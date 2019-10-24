Ford will be showing their Mustang inspired EV SUV on November 17th ahead of the LA Auto Show. We still don't have a name for the upcoming vehicle, but Ford has recently trademarked the name "Mach-E" and "Mustang Mach-E". Could this be a name for this new EV crossover? Time will tell. What you can see from the sketch is that it will have Mustang-like tail lights and headlights, plus a swept back, coupe-like roof line and a long hood.

We do know an approximate range per charge of 370 miles on the WTLP cycle, which is slightly more optimistic than the EPA cycle. Ford also recently announced the creation of the FordPass Charging network, a way to take the worry out of range anxiety. We expect we'll hear even more about FordPass Charging Network at the November 17th presentation.