Brexit is EXACTLY how some view NAFTA...many falsehoods...The EU has not damaged the big wealthy countries like Germany, France or England...While its true that it benefitted Germany the most, the EU has destroyed the little countries...Spain, Italy...GREECE...but that xenophobic rhetoric also blames socialism (false) and corruption of (while true...that corruption has aided Britain, Germany and France) and the favorite excuse of them all...the true xenophobe rhetoric...that Greeks are lazy...and all that although certain elements are truthful...most is lies and deceit...and only the corporate big wigs get to benefit along with some political figures that lie in bed together...In other words...EU did not destroy Britain a quarter of how it destroyed Greece...one country that would actually benefit from leaving the EU...would be Greece...had Greece had better, stronger, less corrupt and sellout politicians to EU leaders and corporations...but of course...Germany, France, England, USA, would never admit to that, nor tell its people that either...that multi-national corporations of the US, Germany, France, England, China control the world  and its political leaders are aiding and abetting and misleading their populations...)

    You honestly believe a concrete wall 50 feet high will actually prevent illegals pouring into your country? 

    Hear what the border people are actually saying about that and listen to real facts and not xenophobic rhetoric and maybe the billions that are to be spent on protection of your borders will be spent PROPERLY with the NECESSARY MEASURES to counter illegals entering your country...

    But...like you always say, this aint a political site. I dont want it to be an issue JUST because I said a couple of political words here and there...

    Also, to anyone wanting to take offense...I hope you realize my statements are kinda just general statements...and NOT leaning on any side of the political fence. Not demeaning any political leader or party...just words meant for all of us to open up our eyes...

     

     

    Edited by oldshurst442
    Drew Dowdell

    Seeing as this is a political topic regarding the car industry, there needs to be at least some political talk in this topic.. however, I ask that we keep it on Brexit and the auto industry and not wander into other political territories. 

    smk4565
    14 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    None of which will matter when all the multi-nationals pull out and take the jobs with them.  The banks are pulling up anchor and heading to Paris, or Brussels, or Berlin as well.  One of the UK's biggest exports was financial services. That'll will go the way of their auto industry soon enough. 

    Exactly, bad news when the banks flee London for Germany.

    dfelt
    1 hour ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    None of which will matter when all the multi-nationals pull out and take the jobs with them.  The banks are pulling up anchor and heading to Paris, or Brussels, or Berlin as well.  One of the UK's biggest exports was financial services. That'll will go the way of their auto industry soon enough. 

    Tech also, I know my company is rethinking the tech services group we have in Cork Ireland. That could be almost 3000 jobs that could leave. The Irish and Scottish think England was STUPID to leave as it affects them big time more than people realize.

    dfelt
    1 hour ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Seeing as this is a political topic regarding the car industry, there needs to be at least some political talk in this topic.. however, I ask that we keep it on Brexit and the auto industry and not wander into other political territories. 

    Totally agree, the Brexit and the affect on the Auto Industry, Services Industry, Tech Industry is huge. Looking at how this affects the jobs is a focus on the manual labor and hate to say it but trade union jobs rather than college educated jobs. 

    I have seen from my own connection in the Tech industry that the Engineering design creation jobs are pretty safe, but the actual build of the products will move off shore due to the taxes / Duties of how this will affect the UK. English, Scottish, Irish are all feeling it as the lower wage jobs / manual labor / assembly type work moves off shore to places where the product does not get hit with high duties.

    Robert Hall

    The Republic of Ireland is staying in the EU, though...not part of Brexit which is the UK (which includes Northern Ireland).  

    Potluck

    This shouldn't be a surprise to anyone in england. It's not like they weren't warned what would happen to their jobs.  The damage may not even be reversible at this point

    dfelt

    Great read as I had no idea that Brexit affects the good friday agreement that brought peace to northen Ireland.

    The truth is out about Brexit – but there is a narrow road back to sanity

    http://flip.it/7FgduV

    Robert Hall
    8 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Great read as I had no idea that Brexit affects the good friday agreement that brought peace to northen Ireland.

    The truth is out about Brexit – but there is a narrow road back to sanity

    http://flip.it/7FgduV

    Yeah, with the land border between N. Ireland and Ireland there is speculation now the relatively open border would have to have customs check points. 

    riviera74

    It is unsurprising that many multinational firms would rather be in the EU than not.  The UK chose Brexit for sovereignty reasons and their citizens will pay a price for it.  The UK kept pound sterling and that allowed them to avoid the worst economic problems that plagued the Euro bloc over the past decade.  Unfortunately, the UK had arguably the best deal possible in the EU but wanted to go their own way on this.  The UK will probably recover but it will be a very painful economic transition, with lost jobs and a nasty recession to boot.  Oh well, at least they have their economic sovereignty back.

    dfelt
    40 minutes ago, riviera74 said:

    It is unsurprising that many multinational firms would rather be in the EU than not.  The UK chose Brexit for sovereignty reasons and their citizens will pay a price for it.  The UK kept pound sterling and that allowed them to avoid the worst economic problems that plagued the Euro bloc over the past decade.  Unfortunately, the UK had arguably the best deal possible in the EU but wanted to go their own way on this.  The UK will probably recover but it will be a very painful economic transition, with lost jobs and a nasty recession to boot.  Oh well, at least they have their economic sovereignty back.

    I totally disagree, I believed when I first heard this that the UK Gov Pukes pushing Brexit was all about their own agenda without telling the truth and clearly as the Story above that I posted shows and many others I have found on this shows that Brexit is a bomb of a poor planned program that cares nothing for the citizens or business but only about a cast system of specific rich groups of individuals in or with ties to the Government as they can survive the destruction of the economy.

    As we have been discussing in this thread, Brexit from an auto / service / financial standpoint alone will cost 10's of thousands of jobs. The UK might recover over the next 100 years but the upcoming 5 to 10 years is going to be destructive for those living on the edge of survival. This is going to really cost the country big time I believe. Once they lose those manufacturing jobs, they rarely ever come back as we have seen here in the US and Canada.

    Drew Dowdell

    After Swindon, Oxford and Sunderland are gone, they are not coming back. The whole logistics of auto parts manufacturing in the UK will collapse.  Other manufacturers will be forced to follow them out the door. 

